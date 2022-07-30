California schools to benefit from Mega Millions lottery

www.kron4.com
Related
KRON4
GEICO closes all California locations
(KTXL) — GEICO has closed its 38 California offices and has stopped selling insurance over the phone to those living in California. Within the past few days GEICO closed down offices across the state including offices in Sacramento, Roseville, and Modesto. The GEICO office in Roseville recently opened in July of 2021, only to be shut down a year later.
KRON4
More than 2 dozen dead after flash floods in Kentucky
(NewsNation) — At least 25 people died — including four children — in flash flooding across Kentucky, the state’s governor said Saturday. Among those who died were four children from the same family, the Knott County coroner said. Gov. Andy Beshear said the number would likely rise significantly and it could take weeks to find all the victims.
Comments / 0