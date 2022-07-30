Florida teen dead after friend ‘accidentally’ shoots him: Police

MELBOURNE, Fla. - Tara Dustin is locked and loaded. The 24-year-old joined Black Hawk Security a few weeks ago, hoping to get her armed security license for work. "I am a girly girl. I get my nails done. I like makeup. I like dancing. I like being girly, but I will still carry a gun. There is nothing wrong with being a girl who carries a weapon," Dustin said. "I always told myself, no I am not interested. I will just stick with being unarmed security, then my managers came to me about being armed," she added.

15 HOURS AGO