Wayne General Hospital receives life-saving donation from Southern Mississippi Trading

WDAM-TV
Pine Belt healthcare facility gear up to host final milk bank drive
The Wayne General Hospital has new tools to help first responders save lives. Lamar Co. supervisors to vote on permit for a marijuana company. Aeroma Cannabis Company hopes to become the first medical marijuana company in Lamar County with a shop on Highway 98.
WDAM-TV
Mississippi law firm donates supplies to Hattiesburg Public Schools
Baritone band member breaks barriers at Columbia High School. It's common for kids with disabilities to feel frustrated or alone. However, Ja'Kolby Averette is marching to the beat of his own drum or his own baritone.
WDAM-TV
Palmers Crossing group asks county supervisors to fund CIT training
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -Less than three weeks after a deputy-involved shooting, community leaders request the Forrest County Board of Supervisors to fund more training on how to interact with mental health patients. On July 14, four Forrest County deputies tried to serve a civil commitment warrant on 45-year-old Maurice McCarthy...
WDAM-TV
City of Hattiesburg says two-week long street closure on Oak Grove Road
Sumrall police crackdown on drivers who continue to ignore traffic laws. Police Chief Elsie Cowart said warnings are over, and drivers that violate the law will receive tickets. Construction is underway on Columbia High's improved drive-thru.
WDAM-TV
Baritone band member breaks barriers at Columbia High School
City of Hattiesburg says two-week long street closure on Oak Grove Road. A section of Oak Grove Road in Hattiesburg will be closed due to sewage line repairs. Southern Miss gala will be 'A Diamond Affair' in support of the arts.
WDAM-TV
William Carey University welcomes 200 incoming medical school students
The City of Hattiesburg wants to hear from area residents regarding how they want to see federal funds spent. Palmers Crossing group asks county supervisors to fund CIT training.
WDAM-TV
WATCH: Burglary suspect wanted in Jones County
A section of Oak Grove Road in Hattiesburg will be closed due to sewage line repairs.
WDAM-TV
City of Hattiesburg launches survey for ARPA funds ideas
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg wants to hear from area residents regarding how they want to see federal funds spent. Hattiesburg received $12.8 million from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), which provides funds to help communities recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the city, those...
wxxv25.com
Coast nonprofit helps control cat population
A Coast nonprofit is on a mission to help control the cat population in Harrison County. Fixin’ the Coast operates a trap, neuter, and return program. It’s not the only organization that is seeking to control the homeless cat population. In addition to Fixin’ the Coast, Feral Feline Coalition offers a trap, neuter and return program. They also try to adopt out kittens that are brought in.
WDAM-TV
Laurel Police Dept. plans National Night Out celebration for Aug. 2
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department will host its annual National Night Out celebration on Tuesday, Aug. 2. The annual community outreach event will be at the Laurel Police Station (317 South Magnolia Street) from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Captain Shannon Caraway said the department has a...
WDAM-TV
Jones County Board of Supervisors ARPA Money Disbursement Revisions
The City of Hattiesburg wants to hear from area residents regarding how they want to see federal funds spent. William Carey University welcomes 200 incoming medical school students.
WDAM-TV
Sumrall police crackdown on drivers who continue to ignore traffic laws
A section of Oak Grove Road in Hattiesburg will be closed due to sewage line repairs. Construction is underway on Columbia High's improved drive-thru. Traffic can be an issue for any school, but Columbia School District is taking the road 'most traveled' near the high school and making improvements.
Neighbors warned of donation scam in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police warned neighbors about another money scam in the area. According to Hattiesburg police, the scammer calls individuals posing as a law enforcement officer and asks for donations or money. Neighbors have reported the scammer calls from phone number (662)-500-0266. Police said the department is not seeking funds in any […]
WLOX
Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Hancock County
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - On Monday afternoon, officials responded to reports of a pedestrian hit by a train east of Lakeshore Road along N Railroad Avenue in Hancock County. Hancock County Coroner Jeff Hair has identified the victim as 32-year-old Ryan Moran of Bay St. Louis. Want more WLOX...
WDAM-TV
C&C Specialties surveillance rollover crash video
A section of Oak Grove Road in Hattiesburg will be closed due to sewage line repairs.
bobgermanylaw.com
Gulfport, MS – Car Accident at I-10 & Lorraine-Cowan Rd Causes Injuries
The injured parties were treated at the scene by attending medical personnel, and those requiring further treatments were hospitalized. There were significant delays reported on the roadway. Authorities advised nearby drivers to avoid the scene. Local authorities are handling the ongoing accident investigation. Our thoughts are with the injured victims...
WDAM-TV
Foxworth church hosts third, ‘Day of Hope’
FOXWORTH, Miss. (WDAM) - A Marion County church community gathered Saturday to help local families with school supplies, clothing and other items. The third “Day of Hope” at Foxworth First Baptist Church provided free clothing, school supplies, hygiene products and free sack lunches to anyone who came through the doors.
WDAM-TV
City of Petal coping with its stray animals
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - With animal shelters at capacity and the City of Petal seeing an increase in stray animals on the road, new efforts are being put into place to help. “So some of the things we are trying to do is obviously it’s illegal to come in and drop off animals,” Petal Mayor Tony Ducker said. “If we see that taking place, we are going to be very proactive, we are going to be writing tickets and we are going to bring the full force of law against you in those situations.
WDAM-TV
Man wanted for sale of a controlled substance turns self in
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office announced that a wanted man is now in custody. According to the sheriff’s office, Jimmy L. Kennedy, of the Sheeplo community in Forrest County, turned himself in Sunday in connection with the 12NET round-up conducted on Friday. Kennedy...
WDAM-TV
Southern Miss gala will be ‘A Diamond Affair’ in support of the arts
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An arts patron organization at the University of Southern Mississippi is preparing to host a gala for its 25th anniversary. Partners for the Arts will host a gala called “A Diamond Affair” on Sept. 15 at The Venue in Hattiesburg. Tickets are $125. Partners...
