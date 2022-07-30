Jury to decide how much Alex Jones must pay for Sandy Hook lies

NBC News Justice and Intelligence Correspondent Ken Dilanian and Politico National Correspondent Betsy Woodruff Swan join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the Department of Homeland Security Inspector General’s decision to halt efforts to collect agency phones in the search for missing Secret Service text messages related to the January 6 attack on the Capitol. The Department of Homeland Security “has tried to position itself as the lead arm of the federal government on cybersecurity issues,” says Woodruff Swan. “So the fact that DHS and one of its most prized components the Secret Service can't seem to engage in the basic blocking and tackling message retention just looks really, really calamitous, frankly.”Aug. 1, 2022.

