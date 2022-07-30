Jury to decide how much Alex Jones must pay for Sandy Hook lies

www.msnbc.com
Related
Judge lambastes Infowars' Alex Jones during his testimony in the Sandy Hook defamation trial: 'This is not your show'
Judge Maya Guerra Gamble told Alex Jones that he "must tell the truth" and said he lied on the stand at least twice.
MSNBC
Trump livid as Fox News turns on MAGA -- No Trump speech or interviews on air at Fox
The tug-of-war within Fox News continues as the network ignores a Trump speech to air Ron DeSantis instead. Trump also has not even appeared for an interview on Fox since April 13, 2022. The former President hitting back and reportedly “tracking which hosts he can count on.” MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the devastating shift for Trump. Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson joins, adding: “Trump] sits in Mar-A-Lago and throws things at the walls every time he sees DeSantis on Fox, which is about every 35 seconds now. He is the guy Rupert [Murdoch] has picked…"Aug. 1, 2022.
MSNBC
Why Matt Gaetz’s ‘hot mic’ pardon comments to Roger Stone matter
Choosing the most corrupt of Donald Trump’s pardons is difficult, because there are just so many doozies to choose from. That said, the Republican’s intervention on behalf of Roger Stone is clearly a top contender for the ignominious honor: This was, after all, an instance in which a sitting president rescued a convicted felon who lied on his behalf as part of a broader cover-up.
MSNBC
Justice Elena Kagan has a prescription for an ailing Supreme Court
Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Elena Kagan, perhaps more than their colleagues, are acutely aware that the Supreme Court may be hurtling toward catastrophe. They know that if the court is viewed as illegitimate, it loses its authority. If we lose faith in the court, it has no power...
RELATED PEOPLE
MSNBC
Mulvaney, Mnuchin and more: Top Trump officials cooperating with Jan. 6 panel
At least five members of former President Trump’s cabinet are in talks with the January 6 Committee, multiple outlets report. “Prosecutors know this feeling,” says former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance. “It’s the point in an investigation where the momentum switches, and everyone wants to come in.” She joins ProPublica reporter Andy Kroll and MSNBC’s Symone Sanders to discuss the new round of witnesses and whether the Justice Department can keep up.July 31, 2022.
MSNBC
Secret Service failure to preserve January 6-related texts 'looks really, really calamitous’
NBC News Justice and Intelligence Correspondent Ken Dilanian and Politico National Correspondent Betsy Woodruff Swan join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the Department of Homeland Security Inspector General’s decision to halt efforts to collect agency phones in the search for missing Secret Service text messages related to the January 6 attack on the Capitol. The Department of Homeland Security “has tried to position itself as the lead arm of the federal government on cybersecurity issues,” says Woodruff Swan. “So the fact that DHS and one of its most prized components the Secret Service can't seem to engage in the basic blocking and tackling message retention just looks really, really calamitous, frankly.”Aug. 1, 2022.
MSNBC
Ron DeSantis' blocking of legacy media coverage is dangerous for democracy
The GOP often describes itself as at war with “mainstream media.” Now it looks like some Republicans are going one step further and shutting out the full media from GOP events altogether. It’s yet another blow to the increasingly beleaguered notion that citizens across the political spectrum can occupy a shared reality.
MSNBC
On taxes and Dems’ climate bill, GOP rhetoric runs into reality
As Senate Democrats eye a vote this week on their ambitious reconciliation package, called the Inflation Reduction Act, Republicans have settled on a specific line of attack. GOP senators argued yesterday, for example, “Democrats want to raise taxes on almost every American.”. The editorial page of The Wall Street...
Comments / 0