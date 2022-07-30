ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Las Vegas, NV

963kklz.com

Truck Driver Wins ‘Great U.S. Treasure Hunt” In Las Vegas

The first installment of “The Great U.S. Treasure Hunt” took place in Las Vegas this past Saturday, July 30th. According to the Great U.S. Treasure Hunt website, over one thousand Las Vegans registered for the event, but it was a truck driver from New Jersey who planned his route to make sure he was in Sin City for the event who was the first one to find the hidden coin.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

'The Alice' cocktail experience coming to Las Vegas in September

'The Alice' cocktail experience coming to Las Vegas in September.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KDWN

20 Best Coffee Shops In Las Vegas

I think it’s safe to say that coffee is often a saving grace. And Las Vegas coffee shops have definitely helped us recover after a night out. It’s truly the perfect beverage that’s available in multiple mediums. Hot, iced, sweet, bitter, frothy or blended; coffee can quench any type of caffeine craving.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vanlifewanderer.com

The 9 Best Breweries In Las Vegas In 2022

Today, one great industry that's flourishing in Las Vegas is the brewing trade. In the past decade alone, tens of new breweries have popped up across town. Here are the best breweries that Las Vegas has to offer:. Able Baker Brewing Company. Inspired by the Atomic Age, Able Baker's...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Vegas Drives: Visiting China Ranch Date Farm and Bakery

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you’re looking for some family-friendly fun this summer, hike through history and take the family on a date — with some dates. In this Vegas Drives segment, Las Vegas Now’s Roqui Theus adventured to Tecopa, California, only an hour and 40 minutes from Las Vegas, to explore the China Ranch […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Las Vegas Strip Has a Pot Problem (but a Solution Is Coming)

You can’t have your cake and eat it too. And in Las Vegas, you can’t have your full legal cannabis and smoke it too. That’s because the Nevada law that legalized marijuana/cannabis possession did not actually account for consuming it. You can’t smoke pot in a Las Vegas Strip hotel room or anyplace in the city except in a private home.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

Silverton Casino Hotel Announces August Promotions

Silverton Casino Hotel announces its August gaming promotions and hotel experiences. Throughout the entire month of August, guests can enjoy dining deals throughout the week:. · Sundays – Buy one get one free bento boxes at Su Casa. · Mondays – Buy two sushi rolls, get one free...
LAS VEGAS, NV
travelweekly.com

Las Vegas airport sets a record

Harry Reid Airport (formerly McCarran Airport) in Las Vegas set a monthly record for passenger traffic in June. Nearly 4.7 million passengers arrived or departed during the month, a 23% increase from June 2021, according to the Clark County Department of Aviation. The previous monthly high number was 4.6 million...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Travis Scott to headline residency on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Travis Scott is set to headline a residency at a nightclub on the Las Vegas Strip. According to a news release, Scott will debut the “Road to Utopia” residency on Sept. 17 at Resorts World. The property describes “Road to Utopia” as a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Boyd Gaming holding job fair to fill over 150 positions Aug. 16

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Boyd Gaming is hosting an in-person hiring event on Aug. 16 as the company looks to fill over 150 positions. According to a news release, the company is looking to hire for positions across multiple departments and properties, including California Hotel and Casino, Fremont Hotel and Casino and Main Street Station Casino Brewery Hotel.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Road closures planned on Las Vegas Boulevard for filming

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– On Monday evening (Aug 1) there will be intermittent street closures on Las Vegas Boulevard due to filming, police say. According to Metro, the closures will take place between Caesars Palace and Harmon Avenue on Las Vegas Boulevard. The closures will start around 11 p.m. and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas Ballpark to host next Summer Strikeout Series event

Las Vegas Ballpark to host next Summer Strikeout Series event.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas metal recycling companies react to purchasing copper wire from suspected thief

Las Vegas metal recycling companies react to purchasing copper wire from suspected thief
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Slots player hits $1.2M jackpot at Henderson casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A slots player at a Henderson casino started their weekend by becoming a millionaire. According to Station Casinos, the guest, who remained anonymous, hit the jackpot about 9:30 p.m. Friday while playing IGT’s “Wheel of Fortune” machine at Sunset Station. Station Casinos...
HENDERSON, NV
point2homes.com

648 Clowder Spring Way, Las Vegas, Clark County, NV, 89124

Listed by Jeffrey S Metz with Las Vegas Sotheby's Int'l. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Property Summary for 648 Clowder Spring Way Español?. Looking for a new build? Look no further than this gorgeous three-story two bedroom two and a half bath home in Summerlin West. If you are interested in new construction this one has your name on it. This beautifully constructed Woodside home is in Obsidian development. First floor porch second and third floor balconies with gorgeous mountain view‘s. 50K in upgrades. Easy access to hiking, biking and walking trails. Amazing location right off the 215 and close to Downtown Summerlin, Red Rock National Park and more! Virtually staged.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Co-working business helps valley residents embrace hybrid work

Co-working business helps valley residents embrace hybrid work.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Henderson Animal Control offers half-off adoption fees in August

Henderson Animal Control offers half-off adoption fees in August.
HENDERSON, NV

