Fund set up for family of fallen Smith County Deputy Bustos

Longview firefighters deployed to W. Texas fires to relieve 4 previously sent
Gilmer City Manager Greg Hutson has initiated the City of Gilmer's drought contingency plan. And right now, they are at stage one which asks residents to voluntarily conserve water.
Suspect involved in standoff with Cherokee County law enforcement identified
The fire marshal says the state pays for the deployment; it costs the City of Longview nothing.
Funeral plans for fallen Smith County deputy announced
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Funeral services for a Smith County deputy who died after a multi-vehicle crash have been announced. The funeral for Deputy Lorenzo Bustos will be on Friday, Aug. 5 at 10 a.m. It will take place at the Green Acres Baptist Church sanctuary, located at 1607 Troup Hwy. in Tyler.
Residents allowed back in homes after fire contained in Wood County
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A fire prompted evacuations in an area of Wood County on Tuesday afternoon. Now, according to Wood County Fire Marshal Tully Davidson, the 20-acre fire has been contained. As of 6 p.m., residents are allowed to go back to their homes. Davidson said six homes...
easttexasradio.com
Upshur County Man Missing
Upshur County deputies are searching for a Laporte man last seen last week. Thirty-year-old Corey Dean Williams was last seen Wednesday at a friend’s house in Gilmer. His car, a 1995 white Mercury Cougar was found off Azalea Road in Upshur County near Highway 154, east of Gilmer. The sheriff’s office said they do consider Williams’ disappearance suspicious.
WebXtra: Longview firefighters deployed to help battle West Texas wildfires
One officer received non-life-threatening injuries when Paulk hit him over the head upon being found by the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office SWAT team. He was taken to the hospital, Sheriff Dickson said.
Local ministry helps law enforcement, family following death of Smith County deputy
TYLER, Texas — Family and friends are still grieving the loss of Smith County Sheriff Deputy Lorenzo Bustos. Among that grief were many law enforcement officers as well. At 1 a.m. last Friday morning Crisis Response Ministry took action after hearing police say Bustos was killed after getting struck by a drunk driver.
easttexasradio.com
Wood County Grand Jury No-Bills Murder Suspect
A Wood County grand jury has decided that no criminal charges will be filed against Devin Jevon Harper , who was arrested for fatally shooting Ibory Taylor at JJs Fast Stop in Hawkins. Harper admitted to shooting Taylor with a 9 mm handgun in self-defense. First Assistant Criminal District Attorney Brandon Baade said this does not mean the case is dropped.
Wood County grand jury no-bills case of gas station shooting
QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - A Wood County jury voted not to pursue criminal charges against a man accused of a fatal shooting at a Hawkins convenience store that was captured on surveillance video. Devin Jevon Harper was facing a first-degree murder charge for the shooting death of Ibory Taylor at...
Record Settlement In Fatal 18-Wheeler Crash
A fatal crash on I-30 near Sulphur Springs that occurred when an 18-wheeler collided with a disabled passenger car has resulted in a record settlement. The fiery crash happened in May of 2020 and claimed the lives of 2 small children. The firm of Goudarzi & Young announced the settlement of $150 million against Werner Enterprises, the owner of the 18 wheeler. The suit claimed the driver of the 18-wheeler was negligent in the operation of the tractor-trailer. The lawsuit also said Werner was negligent in its hiring, training and supervision of the driver.
Cass County Drowning Victims Identified
Investigators have identified the three siblings who drowned in a pond near Atlanta, Texas Friday night as 5-year-old Temari Oliver, 8-year-old Amiyah Hughes and 9-year-old Zi’Ariel Oliver. The children were reported missing at about 10 Friday night. Search teams were deployed and a K9 Unit found one of the children’s shoes and footprints in the mud surrounding the pond were discovered. Dive teams recovered the girls bodies around 2am Saturday. There was no sign of foul play, but Texas Rangers have been notified.
East Texas Deputy Killed By Alleged Drunk Driver
29-year-old Smith County deputy Lorenzo Bustos died after being struck by a drunk driver while conducting a traffic stop. Investigators say the deputy was with his training officer when the back of the patrol unit was rear-ended while he was standing at the back of the car. Twenty-one-year-old Daniel Nyenze Nyabuto faces charges of Intoxication Manslaughter. Bustos previously worked for Rusk County.
WebXtra: $38K donated to 8 Gregg County nonprofit organizations
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt and Longview Parks Director Scott Caron about $38,000 in donations that were distributed to eight local nonprofit organizations. The money was collected via excess funds provided by area donors supporting this year’s Memorial Day event.
Smith County judge to ask commissioners to call November bond election for new courthouse
Suspect involved in standoff with Cherokee County law enforcement identified
After mountain hiker dies, rescuers carry body nearly a mile
After mountain hiker dies, rescuers carry body nearly a mile
WebXtra: Gilmer residents asked to voluntarily conserve water
Night closures are happening this week for a busy intersection in Lufkin. Entry and exit ramps from State Highway 287 onto Highway 94 will be closed every night through Wednesday.
‘The courthouse problem is not going away’: Here’s the latest on the proposal for Smith County
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Members of the Smith County community spoke at a special-called commissioners court meeting Monday about a bond proposal to build a new courthouse. A vote will be called Aug. 9, according to the commissioners, to determine if the courthouse bond proposal will be added to the Nov. 8 ballot. “The citizens […]
A Mineola Man Led Police On Chase Going The Wrong Direction On I-30
A 75-year-old Mineola man led police on a vehicle pursuit while traveling the wrong direction on I-30 early Saturday morning, according to police reports.
Gilmer To Restrict Watering
Gilmer To Restrict Watering
Smith County citizens speak for, against proposed courthouse bond
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County commissioners held a courthouse workshop Monday to discuss a proposed bond for building a new Smith County courthouse. Citizens spoke out for the proposal with one speaking against it. Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said the proposed bond would be on the agenda for next week’s commissioners court meeting.
