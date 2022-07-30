Winning numbers drawn in ‘Take 5 Evening’ game

NEW YORK (AP) — Determined to keep their top minor league prospects, the New York Mets made incremental upgrades to the lineup and bullpen at the trade deadline. Without a big splash, they hope that’s enough to sink Atlanta in the NL East. The first-place Mets acquired designated hitter Darin Ruf from San Francisco and reliever Mychal Givens from the Chicago Cubs in separate deals Tuesday as they primed for a heated pennant race with the defending World Series champions. “All in all, a positive day,” general manager Billy Eppler said.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Jacob deGrom dazzled in his first major league start in more than a year, allowing one run on three hits and striking out six in five innings before a bullpen meltdown cost the New York Mets in a 5-1 loss to the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night. Sidelined for the second half of last season by an elbow injury and shut down late in spring training because of a stress reaction in his right scapula, deGrom got a standing ovation from a crowd full of Mets fans prior to his first game back in almost 13...
HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Yaya Toure’s goal was pivotal for the Colorado Rapids in a 5-4 win against the New York Red Bulls on Tuesday. Toure’s winner came in the 89th minute to put the Rapids (7-9-6) ahead 5-3. Diego Rubio, Keegan Rosenberry and Collen Warner each scored for Colorado before Michael Barrios bounced in a side-netter in the 80th to give the Rapids their first lead of the game at 4-3. Dru Yearwood opened the scoring in the sixth minute, Aaron Long added a goal in the ninth to make it 2-0 and Lewis Morgan converted from the penalty spot to give the Red Bulls (10-7-6) a 3-1 lead in the 28th minute.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully, whose dulcet tones provided the soundtrack of summer while entertaining and informing Dodgers fans in Brooklyn and Los Angeles for 67 years, died Tuesday night, the team said. He was 94. Scully died at his home in the Hidden Hills section of Los Angeles, according to the team, which spoke to family members. “We have lost an icon,” team president and CEO Stan Kasten said in a statement. “His voice will always be heard and etched in all of our minds forever.” As the longest tenured broadcaster with a single team in pro sports history, Scully saw it all and called it all. He began in the 1950s era of Pee Wee Reese and Jackie Robinson, on to the 1960s with Don Drysdale and Sandy Koufax, into the 1970s with Steve Garvey and Don Sutton, and through the 1980s with Orel Hershiser and Fernando Valenzuela. In the 1990s, it was Mike Piazza and Hideo Nomo, followed by Clayton Kershaw, Manny Ramirez and Yasiel Puig in the 21st century.
