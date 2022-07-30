Gem City tops Plainsmen 15-8 in second-to-last game of the season

nptelegraph.com
Related
North Platte Telegraph
Susan Hart featured at Henri Museum
COZAD — Nebraska artist Susan Hart will be the Artist of the Month at the Robert Henri Museum and Art Gallery in Cozad. Her work will be on display at the museum with many available for purchase, the museum said in a press release. A reception will take place at the museum from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday to honor her work.
North Platte Telegraph
See Exhibit A 2, NORTH PLATTE, NE 69101
NOTE: Data provided is for 728 S. Vine Street only. This property features 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, stove refrigerator, central air, carport and a fenced backyard. Sales price includes 7 additional properties. See attached documents for more information including the address & parcel numbers of included properties. Seller is asking all closings to be simultaneous for a 1031 Exchange including MLS #'s 24391 and 24393xcellent investment. MUST HAVE 24 HOUR NOTICE.
North Platte Telegraph
Three juveniles seriously injured in accident
Two North Platte teens were transported to Great Plains Health and later to Omaha with injuries from a one-vehicle crash Tuesday night. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened just east of Crane View Road on South River Road between North Platte and Hershey. All three passengers were trapped in the vehicle.
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for August 2
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph. (2) updates to this series since Updated 8 min ago.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Platte Telegraph
Woman gets jail time in May theft from Sutherland I-80 business
A 37-year-old Sutherland woman received jail time Monday for her role in the May 7 disappearance of $3,666.64 in cash from Ozzie’s I-80 at Sutherland’s Exit 158 interchange. Lincoln County District Judge Michael Piccolo sentenced Casandra L. Simmons to 45 days in jail on a reduced misdemeanor count...
North Platte Telegraph
Commissioners approve CDBG interlocal agreement
Lincoln County is set to partner with the City of North Platte in addressing the well-documented housing shortage in the county. On Monday, the Lincoln County Board approved an interlocal agreement to apply for Community Development Block Grant funds that will be used for updates to the Comprehensive Development Plans for both the city and county.
Comments / 0