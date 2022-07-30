ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Town asks residents to conserve water

KSLA
 4 days ago
www.ksla.com

KTAL

Shreveport City Council candidate accused of living in Bossier City disqualified

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport City Council Dist. A candidate Kinsey Montgomery has been disqualified from running for the office following a hearing in a legal challenge to his candidacy filed late last week. Kinsey Montgomery was challenging Tabatha Taylor for the District A seat, which includes the North...
KTAL

Caddo Commission looks to prevent power disconnection

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- Parish Commissioners discussed solutions for rising energy bills and heard from residents about increasing costs on Monday. “My mother-in-law is on a fixed income, so she cannot afford to pay for her electricity bill. She lives across the street from me. Now her bill is $550, but she’s only bringing in $800 something. She’s retired. So something is wrong,” one resident told the commission.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KSLA

Shreveport mayor disqualified as candidate for re-election in fall elections

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Caddo Parish court judge ruled Tuesday, Aug. 2 that incumbent Mayor Adrian Perkins is disqualified as a candidate for the upcoming mayoral election. The mayor issued a statement at 4 p.m. Tuesday on the Caddo Courthouse steps facing Texas Street, saying that he will appeal the court ruling and that the lawsuit is “a desperate attempt by them to undermine our democratic process, to steal your vote.”
SHREVEPORT, LA
City
Greenwood, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Shreveport, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
Shreveport, LA
Government
News Radio 710 KEEL

Is Mayor Perkins Ineligible for Office?

A lawsuit has been filed that may signify the end of the campaign for current Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins. According to Shreveport attorney Hugo Holland, who filed the lawsuit, Perkins provided incorrect information on his filing to run in the upcoming Shreveport mayoral election. Shreveport Constitutional Attorney Royal Alexander told...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Providence House is a one-of-a-kind homeless shelter serving Shreveport-Bossier

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Providence House is the only homeless shelter in the Shreveport-Bossier area focusing on families. We met Anthony, a single father of two, thankful for the help Providence House provides his family. They were living in a van and had nowhere to go before they came. He says it is very important that he and his children stay together.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Judge to take 24 hours to rule on Shreveport mayor's candidacy

SHREVEPORT, La. – A Caddo District Court judge said he'll rule within 24 hours on whether Mayor Adrian Perkins can seek re-election. Shreveport resident Francis Deal challenged Perkins' qualifications, contending the first-term mayor violated state law by using false information when qualifying for reelection last month. Caddo District Judge...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

New medical marijuana laws take effect in Louisiana

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Aug. 1 marks the first day for several new medical marijuana laws in Louisiana. Police cannot use the smell of marijuana as a reason to do home searches without a warrant,. The Louisiana Department of Health is in charge of regulation, instead of the...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTAL

Many volunteer opportunities are available at Providence House

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)-I recently visited Providence House to shoot a story on the good things they do for our community. One of the key things I took away from my visit is that they depend on the community for help. Make sure you watch my full report on Providence House...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

South Bossier Bridge Closure Could Make Traffic Nuts This Week

Is it just me or has everyone noticed that we have more road construction projects going on now in Caddo and Bossier parishes than ever before?. With road construction projects going on again this Wednesday and Thursday on the two inside lanes of I-49 southbound at the Hollywood/Pierremont exit, the closing of the exit ramp from I-20 East to I-220 west at the new Barksdale access, the construction of a new bridge on Highway 1 over Caddo Lake, there's now one more area you'll want to avoid.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KTBS

Street dedication honoring Shreveport community leader

SHREVEPORT, La. - A street dedication was held Saturday on 120 Carondolet Drive in Shreveport to honor the late Cynthia Hightower-Jenkins, who died in July of 2021. Jenkins had many roles in Shreveport including, entrepreneur, interior design and social activist. She's survived by her husband, Louisiana State Representative, Sam Jenkins...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

This Shreveport Donut Favorite Needs to Open in North Bossier

My Out of Town Friends and Family Will Always Get a Warm Donut Before They Leave Shreveport. One of my favorite memories that I have with my cousins from California is showing them the beauty of warm donuts, you have to understand warm donuts aren't a thing in California. Yes, we have places that sell donuts, however, no one sells a delicious glazed donut that is still hot. Even an empty box of Southern Maid Donuts is sexy. All the glaze left in the box is proof that there was once happiness in the box.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Several Bossier schools to become Purple Star certified

BOSSIER CITY, La.-Last week Bossier Parish School Board held a back to school night for military families. Over one hundred new military families have joined the school district. Bossier school students 1-12 start school next Wednesday. One thing Bossier schools is doing for their military families is working towards getting...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KSLA

Lawsuit filed challenging Mayor Perkins’ eligibility to run again

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A lawsuit has been filed against Shreveport’s incumbent mayor, Adrian Perkins, about his eligibility to run for mayor again in November. The lawsuit claims Perkins is not eligible to run for mayor because of the address he used to qualify with the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office. The lead attorney behind the suit, Jerry Harper, says at this point, they have no further comment about the lawsuit, only saying “the petition says all we have to say for the time being.”
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Skeletal remains found in Panola County

The Town of Greenwood is asking residents to cut back on water usage. The program brought four researchers from across the country to Shreveport. Many of the common items such as printer ink, card stock, notepads, signage, dry-erase markers and extra pencils are bought with an educator's own money. Lawsuits...
PANOLA COUNTY, TX
KTBS

Where in the ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe? Marshall, Texas

MARSHALL, Texas - We're gearing up for another KTBS 3 Community Caravan. This time, we're headed west to Marshall, Texas. That's where we find Rick Rowe for this week's Where In The ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe? segment. Marshall is home to many beautiful historic homes, sites and the picturesque 1901...
MARSHALL, TX
KTAL

Firefighters rescue Shreveport worker trapped in dirt

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Firefighters rescued a construction worker who became trapped beneath a pile of dirt on a Shreveport construction site Monday afternoon. It happened around 3:15 p.m., according to firefighters on the scene. A male worker was doing construction work at the intersection of Linwood Avenue and Bert Kouns Industrial Loop when the ground caved in and trapped him up to his waist.
SHREVEPORT, LA

Community Policy