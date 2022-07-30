Hochul declares ‘state disaster emergency’ for monkeypox in New York

spectrumlocalnews.com
Henry, Rodriguez want AG probe of recent contracts to Hochul donors
Two Republicans at the top of the state ticket in November demanded Tuesday that state Attorney General Letitia James start an investigation into decisions that led to lucrative state contracts for companies tied to people who donated to Gov. Kathy Hochul's campaign. "We are standing here today in the capitol...
New York prisons lift ban on book about Attica uprising
New York authorities have lifted a ban that had stopped state prison inmates from reading a book about the 1971 Attica Correctional Facility uprising following a First Amendment lawsuit brought by its author. State officials, however, said they will continue to censor one small part of the Pulitzer-prize winning book...
Buffalo doctor on how to prevent lung cancer
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Doctors say about 20,000 people are diagnosed with lung cancer every year, and a large proportion of them end up dying from the disease.
State efforts to change N.C. alcohol laws
Because of the way our state's alcohol laws are structured, there isn't much that can be done on a local level when it comes to big changes — that authority largely lies with the state legislature. That is something that several elected officials have taken on over the last few years.
Indiana doctors raise worries about proposed abortion ban
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Doctors fear they could face criminal charges when they provide emergency treatment for pregnant women if a proposal aimed at banning nearly all abortions in Indiana becomes law, several physicians told state lawmakers Tuesday. That testimony came after an Indiana House committee changed the abortion ban...
Laura Kelly wins Democratic nomination for governor in Kansas primary election.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Laura Kelly wins Democratic nomination for governor in Kansas primary election.
Derek Schmidt wins Republican nomination for governor in Kansas primary election.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Derek Schmidt wins Republican nomination for governor in Kansas primary election.
Dixon wins Michigan GOP governor primary, to face Whitmer
Businesswoman and conservative commentator Tudor Dixon won the Republican primary for Michigan governor on Tuesday, setting up a tough general election race against Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Dixon defeated four male candidates in a race between little-known Republicans. She was endorsed by former President Donald Trump and the prominent Michigan...
Cities across North Carolina pledge to save endangered monarch butterflies
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cities across North Carolina are joining a nationwide pledge to protect endangered monarch butterflies. Cities across North Carolina are joining a nationwide pledge to protect endangered monarch butterflies. The National Wildlife Federation said the number of monarchs has dropped by approximately 90% or more over the...
Kansas voters protect abortion rights, block path to ban
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas voters on Tuesday protected the right to get an abortion in their state, rejecting a measure that would have allowed their Republican-controlled Legislature to tighten abortion restrictions or ban it outright. The referendum in the conservative state was the first test of U.S. voter...
Raleigh mother with dyslexic sons reacts to state's new reading program
RALEIGH, N.C. — Trang Huynh-Watts isn't a teacher. Over the past few years, however, she's had to become one. Her two boys are dyslexic, which is a learning disorder affecting the area of the brain that processes language. It's something Huynh-Watts says she discovered in her eldest son, Alex, much too late.
Mark Holland wins Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in Kansas primary election.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Mark Holland wins Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in Kansas primary election.
Trudy Busch Valentine wins Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in Missouri primary election.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Trudy Busch Valentine wins Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in Missouri primary election.
After the rain, heat descends on flooded Kentucky towns
HINDMAN, Ky. (AP) — Withering heat was descending on a region of eastern Kentucky already reeling from massive flooding, forcing residents laboring to clean up after the deluge to cope with an oppressive new threat. The grim task of cleaning up from the flooding continued, but rising heat and...
Texans struggle to pay skyrocketing rent
AUSTIN, Texas — Rents are rising across Texas, no matter where you live or how large or small your apartment is. Supply is down. Demand is up. And there’s no rent control in the state. What You Need To Know. A U.S. veteran's rent increases causing him to...
'Living ghosts': A lesson in history from the Tuscarora tribe
JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. — Today, North Carolina has the largest Native American population east of the Mississippi River, and centuries ago, the tribe that dominated what is now considered North Carolina was the Tuscarora Nation. What You Need To Know. The Tuscarora tribe used to control the majority of...
Flash floods close roads into Death Valley National Park
DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Some roads in and out of Death Valley National Park have been closed after they were inundated over the weekend with mud and debris from flash floods that also hit western Nevada and northern Arizona hard. Officials on Sunday provided no estimate...
'Involuntary relocation' gone from social studies standards
An early reference to “involuntary relocation” — as a euphemism to define slavery — has been scrubbed from the social studies standards being considered by the Texas State Board of Education at a special meeting on Monday morning. The Texas State Board of Education goes through...
Calling hours held for fallen RPD Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz
FAIRPORT, N.Y. — Calling hours were held Sunday for fallen Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz in his home of Fairport. Friends, family and community members came to pay their respects at the Keenan Funeral Home on Sunday. American flags, bikes and police cruisers lined the street with the...
Senior shelter dog in Western NY lives out days on local adventures
A senior shelter dog is living out his final days with a list of adventures thanks to the Niagara SPCA. “He is simply an amazing soul,” said Amy Lewis, holding the leash of her 12-year-old foster dog Lloyd. Lloyd is dealing with kidney failure and a tumor on his...
