ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Judge Boots Suit Accusing Chargers Owner of Breaking Word by Moving Team to L.A.

By Editor
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zgxYz_0gyMayf500
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, left, and Chargers Chairman Dean Spanos in 2016. Photo by Chris Stone

A lawsuit alleging the National Football League violated its own relocation policies when the Chargers moved to Los Angeles was dismissed Friday by a San Diego judge.

The suit filed on behalf of San Diego resident Ruth Henricks alleged that Chargers owner Dean Spanos “had already made up his mind to move the team to Los Angeles” by 2006, despite a 1997 public statement in which he said the team would remain in San Diego unless the franchise suffered “severe financial hardship.”

The suit alleged that Spanos later “broke his word” when the Los Angeles move was announced despite the Chargers being worth more than $1 billion as of 2017.

The lawsuit also cited a quote from former NFL official Jim Steeg, who told the San Diego Union-Tribune in a 2021 article that Spanos had already planned the relocation, “It just took him 10 years to do it.”

San Diego Superior Court Judge Carolyn Caietti stood by her tentative ruling issued Thursday that stated the lawsuit was barred by the statute of limitations and did not adequately show that Spanos made false statements.

Caietti stated in her ruling that the statements referenced by Steeg were “opinions that amount to inadmissible hearsay, and cannot be relied upon to support Plaintiff’s claim.”

Further, the judge stated that Henricks’ discovery of the alleged fraud happened when she read the 2021 article that contained Steeg’s statement.

The judge wrote that the statute of limitations on fraud claims is three years, while the article came out more than three years after the team’s move was announced.

– City News Service

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Photo

Josephine Skriver is ready for football. The longtime model and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star is excited for her Las Vegas Raiders to make a run at the Super Bowl this season. Skriver, a Danish model, is a die-hard fan of the Silver and Black. "Summer in San Diego. Also.. THIRTY...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
San Diego, CA
Football
San Diego, CA
Government
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Local
California Sports
Popculture

Classic Rock Legend Postpones Rest of His Tour Due to COVID-19 Diagnosis

Jesse Colin Young has been forced to postpone the remainder of his current U.S. tour after testing positive for COVID-19. The veteran folk-rock singer/songwriter and former Youngbloods frontman's diagnosis was announced via his official Facebook page on July 22, informing fans that the remaining three shows of his Highway Troubadour Tour would be postponed until further notice. According to the post, Young was experiencing "mild" symptoms and "doing well," with hopes to reschedule the dates "as soon as possible."
SANTA CRUZ, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dean Spanos
Beth Torres

San Diego renters need to earn over $33 an hour just to afford a one-bedroom apartment

Rent inflation is impacting San Diego renters in this tight rental market, pushing many to work two or three jobs just to afford the most basic of accommodations. According to a recent study by the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC), a minimum wage worker earning $15.00 an hour in San Diego would need to work an astonishing 89 hours a week just to afford a modest one-bedroom apartment.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Urban Menu

Must Visit Events in San Diego: August

With August still ahead of us, there's plenty of fun to be had, so let's look at some must-see events in San Diego. ArtWalk @ Liberty Station, August 6 -7 At the stunning Liberty Station, ArtWalk @ Liberty Station will mark 17 years of showcasing fine art in San Diego in 2022. More than 150 artists from several states and Mexico attend the exhibition to showcase and sell their works of art, which include paintings, photographs, glass and ceramics, jewelry, and sculpture. The event honors creativity on both sides of the border. San Diego's main location for the arts, museums, eating, and...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
27K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy