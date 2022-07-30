Florida teen dead after friend ‘accidentally’ shoots him: Police

fox40jackson.com
Police: Family of 5 found dead in apparent murder-suicide
ORLANDO, Fla — A family of five was found dead Tuesday afternoon at a central Florida home in what appears to be a murder-suicide, police said. Orlando police investigators were conducting a well-being check at the home when they discovered the bodies of three adults and two children, according to a police news release.
'It was madness': Florida woman celebrating birthday in downtown Orlando when she was shot in mass shooting
'It was madness': Woman shot in downtown Orlando was there celebrating her birthday. Jaimy was with friends in downtown Orlando over the weekend to celebrate her 23rd birthday when someone started shooting, and Jaimy suddenly found herself among seven people who were shot, and dozens of others running. "I remember moving my foot in my shoe and it was just filled with blood," she told FOX 35.
Orlando Police to install checkpoints in downtown following shooting
The searches of every single person entering downtown Orlando are a response to a shooting that occurred downtown.
Video captures gunfire that left 7 hurt in downtown Orlando, police still seeking tips
Police continued to search for clues Monday morning after a weekend shooting left seven people hurt in downtown Orlando. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Sunday near the area of Wall Street Plaza and South Orange Avenue.
Alligator euthanized in Deltona after being spotted with knife in its head
Florida Fish and Wildlife officers trapped an alligator in Deltona after the gator was spotted with a knife in its head. Several people called in after seeing the gator swimming in this pond behind a Subway store on Providence Boulevard off Doyle Road. One of them shared this picture of the knife lodging in its head.
Police: Daytona Beach man didn't seek care after child was bitten by dog
A Daytona Beach man allegedly knew a child in his care had been bitten by a dog, but didn't take the child to the hospital for care. Trenton Boettcher was arrested Saturday for child neglect causing great harm. Police say they were called to the home by DCF after DCF got a report from a relative that the child was bitten by a family dog Thursday night.
‘He was getting his life back’: Brother of hit-and-run victim tells Channel 9
CASSELBERRY, Fla. — State troopers say a 22-year-old woman has been arrested in the hit-and-run crash that killed a man who was walking his dog in Seminole County. Investigators said the suspect also torched the SUV, trying to destroy evidence. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The...
Sheriff: Man found dead in Orange County parking lot had 'traumatic injuries'
The family of a father found dead in a car in the middle of the day in Orange County is speaking out. It happened over the weekend and the family still doesn't know exactly what happened. "One thing I could say, he was a decent gentleman," the family said.
Female-run firearms group in Florida boosting confidence between women, guns
MELBOURNE, Fla. - Tara Dustin is locked and loaded. The 24-year-old joined Black Hawk Security a few weeks ago, hoping to get her armed security license for work. "I am a girly girl. I get my nails done. I like makeup. I like dancing. I like being girly, but I will still carry a gun. There is nothing wrong with being a girl who carries a weapon," Dustin said. "I always told myself, no I am not interested. I will just stick with being unarmed security, then my managers came to me about being armed," she added.
One person reported dead following Brevard County house fire
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — One person was killed in a Brevard County house fire Monday morning. Brevard County Fire Rescue said it was called to a house fire at 2171 Rocway Drive just after 8:30 a.m. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. See map of location below:
'Give back our dog': Florida couple believes dog stolen, pleading for her safe return
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - "Please give back our dog," the sign reads in blue spray-paint.v You won't miss it on Neptune Road. A family in Osceola County is pleading for the safe return of their dog, who has been missing since July 23, and according to the couple, may have been taken.
Man killed in Apopka shooting, police say
Apopka Police are investigating a shooting that occurred this morning in the 800 block of S Robinson Avenue. According to the police, there was a dispute between persons known to each other. The report says a 42-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound during the dispute. He was transported to the hospital where he later died.
Residents say crashes are common at Michigan and Crystal Lake curve in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Brent Daum has heard several crashes outside his apartment where Michigan Street turns into Crystal Lake Drive in Orlando. Several crashes have occurred where Michigan Street transitions into Crystal Lake Drive. Drivers are speeding and distracted, a man who lives nearby says. Orange County is looking...
Orlando man, 36, killed in I-4 crash in Seminole County
LAKE MARY, Fla. – A 36-year-old Orlando man was killed Monday morning when his sport utility vehicle crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer that was stopped in traffic on Interstate 4 in Seminole County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal wreck happened around 6 a.m. on I-4...
