Some SUNY officials ignoring state effort to increase women in law enforcement, union says

nystateofpolitics.com
Related
nystateofpolitics.com
New York civic groups call for COVID review panel with teeth
Good-government organizations and a think tank on Tuesday urged Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday to go further with her plans to have New York review the state government's response to the pandemic and create a commission with subpoena power. The move could lead to a more robust investigation of the...
nystateofpolitics.com
Loophole allows voters to change NY political affiliation for primary — for now
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A loophole caused by redistricting litigation currently allows for already registered voters in New York to change their political affiliation up to and the day of the August 23 primary. However, sources told Spectrum News 1 there is the possibility that loophole may still be closed.
nystateofpolitics.com
New York health officials: Polio detected in Rockland wastewater samples
The polio virus has been detected in wastewater samples from early June in Rockland County and is genetically linked to a case confirmed last month in the area, New York state Department of Health officials said Monday. The polio cases are also genetically linked to samples from greater Jerusalem, Israel,...
nystateofpolitics.com
New York health officials want focus on equity, long-term care
New York state Health Commissioner Mary Bassett has launched an effort to address the top ranking functions of the sprawling agency, appointing a chief medical officer and reorienting officials toward addressing health equity and long-term care. The state Department of Health, long considered a gold-standard public health department in the...
RELATED PEOPLE
nystateofpolitics.com
New York forecasts shrinking tax revenue as economy turns sour
Budget officials in Gov. Kathy Hochul's administration expect revenue from the state's primary source of money — the personal income tax — to decline amid concerns over a curdling economy and project gaps in coming years. How much New York collects in taxes will matter for future budget...
nystateofpolitics.com
New York pension fund posts 9.5% rate of return
As the economy sails into choppy waters, New York's pension fund at the end of the state's fiscal year in March posted a 9.5% rate of return and hit $272.1 billion in value, Comptroller Tom DiNapoli's office on Monday said. The announcement comes after two straight quarters of a shrinking...
Comments / 0