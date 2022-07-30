Man facing eviction despite accepted application for rental assistance

www.wbtv.com
Related
Mother Of 4 Fatally Shot At North Carolina ATM
Karen Baker was found fatally shot at an ATM in Charlotte, North Carolina; a suspect has yet to be named. A North Carolina mother of four was shot dead near a shopping center ATM machine in what authorities have described as a random act of violence. Karen Baker was found...
If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately
If you find money on your windshield, your car may be a target for thieves. Click here to see how to respond to this situation! The post If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
An Entire Police Department Resigns; Man Charged After Wife Shoots Him; & A Black Women In Georgia Dies In Police Custody
THE BUZZ! WHOLE NORTH CAROLINA POLICE DEPARTMENT QUITS DUE TO ‘PROGRESSIVELY RESPONSIBLE’ TOWN MANAGER In Kenly North Carolina they lost their entire police force in one day. In protest of the hiring of the towns new manager, Justine Jones, a black woman. The Kenly police chief revealed his intentions on a Facebook post, saying “I […]
Upstate man arrested for his role in failed prison escape plot
An Upstate man has been arrested after police say he tried to help a prisoner escape. The South Carolina Dept. Of Corrections says, 36 year old Brandon Jameson Lee of Inman is facing charges after impersonating a federal officer.
RELATED PEOPLE
Former special ed teacher gets 10-year prison sentence for classroom battery
KANAWHA COUNTY, W. Va. — A former special education teacher in West Virginia will spend 10 years behind bars for battering students in her care. Nancy Boggs, who pleaded guilty in May to 10 misdemeanor counts of battery involving several students, was sentenced Tuesday to 12 months for each count, with the sentences running consecutively, WSAZ-TV reported.
Comments / 0