Fund set up for family of fallen Smith County Deputy Bustos

KLTV
Suspect involved in standoff with Cherokee County law enforcement identified
The fire marshal says the state pays for the deployment; it costs the City of Longview nothing. Gilmer City Manager Greg Hutson has initiated the City of Gilmer’s drought contingency plan. And right now, they are at stage one which asks residents to voluntarily conserve water. Smith County judge...
Smith County deputy killed in Friday wreck had extensive law enforcement roots in Rusk County
HENDERSON, Texas — Fellow officers remember Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos as someone who had a passion for law enforcement and wanted to be the best he could be. Bustos died in an overnight Friday wreck after police say a drunk driver struck him while performing a traffic stop on another vehicle. Bustos later died from his injuries.
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Smith County deputy died after being struck by a drunk driver Thursday night while conducting a traffic stop, according to Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith. Smith said the deputy, who was identified as 29-year-old Lorenzo Bustos, was with his training officer, 39-year-old Michael Skinner, when the back of the patrol […]
KTRE
Residents allowed back in homes after fire contained in Wood County
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A fire prompted evacuations in an area of Wood County on Tuesday afternoon. Now, according to Wood County Fire Marshal Tully Davidson, the 20-acre fire has been contained. As of 6 p.m., residents are allowed to go back to their homes. Davidson said six homes...
Local ministry helps law enforcement, family following death of Smith County deputy
TYLER, Texas — Family and friends are still grieving the loss of Smith County Sheriff Deputy Lorenzo Bustos. Among that grief were many law enforcement officers as well. At 1 a.m. last Friday morning Crisis Response Ministry took action after hearing police say Bustos was killed after getting struck by a drunk driver.
KTRE
Smith County Courthouse Workshop
Night closures are happening this week for a busy intersection in Lufkin. Entry and exit ramps from State Highway 287 onto Highway 94 will be closed every night through Wednesday. Project Aston aims to give support to struggling East Texas veterans after loss of local veteran. Updated: Jul. 31, 2022...
easttexasradio.com
Wood County Grand Jury No-Bills Murder Suspect
A Wood County grand jury has decided that no criminal charges will be filed against Devin Jevon Harper , who was arrested for fatally shooting Ibory Taylor at JJs Fast Stop in Hawkins. Harper admitted to shooting Taylor with a 9 mm handgun in self-defense. First Assistant Criminal District Attorney Brandon Baade said this does not mean the case is dropped.
KLTV
Wood County grand jury no-bills case of gas station shooting
QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - A Wood County jury voted not to pursue criminal charges against a man accused of a fatal shooting at a Hawkins convenience store that was captured on surveillance video. Devin Jevon Harper was facing a first-degree murder charge for the shooting death of Ibory Taylor at...
easttexasradio.com
Cass County Drowning Victims Identified
Investigators have identified the three siblings who drowned in a pond near Atlanta, Texas Friday night as 5-year-old Temari Oliver, 8-year-old Amiyah Hughes and 9-year-old Zi’Ariel Oliver. The children were reported missing at about 10 Friday night. Search teams were deployed and a K9 Unit found one of the children’s shoes and footprints in the mud surrounding the pond were discovered. Dive teams recovered the girls bodies around 2am Saturday. There was no sign of foul play, but Texas Rangers have been notified.
Upshur County officials searching for missing man whose disappearance deemed 'suspicious'
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — The Upshur County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing man. On Thursday, the UCSO opened a missing persons case on Corey Dean Williams, 30, of La Porte. The UCSO says Williams was last seen in Gilmer around midnight on Wednesday, July 27, at a...
KLTV
WebXtra: Gilmer residents asked to voluntarily conserve water
Night closures are happening this week for a busy intersection in Lufkin. Entry and exit ramps from State Highway 287 onto Highway 94 will be closed every night through Wednesday. An artist's rendering shows what the proposed structure would look like once a rebuild is completed on the Smith County...
‘The courthouse problem is not going away’: Here’s the latest on the proposal for Smith County
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Members of the Smith County community spoke at a special-called commissioners court meeting Monday about a bond proposal to build a new courthouse. A vote will be called Aug. 9, according to the commissioners, to determine if the courthouse bond proposal will be added to the Nov. 8 ballot. “The citizens […]
A Mineola Man Led Police On Chase Going The Wrong Direction On I-30
A 75-year-old Mineola man led police on a vehicle pursuit while traveling the wrong direction on I-30 early Saturday morning, according to police reports. A Texarkana man was jailed Friday on a warrant. I-30 pursuit. Sulphur Springs Police Sgt. Matt Glenn responded to a report of a pickup traveling east...
Marshall, TX Police Arrest 11 People On 40 Combined Charges
Police in Marshall, Texas were very busy last week rounding up nearly a dozen individuals on a host of charges after a "gang-related" shooting and several other incidents in the area. On July 28, 2022, the Joint Harrison County Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and...
KSLA
Pilot performs emergency landing in Harrison County field; no injuries
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A man is fine after performing an emergency landing in an east Texas field. The pilot was identified as Robert E. Long, 53, of Kansas City, Mo. The incident took place just before 3 p.m. Saturday, July 30 approximately a half-mile west of Marshall. Below...
SSPD: Van Sickle Street Search Warrant Yields Meth, THC Marijuana, 3 Arrests
When Sulphur Springs Police and Special Crimes Unit investigators executed a search warrant at a Van Sickle Street address at 5 p.m. Sunday, they found suspected methamphetamine, THC, marijuana and drug paraphernalia and took three people into custody, according to arrest reports. In an unrelated incident, a Brashear man was accused Sunday of trying to discard meth pipe under a car during a Como traffic stop, according to sheriff’s reports.
Bodies of 3 girls recovered from Cass County pond
Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife Capt. Game Warden Shawn Hervey said during the search, clothing, and shoes were found near a pond leading them to believe the missing children were in the pond.
KLTV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Eastbound lane closure slows traffic on I-20 in Gregg County
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Transportation reports a two-vehicle accident on I-20 eastbound. The inside lane of traffic is closed at around mile marker 582 at FM-3053.
KLTV
Smith County deputy dies after struck outside patrol unit by intoxicated driver
North America Diving Dogs competition takes place at the Longview Rodeo Arena. They fly through the air with the greatest of ease, and that’s because they know they’ll have a soft landing. The North America Diving Dogs competition has returned to Longview as part of the AKC Dog Show at the Longview Activity Complex.
KTRE
WebXtra: Ramp closures begin Wednesday for Lufkin intersection
Gilmer City Manager Greg Hutson has initiated the City of Gilmer’s drought contingency plan. And right now, they are at stage one which asks residents to voluntarily conserve water. Smith County judge to ask commissioners to call November bond election for new courthouse. Updated: 30 minutes ago. |. “The...
