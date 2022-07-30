Knott Central Basketball cooking for flood victims

www.wymt.com
UK WBB players, North Laurel to host 606 Camp for EKY flood relief
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Wildcats of the past, present and future are coming together for a good cause. Members of the UK women’s basketball team (including former Harlan County star and former Shelby Valley standout Cassidy Rowe) will partner with former UK and Bell County women’s basketball player Maci Morris and the North Laurel basketball team to host a 606 Basketball Camp for Eastern Kentucky flood relief.
Lexington Christian helps Breathitt County clean up football facility
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Breathitt County football team got some much-needed help from a longtime friend in Pikeville native and Lexington Christian Academy head coach Doug Charles. Charles and his team spent the day cleaning and restoring the mud-caked bleachers and facilities. They also took all of the Bobcats’...
Chris Stapleton helping out in flood-ravaged areas of Kentucky
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Country music star and Kentucky native Chris Stapleton is helping his home state heal. His ‘Outlaw State of Kind Fund’ is donating to the Red Cross and Appalachia Crisis fund through the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky. Knott County Schools posted a picture of...
Supplies, help pouring into Buckhorn following flooding
BUCKHORN, Ky. (WYMT) - Supplies and help are showing up in Eastern Kentucky following the recent devastating flooding that hit the area. Some described the Buckhorn community as a warzone after the floodwaters swept through, destroying homes and other buildings. Buckhorn school was breached by water from Squabble Creek but,...
Doctor flies supplies to help Eastern Ky. flood victims
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A Doctor living in North Carolina decided to come back to her Kentucky roots when she heard about the devastating floods that impacted her family and the rest of the region. Doctor Randi Barnett, a Breathitt County native, is the Chief Neurosurgery Resident at UNC Chapel...
Pigskin Preview 2022: Morgan County Cougars
WEST LIBERTY, Ky. (WYMT) - After a season full of highs and lows, the Morgan County Cougars look to build off of last year’s success. “Obviously the first game of the season we ended up having to play the 5A school Seneca,” said senior offensive lineman Drake Lindon. “That started the season off kind of strong.”
‘Eastern Kentuckians always stick together’: Knott Co. man uses kayak to save mother from flooding
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - “Eastern Kentuckians always stick together. We always have. It’s like one family in this area,” said Earl Moore, a Knott County native. Moore got a phone call from his mother around 3 a.m. Thursday when flooding began hitting Eastern Kentucky. “She was...
Pigskin Preview 2022: Jackson County Generals
MCKEE, Ky. (WYMT) - There’s a new general at the helm in Jackson County. Head coach Nick Sizemore looks to bring a fresh approach to the gridiron. “We want a culture around our team,” Sizemore said. “We want it to be a place where boys are coming to play football and they’re not coming and saying we don’t like this but they’re coming and saying this is the funnest we’ve had in our high school career”
Glasgow police lend helping hand in eastern Kentucky
GLASGOW, Ky. – Eastern Kentucky has been facing devastating floods this week, and multiple communities did not hesitate to send help to those in need. According to a social media post by Glasgow Police Department, Whitesburg, Kentucky is one of the communities encountering great loss. GPD stated the Whitesburg...
Man believed to be Chris Stapleton spotted buying supplies for flood victims
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - One country music star and Eastern Kentucky native was believed to have been spotted helping out local families at a local store. Several people spotted a man believed to be Chris Stapleton at the Walmart in Prestonsburg buying supplies to aid the many victims of the recent Eastern Kentucky floods.
Mountain athletes step up to help flood victims
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As Eastern Kentucky begins the clean-up process following catastrophic flooding, mountain athletes are stepping in to help. The Floyd Central Jaguars traded practice jerseys for cleanup gear, getting to work helping clean up homes and businesses impacted by flooding on Saturday, July 30th. Every single member of the team joined the effort.
Former WYMT anchor returns to hometown to aid in flood relief efforts
BUCKHORN, Ky. (WYMT) - As many Appalachians inside and outside of Eastern Kentucky rally to help one another following the flood, several Eastern Kentuckians are coming back home to help the communities that raised them. Former WYMT anchor Sheri Sparks is one of those Eastern Kentuckians who wanted to help...
Wolfe Co. residents working to help neighbors affected by flooding Breathitt Co.
WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Communities around Eastern Kentucky are picking up the pieces after those devastating floods and others are looking to help. Wolfe County High School is just one of three shelters set up in Campton. That shelter is for individuals and families. Wolfe County Middle School is for patients from Jackson Nursing Home and Campton Elementary is for people and their pets.
Ky. mom sentenced for throwing newborn over banister in trash bag
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Clay County woman who pleaded guilty to murder in the death of her newborn baby has been sentenced. Amber Bowling was sentenced on Monday to 40 years in prison. Bowling pleaded guilty to murder in May. In December 2018, state police Bowling put the...
Breathitt Co. homeowners see inside home for the first time since devastating flooding
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Families in eastern Kentucky are seeing their homes for the first time since flooding hit, and we’re getting a better idea of the damage done. Clarence Reynolds and his wife stand in what’s left of their home on Court Street. “Your hearts broke...
‘Emotionally I’m a wreck:’ Floyd Co. dealing with back-to-back devastating events
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s been a hard month in Floyd County. After a devastating police shooting killed three officers and a K9, the historic flooding hit their community harder than they expected, and they’re doing the best they can to get back on their feet. Floyd...
Gov. Beshear: Death toll stays at 37 for now, potentially hundreds still missing following EKY floods
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear held his first of several media briefings Tuesday morning about ongoing relief efforts from last week’s devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky in Frankfort. You can watch that below:. The Governor will now travel to Pike, Floyd and Breathitt Counties to tour the...
Ky. native & former UN ambassador pledge to match flood relief donations up to $1.5 million
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two well-known figures in Kentucky are giving back to the mountains following recent flooding. Joe Craft, a Hazard, Ky. native, and his wife, former UN Ambassador Kelly Craft, will match every dollar we raise for the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky Crisis Fund up to $1.5 million.
Wayland Flooding Update - 8/1/22 11:00 p.m.
Jenkins Flooding Update - 8/1/22 11:00 p.m. Leslie County Flooding Update - 8/1/22 11:00 p.m. W.Va. Gov. Justice tours flood damaged Mingo County. W.Va. Gov. Justice tours flood damaged Mingo County. Mountain News at 6 - Top Stories 8/1/22. Updated: 10 hours ago. Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at...
Governor: Kentucky flooding deaths increase to 28, more bodies recovered
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Sunday, Governor Andy Beshear said 28 people have died in Eastern Kentucky’s historic flooding. Beshear said more bodies were recovered but the state cannot confirm those deaths right now. The Governor added two deaths were in Clay County, 15 deaths were in Knott County,...
