Casselberry, FL

Florida teen dead after friend ‘accidentally’ shoots him: Police

 4 days ago
Action News Jax

Police: Family of 5 found dead in apparent murder-suicide

ORLANDO, Fla — A family of five was found dead Tuesday afternoon at a central Florida home in what appears to be a murder-suicide, police said. Orlando police investigators were conducting a well-being check at the home when they discovered the bodies of three adults and two children, according to a police news release.
ORLANDO, FL
fox13news.com

'It was madness': Florida woman celebrating birthday in downtown Orlando when she was shot in mass shooting

'It was madness': Woman shot in downtown Orlando was there celebrating her birthday. Jaimy was with friends in downtown Orlando over the weekend to celebrate her 23rd birthday when someone started shooting, and Jaimy suddenly found herself among seven people who were shot, and dozens of others running. "I remember moving my foot in my shoe and it was just filled with blood," she told FOX 35.
ORLANDO, FL
orlandoweekly.com

Orlando Police to install checkpoints in downtown following shooting

In yet another example of how the land of the free is one the least free places on the planet, downtown Orlando will be surrounded by police checkpoints as soon as this weekend. The searches of every single person entering downtown Orlando are a response to a shooting that occurred...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Alligator euthanized in Deltona after being spotted with knife in its head

DELTONA, Fla. — Florida Fish and Wildlife officers trapped an alligator in Deltona after the gator was spotted with a knife in its head. Several people called in after seeing the gator swimming in this pond behind a Subway store on Providence Boulevard off Doyle Road. One of them shared this picture of the knife lodging in its head.
DELTONA, FL
WESH

Police: Daytona Beach man didn't seek care after child was bitten by dog

A Daytona Beach man allegedly knew a child in his care had been bitten by a dog, but didn't take the child to the hospital for care. Trenton Boettcher was arrested Saturday for child neglect causing great harm. Police say they were called to the home by DCF after DCF got a report from a relative that the child was bitten by a family dog Thursday night.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Female-run firearms group in Florida boosting confidence between women, guns

MELBOURNE, Fla. - Tara Dustin is locked and loaded. The 24-year-old joined Black Hawk Security a few weeks ago, hoping to get her armed security license for work. "I am a girly girl. I get my nails done. I like makeup. I like dancing. I like being girly, but I will still carry a gun. There is nothing wrong with being a girl who carries a weapon," Dustin said. "I always told myself, no I am not interested. I will just stick with being unarmed security, then my managers came to me about being armed," she added.
fox35orlando.com

Man killed in Apopka shooting, police say

APOPKA, Fla. - Apopka Police are investigating a shooting that occurred this morning in the 800 block of S Robinson Avenue. According to the police, there was a dispute between persons known to each other. The report says a 42-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound during the dispute. He was...
APOPKA, FL
click orlando

Man found dead in car in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found dead in a car Sunday afternoon in Orange County, deputies said. The man, identified as Wingly St. Vil, 39, was found with traumatic injuries in a parking lot in the 1800 block of Americana Boulevard, just west of Orange Blossom Trail. [TRENDING:...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Orlando man, 36, killed in I-4 crash in Seminole County

LAKE MARY, Fla. – A 36-year-old Orlando man was killed Monday morning when his sport utility vehicle crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer that was stopped in traffic on Interstate 4 in Seminole County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal wreck happened around 6 a.m. on I-4...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Man shot and killed in Apopka in dispute between acquaintances

Officers from the Apopka Police Department responded to a shooting yesterday morning that resulted in the death of a man involved in a dispute with a person he knew. According to the statement released by the APD, at approximately 10:10 am the APD received a 911 call regarding a shooting in the 800 block of South Robinson Avenue near an auto body shop in Apopka. According to preliminary information, there was an argument between persons known to each other. During the dispute, a 42-year-old male sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital where he later died.

