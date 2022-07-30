ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Hill, CT

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky For Life’ game

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the “Lucky For Life” game were:

03-11-15-16-45, Lucky Ball: 1

(three, eleven, fifteen, sixteen, forty-five; Lucky Ball: one)

