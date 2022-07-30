Hattiesburg first responders run active school shooter drill

www.wdam.com
WATCH: Burglary suspect wanted in Jones County
A section of Oak Grove Road in Hattiesburg will be closed due to sewage line repairs. Baritone band member breaks barriers at Columbia High School. It's common for kids with disabilities to feel frustrated or alone. However, Ja'Kolby Averette is marching to the beat of his own drum or his own baritone.
City of Hattiesburg says two-week long street closure on Oak Grove Road
Sumrall police crackdown on drivers who continue to ignore traffic laws. Police Chief Elsie Cowart said warnings are over, and drivers that violate the law will receive tickets. Construction is underway on Columbia High's improved drive-thru.
C&C Specialties surveillance rollover crash video
Sumrall police crackdown on drivers who continue to ignore traffic laws
Baritone band member breaks barriers at Columbia High School
Golf cart ordinance in the works for the Hub City. Hattiesburg Ward 1 Councilman Jeffrey George...
Mississippi law firm donates supplies to Hattiesburg Public Schools
Hattiesburg Pocket Museum adds 'old school' August exhibit. The Downtown Hattiesburg Pocket Museum has added a back-to-school, lunchtime exhibit for the month of August. City of Hattiesburg agrees to help mitigate overpass project noise.
Neighbors warned of donation scam in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police warned neighbors about another money scam in the area. According to Hattiesburg police, the scammer calls individuals posing as a law enforcement officer and asks for donations or money. Neighbors have reported the scammer calls from phone number (662)-500-0266. Police said the department is not seeking funds in any […]
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man injured after rollover crash in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man was injured Tuesday after being involved in a rollover crash in Jones County. According to Jones County Fire Council spokesperson Dana Bumgardner, the crash happened on Lower Myrick Road near Orange Drive shortly after 11:30 a.m. The crash was recorded on surveillance video...
Woman turns herself in for Fast Stop shooting
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The final suspect wanted in connection to a Jones County gas station shooting turned herself in to law enforcement on Monday, August 1. The owner of Fast Stop in the Hebron community was hospitalized after he was shot during an armed robbery of his store on Thursday, July 28. Officials with the […]
Palmers Crossing group asks county supervisors to fund CIT training
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -Less than three weeks after a deputy-involved shooting, community leaders request the Forrest County Board of Supervisors to fund more training on how to interact with mental health patients. On July 14, four Forrest County deputies tried to serve a civil commitment warrant on 45-year-old Maurice McCarthy...
Man arrested for multiple auto burglaries in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police arrested a man in connection to multiple auto burglaries on Sunday, July 31. Javin Moore, 22, of Hattiesburg, was arrested and charged with four counts of auto burglary and one count of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. According to police, the auto burglaries that the charges are […]
Pine Belt healthcare facility gear up to host final milk bank drive
The Wayne General Hospital has new tools to help first responders save lives. Lamar Co. supervisors to vote on permit for a marijuana company. Aeroma Cannabis Company hopes to become the first medical marijuana company in Lamar County with a shop on Highway 98.
Petal man identified as victim in fatal Perry County crash
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The victim of a fatal two-vehicle crash that happened in Perry County Monday has been identified, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol. MHP Troop J Public Affairs Officer, Trooper Taylor Shows, says 64-year-old David Bennett, of Petal, has been identified as the victim of the crash on State Route 29.
Richton, MS – One Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash at MS-29 & Thomas Creek Rd
Two vehicles reportedly collided at the scene. A man involved in the crash suffered fatal injuries. He was later pronounced dead by attending medical personnel. The identity of the deceased party has not been disclosed. No other injuries have been reported at this time. An ongoing investigation into the cause...
HPD warning residents of false officer phone scam
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is warning the public of an ongoing scam call that is asking for money or donations from residents. HPD has received reports of residents being called by a person posing as a law enforcement officer, asking for donations/money. The calls are reportedly coming from the following number: 662-500-0266.
Two injured in Hattiesburg Waffle House shooting
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Two people were injured following a shooting at a Waffle House in Hattiesburg on Saturday, July 30. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said officers responded to the scene around 3:00 a.m. at the restaurant location in the 4400 block of Hardy Street. Officials determined that two women had gotten […]
Lamar Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest, seizes about 123 tablets
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man and seized a large number of Ecstasy tablets and OxyContin on Monday. Narcotics agents with LCSO executed a search warrant on Baggett Drive. The search warrant was in relation to two separate reports of overdoses within...
Waffle House argument escalates, 2 treated at hospital for injuries
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An argument inside a Hattiesburg restaurant early Saturday morning turned physical outside, sending two people to the hospital to be treated for their injuries. Hattiesburg police said they responded to a report of a shooting just after 3 a.m.Saturday at the Waffle House in the 4400...
Multiple vehicle wreck blocked traffic on NB I-59
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - An accident blocked a section of northbound Interstate 59 north of the 90-mile marker. According to Laurel Police Department Chief Tommy Cox, the accident involved multiple vehicles. Two people are believed to have suffered minor injuries in the wreck. The Jones County Emergency Operations Center said...
William Carey University welcomes 200 incoming medical school students
The City of Hattiesburg wants to hear from area residents regarding how they want to see federal funds spent. Palmers Crossing group asks county supervisors to fund CIT training. Less than three weeks after a deputy-involved shooting, community leaders request the Forrest County Board of...
