Knott Central Basketball cooking for flood victims

MCKEE, Ky. (WYMT) - There’s a new general at the helm in Jackson County. Head coach Nick Sizemore looks to bring a fresh approach to the gridiron. “We want a culture around our team,” Sizemore said. “We want it to be a place where boys are coming to play football and they’re not coming and saying we don’t like this but they’re coming and saying this is the funnest we’ve had in our high school career”

JACKSON COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO