Indianapolis Race Results: July 29, 2022 (NASCAR Truck Series)

Today was a battle of fuel and tires. Tyler Reddick avoided major mistakes and takes the checkered flag at the Verizon 200. Indianapolis Motor Speedway was home to another entertaining race for NASCAR fans. When it came down to it, we had two drivers that had worked and built up a solid race, but only one could win in the end. This comes down to the guys in the garage and on pit road as much as it does with Reddick.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO