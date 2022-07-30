ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith County, TX

Fund set up for family of fallen Smith County Deputy Bustos

 3 days ago
Smith County Courthouse Workshop

Project Aston aims to give support to struggling East Texas veterans after loss of local veteran.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Wood County Grand Jury No-Bills Murder Suspect

A Wood County grand jury has decided that no criminal charges will be filed against Devin Jevon Harper , who was arrested for fatally shooting Ibory Taylor at JJs Fast Stop in Hawkins. Harper admitted to shooting Taylor with a 9 mm handgun in self-defense. First Assistant Criminal District Attorney Brandon Baade said this does not mean the case is dropped.
WOOD COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Wood County grand jury no-bills case of gas station shooting

QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - A Wood County jury voted not to pursue criminal charges against a man accused of a fatal shooting at a Hawkins convenience store that was captured on surveillance video. Devin Jevon Harper was facing a first-degree murder charge for the shooting death of Ibory Taylor at...
HAWKINS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Cass County Drowning Victims Identified

Investigators have identified the three siblings who drowned in a pond near Atlanta, Texas Friday night as 5-year-old Temari Oliver, 8-year-old Amiyah Hughes and 9-year-old Zi’Ariel Oliver. The children were reported missing at about 10 Friday night. Search teams were deployed and a K9 Unit found one of the children’s shoes and footprints in the mud surrounding the pond were discovered. Dive teams recovered the girls bodies around 2am Saturday. There was no sign of foul play, but Texas Rangers have been notified.
ATLANTA, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Gilmer residents asked to voluntarily conserve water

An artist's rendering shows what the proposed structure would look like once a rebuild is completed on the Smith County...
GILMER, TX
KSST Radio

SSPD: Van Sickle Street Search Warrant Yields Meth, THC Marijuana, 3 Arrests

When Sulphur Springs Police and Special Crimes Unit investigators executed a search warrant at a Van Sickle Street address at 5 p.m. Sunday, they found suspected methamphetamine, THC, marijuana and drug paraphernalia and took three people into custody, according to arrest reports. In an unrelated incident, a Brashear man was accused Sunday of trying to discard meth pipe under a car during a Como traffic stop, according to sheriff’s reports.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KTRE

WebXtra: Ramp closures begin Wednesday for Lufkin intersection

Gilmer City Manager Greg Hutson has initiated the City of Gilmer's drought contingency plan. And right now, they are at stage one which asks residents to voluntarily conserve water. Smith County judge to ask commissioners to call November bond election for new courthouse.
GILMER, TX

