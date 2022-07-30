Latitude Margaritaville Watersound earns national recognition

www.wtvy.com
Drone airship hangar coming to Port St. Joe
PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) – The premiere aerospace company of Gulf County, Skyborne Technologies, continues to expand its ventures. This time, in the form of a brand new, gigantic hangar, which will house its one-of-a-kind drone airships. “It will take about 9 months to construct and again it’s...
Oscar Patterson Academy reopens after nearly 4 years
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Oscar Patterson Academy in Panama City is opening its doors back up again after being closed shut nearly four years following Hurricane Michael. The elementary school got much more than just a new name and logo. It’s been undergoing serious construction this past year, getting...
Great Blue Heron released on Okaloosa Island
Northwest Florida is home to 24 food deserts
According to the USDA’s most recent food access research report, 12.8% of Americans — more than 39 million people — live in food deserts. A food desert can be defined as a geographic area where residents may have low income and low access to healthy foods. “A...
Poor water quality reported at 5 Destin area beaches
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The issue of water quality was front and center of the Destin city council meeting Monday night. Residents and councilmembers spoke about the conditions of the Destin harbor and sunken vessels, combined with the concern of poor water quality. Public works director Michael Burgess confirmed to the council that the Destin […]
Millions in unclaimed property returned to Floridians in July
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In a Monday announcement, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis stated over $26 million in unclaimed property was returned to Floridians during the month of July. According to the release, unclaimed property is a financial asset that is unknown or lost, has been left inactive, unclaimed...
Destin Chef to represent Florida in Seafood Cook-Off
Fazoli's Opens in Panama City, Florida
Fazoli’s is ready to bring more of its iconic Italian flavors to the Sunshine State. On Tuesday, Aug. 2, Fazoli’s first Panama City restaurant will open its doors at 2219 MLK Blvd. and begin serving its premium, craveable Italian dishes and signature hot, fresh breadsticks. “We can’t wait...
PCB is the Place to be in August
With the weather still warm, the beaches still beautiful and the always breathtaking sunsets, Panama City Beach is the perfect place to plan your vacation in August. From hotels to activities, you can find everything you need for your visit, and at a pretty spectacular price. Once your stay has...
Jeep association hosts school supply drive
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -It might be hard to believe, but it’s almost time for the kids to head back to school. That’s why the Bay Area Jeep Association hosted a school supply drive Saturday afternoon. B.A.J.A. officials tell us they are working with schools. Officials with the...
Deputies create Caring Hands Closet providing free clothes, shoes to students
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — What started as a few extra shirts and shoes at one Northwest Florida school, is becoming a county-wide initiative to provide for students in need. School Resource Officers are stocking up for a Caring Hands Closet in Okaloosa County. SROs with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office are teaming up to collect […]
Hundreds flock to Jackson County back-to-school drive
COTTONDALE, Fla. (WMBB) — The new school year is right around the corner and Jackson County kids received quite the helping hand. Ruffle Gang hosted its 5th annual back-to-school event in Cottondale on Saturday. Hundreds of people lined up to get their hands on free school supplies, including backpacks, pens, pencils, binders, headphones, and Kleenex. […]
Lane closures this week for Okaloosa Island travelers
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Multiple lane closures will impact drivers overnight for a geotechnical survey on Brooks Bridge in Fort Walton Beach. The main thoroughfare to Okaloosa Island from the West is expected to have a complete replacement in 2023. The Florida Department of Transportation will close lanes on the bridge and surrounding […]
Tyndall Air Force Base makes strides in the rebuilding project
TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bulldozers, construction, and a whole lot of improvements, are all things you can see as Tyndall Air Force Base strives to be the base of the future. Tuesday, Tyndall officials met to discuss details of those future plans. “We can see the construction,...
Annual Wausau Possum Fest is back
WAUSAU, Fla. (WMBB) — A long-time favorite annual tradition is back for another year next weekend: the 53rd annual Wausau Possum Festival and Funday. On Friday, August 5, there will be a concert with Cory Keefe and Highway 20 Band beginning at 6:00 p.m. Then, at 7:00 p.m. is the famous Possum King and Queen […]
Woman paralyzed after jumping into shallow water in Florida bay
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — A woman suffered "immediate paralysis" after she jumped feet first from a pontoon boat into very shallow water in the Florida Panhandle, authorities said. The incident happened Sunday in Choctawhatchee Bay, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say local first responders were...
Brian Kelley Announces Florida Residency & 'Epic Halloween Night Concert'
"I’m really looking forward to being home this fall recording another album & special project, and playing shows on the weekends at the beach!"
Eglin’s newest wing has a new leader
EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. — The newest wing at Eglin Air Force Base has new leadership. The 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing welcomed its new commander, Col Joshua Koslov, during a change of command ceremony here on July 28. Col. William Young passed the guidon to the wing’s new...
Retire in the Woods or on the Beach?
The Scenario: Time to choose: retirement in Wisconsin or Florida?. Check out the choices the Reweys had. 1. Panama City, Florida - Keep Things Simple ($156,000) Chris loved the beach life and Florida’s low taxes, so he wondered: Why not consider quitting Wisconsin completely and moving to Panama City full-time?
Washington County commissioner, Steve Joyner, dies at age 66
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Allen Steve Joyner, 66, of Chipley, passed away surrounded by family on July 31st, 2022. Joyner was born on March 11, 1956 in Escambia county. According to Washington County officials, he owned and operated several businesses throughout Jackson and Washington Counties including J&J Service Center,...
