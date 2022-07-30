ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hindman, KY

Knott Central Basketball cooking for flood victims

By Courtney Layne Brewer
wymt.com
 3 days ago
www.wymt.com

wymt.com

UK WBB players, North Laurel to host 606 Camp for EKY flood relief

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Wildcats of the past, present and future are coming together for a good cause. Members of the UK women’s basketball team (including former Harlan County star and former Shelby Valley standout Cassidy Rowe) will partner with former UK and Bell County women’s basketball player Maci Morris and the North Laurel basketball team to host a 606 Basketball Camp for Eastern Kentucky flood relief.
BELL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Chris Stapleton helping out in flood-ravaged areas of Kentucky

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Country music star and Kentucky native Chris Stapleton is helping his home state heal. His ‘Outlaw State of Kind Fund’ is donating to the Red Cross and Appalachia Crisis fund through the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky. Knott County Schools posted a picture of...
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Supplies, help pouring into Buckhorn following flooding

BUCKHORN, Ky. (WYMT) - Supplies and help are showing up in Eastern Kentucky following the recent devastating flooding that hit the area. Some described the Buckhorn community as a warzone after the floodwaters swept through, destroying homes and other buildings. Buckhorn school was breached by water from Squabble Creek but,...
BUCKHORN, KY
wymt.com

Doctor flies supplies to help Eastern Ky. flood victims

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A Doctor living in North Carolina decided to come back to her Kentucky roots when she heard about the devastating floods that impacted her family and the rest of the region. Doctor Randi Barnett, a Breathitt County native, is the Chief Neurosurgery Resident at UNC Chapel...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Pigskin Preview 2022: Morgan County Cougars

WEST LIBERTY, Ky. (WYMT) - After a season full of highs and lows, the Morgan County Cougars look to build off of last year’s success. “Obviously the first game of the season we ended up having to play the 5A school Seneca,” said senior offensive lineman Drake Lindon. “That started the season off kind of strong.”
MORGAN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Pigskin Preview 2022: Jackson County Generals

MCKEE, Ky. (WYMT) - There’s a new general at the helm in Jackson County. Head coach Nick Sizemore looks to bring a fresh approach to the gridiron. “We want a culture around our team,” Sizemore said. “We want it to be a place where boys are coming to play football and they’re not coming and saying we don’t like this but they’re coming and saying this is the funnest we’ve had in our high school career”
JACKSON COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Glasgow police lend helping hand in eastern Kentucky

GLASGOW, Ky. – Eastern Kentucky has been facing devastating floods this week, and multiple communities did not hesitate to send help to those in need. According to a social media post by Glasgow Police Department, Whitesburg, Kentucky is one of the communities encountering great loss. GPD stated the Whitesburg...
GLASGOW, KY
wymt.com

Mountain athletes step up to help flood victims

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As Eastern Kentucky begins the clean-up process following catastrophic flooding, mountain athletes are stepping in to help. The Floyd Central Jaguars traded practice jerseys for cleanup gear, getting to work helping clean up homes and businesses impacted by flooding on Saturday, July 30th. Every single member of the team joined the effort.
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Former WYMT anchor returns to hometown to aid in flood relief efforts

BUCKHORN, Ky. (WYMT) - As many Appalachians inside and outside of Eastern Kentucky rally to help one another following the flood, several Eastern Kentuckians are coming back home to help the communities that raised them. Former WYMT anchor Sheri Sparks is one of those Eastern Kentuckians who wanted to help...
BUCKHORN, KY
wymt.com

Wolfe Co. residents working to help neighbors affected by flooding Breathitt Co.

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Communities around Eastern Kentucky are picking up the pieces after those devastating floods and others are looking to help. Wolfe County High School is just one of three shelters set up in Campton. That shelter is for individuals and families. Wolfe County Middle School is for patients from Jackson Nursing Home and Campton Elementary is for people and their pets.
WOLFE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Wayland Flooding Update - 8/1/22 11:00 p.m.

Jenkins Flooding Update - 8/1/22 11:00 p.m. Leslie County Flooding Update - 8/1/22 11:00 p.m. W.Va. Gov. Justice tours flood damaged Mingo County. W.Va. Gov. Justice tours flood damaged Mingo County. Mountain News at 6 - Top Stories 8/1/22. Updated: 10 hours ago. Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at...
WAYLAND, KY

