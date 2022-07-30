Steam Deck Reservation Orders Will Arrive by the End of the Year, Says Valve

www.itechpost.com
PS5 players have less than 24 hours to claim a freebie that normally would set them back $30. Unfortunately, if you're on PS4, there's a similar offer, but it's inferior. Why this is, we don't know, but it could have to do with how much larger the install base of the PS4. It could also just be to promote the still fairly new PS5. Whatever the case, on PS4 it boils down to $15 of savings rather than $30.
PlayStation 5 consoles are not being used as much because people are going outside, Sony has said.During the pandemic, the PS5 was arguably the most coveted gadget in the world. Huge demand and issues with supply meant there was a booming market for the console, leading resale prices to shoot up and sending people on vast quests to try and find them.But as restrictions relax, people are playing those consoles less, PlayStation said in its latest results.The company saw total gameplay time fall 15 per cent this summer, it said in the results for the latest quarter. It improved slightly...
PlayStation Plus has revealed the free games for subscribers in August. The gaming giant recently revamped its service to offer three tiers, with these games being part of the base Essential tier. Further games getting to higher tiers will be announced in the middle of the month. Leading the pack...
All of the Nintendo Online classic controllers now work with Steam Input. Steam Input now supports those lovely new Nintendo Online classic controllers, thanks to yesterday's patch (opens in new tab). Steam Input is Valve's built-in software for letting people use whatever controller they like, and mapping the buttons and functions properly so a game recognizes them even if it only officially supports the Xbox gamepad.
Microsoft's Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles have received a notable new improvement thanks to a recent system update that was released for some users. Since the Xbox One era, Microsoft has often pushed out new updates for various Xbox consoles that improve the experience in some manner. And while this latest upgrade definitely isn't a big deal in the grand scheme of things, it still fixes a feature that annoyed some Xbox Series X and S owners.
PlayStation is losing not one, not two, but three console exclusives to Xbox consoles. In other words, three games that can only be played on PC, PS4, and PS5 are coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The first of these three games -- and probably the most notable -- is The Pathless. An action-adventure game developed by Giant Squid, The Pathless was released back on November 12, 2020 as a PS5 launch game. Depending on the platform, its Metacritic scores range from 77 to 81.
While many people are saying that the PS5 is already losing against the Xbox Series X because of the enormous number of heavyweight console exclusives that Microsoft managed to get for themselves, the PS5 is still nonetheless standing strong with its lineup of yet-to-be-released console exclusives. Here are just some of the top 10 upcoming […] The post Top 10 upcoming PS5 games not coming to the Xbox Series X and Switch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Destiny 2 bug pushed Bungie to disable the text chat across its gaming title altogether. It comes as the Destiny 2 developer figures out its current game-breaking error, which some players exploit to crash their opponents. Destiny 2 Bug Crashes Players. As per the news story by The Gamer, the...
Everyone would probably agree that during its height, Blast Corps is a pretty popular game. Not only is the game famous but it also earned a good review. According to review aggregator Metacritic, the game received "universal acclaim", while Retro Gamer gave it a "unanimous critical success." The novelty and...
The Oculus Quest 2 has 128GB or 256GB of storage options, but is it worth paying more to get the extra storage? We're here to help you decide.
Amazon has confirmed in a tweet that it is sending out invites to purchase the hard-to-find Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles. These invites are being sent in waves, with another batch of invites being sent out next week. If bueys receive one of these invites, they will have...
We take online services like Steam for granted. During the pandemic, Internet shops were our only means of obtaining new (or old) games to distract ourselves from the uncertainty outside. Even now, they're the only means of buying certain indie releases. Imagine, then, that a ministry within your government blocks...
Because Sony is now the exclusive storefront for purchasing digital PlayStation games, the company revamped its refund policy. You have up to 14 days to request one — provided you haven't downloaded or played the game you're attempting to return.
Red Dead Online's (RDO) NPCs might have gotten the memo about Rockstar Games focusing on GTA 6 instead of giving their game more content. Players of Rockstar's online western multiplayer game recently reported that the game's NPCs have been disappearing from the game due to a bug, per a Reddit thread.
FOLLOW LIVE: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. While stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched in 2020, restocks are getting much better. The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately, with...
Square Enix's new free-to-play action RPG will soon be flooded with new content and event-exclusive items for its 100th-day anniversary. The popular game developer recently announced that Echoes of Mana would soon have a new scenario along with other items for players to collect during the game's 100th Day Anniversary Campaign, according to the game's Twitter and Facebook pages.
Because of its incredible storefront, Steam has a repute as one of the greatest places to play PC games. The creators of Republique, Camouflaj, have determined to make their first game available on Steam for no cost. Both the normal edition and the VR version are available to everyone without additional expense.
With a market capitalization of over $2 trillion, Microsoft Corporation MSFT is one of the largest companies in the world. The company has many units of business, but one of its most well-known products almost didn’t exist, thanks to co-founder Bill Gates not believing in the story. Here’s how the Xbox almost didn’t see the light of day.
Gaming tech company Logitech is teaming up with Chinese publisher Tencent to create a handheld cloud gaming console. Announced in a tweet from Logitech (below), the device – currently referred to only as the Logitech G Gaming Handheld – will support several cloud gaming services and is expected to be released this year. No images of the console have been released so far.
Steam Deck manufacturer Valve has shared some great news for those still looking to buy the PC handheld for themselves. Ever since the Steam Deck first began releasing in the early part of 2022, it has been incredibly hard to come by. Unless you happened to lock in a pre-order as soon as they went live in 2021, chances are that you're still waiting to be able to buy your own Steam Deck. Luckily, Valve has now revealed that it will be able to fulfill these orders at a faster rate than previously anticipated.
