Lehigh Valley drops their third straight in Durham

NC State has been active in expanding its class of 2023 recruiting options during June and July. The Wolfpack hope to have some unofficial visitors coming up in August, and lock in some official visits. NC State hast at least four scholarships available, but both D.J. Burns, a center, and forward Jack Clark could bypass their final year of eligibility. Plus, sophomore shooting guard Terquavion Smith will be eyeing the chance to enter the NBA Draft.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO