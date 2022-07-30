LSU Health Shreveport doctors conclude summer program

www.ksla.com
New medical marijuana laws take effect in Louisiana
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Aug. 1 marks the first day for several new medical marijuana laws in Louisiana. Police cannot use the smell of marijuana as a reason to do home searches without a warrant,. The Louisiana Department of Health is in charge of regulation, instead of the...
Shreveport mayor disqualified as candidate for re-election in fall elections
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Caddo Parish court judge ruled Tuesday, Aug. 2 that incumbent Mayor Adrian Perkins is disqualified as a candidate for the upcoming mayoral election. The mayor issued a statement at 4 p.m. Tuesday on the Caddo Courthouse steps facing Texas Street, saying that he will appeal the court ruling and that the lawsuit is “a desperate attempt by them to undermine our democratic process, to steal your vote.”
Judge hears arguments over legitimacy of Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins’ candidacy
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Will he or won’t he be allowed on the ballot come November?. That’s the question hanging over Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins’ re-election campaign. And that decision will come from a judge who heard arguments Monday, Aug. 1 for and against that happening.
‘HUGE SUCCESS’ Benefit raises nearly $250,000 to aid men injured in gas explosion
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Hundred of thousands of dollars were raised this weekend for two men seriously injured in a gas line explosion on the grounds of Barksdale Air Force Base. In a news release sent out by the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, The Energy Transfer Benefit Sporting Clays...
Caddo commissioners consider seeking moratorium on electrical disconnects
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Caddo commissioners on Thursday, Aug. 4 plan to discuss whether to ask SWEPCO and Panola-Harrison power companies for a moratorium on disconnects until at least November. The idea was broached during commissioners’ work session Monday, Aug. 1 as a means of helping residents who are...
Mystikal accused of rape in Ascension Parish
(KSLA) — A Louisiana rapper previously acquitted of a rape charge in Caddo Parish now faces similar charges in Ascension Parish. Ascension sheriff’s deputies responded to a hospital in reference to a report of a sexual assault about 11:58 p.m. Saturday, July 30, according to a Facebook post by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Blanchard Medical hosting Family Fun Day, ribbon cutting
SHREVEPORT - BLANCHARD, La. (KSLA) - Blanchard Medical is hosting a Family Fun Day celebration that will include a ribbon cutting for the facility’s grand opening. Blanchard Medical is inviting the public to join in a celebration of the opening of its new building. The event will be on...
Minden High student, 17, shot in her back
COTTON VALLEY, La. (KSLA) — A Minden High student is recovering after being shot in her back at a trail ride on the last weekend of her summer break. The shooting occurred about 9:37 p.m. Saturday, July 30, five days before Webster Parish students are due to return to start the 2022-23 school year.
1 shot at west Shreveport party; gunman sought
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A person is recovering following a shooting that took place in west Shreveport early Monday morning. Dispatchers got the call just before 12:30 a.m. on Monday, August 1 near the intersection of Southern Avenue and East 70th Street. Officers found a person suffering from a gunshot...
Trail ride gunfire leads to an arrest
COTTON VALLEY, La. (KSLA) — An arrest has been made in connection with gunfire that erupted during a weekend trail ride. Kentrail “Turtle” Cornelius, 20, of Minden, faces a charge of illegal use of a weapon. His bond has been set at $150,000. Three people, including a...
Sunny & hot today and for the foreseeable future
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Welcome to Sunday! We have another hot one in store for the ArkLaTex with highs today expected to reach the mid and upper-90s. Heat index values will likely exceed 100 degrees due to the continued high humidity in the region. There are isolated chances for showers and storms this afternoon. Lows tonight will drop to the mid and upper-70s.
Batman Block Party to be hosted at ArtSpace
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - ArtSpace is inviting the public to celebrate with a massive Batman block party!. The block party is being held by ArtSpace to celebrate its Batman Black & White exhibit by Chip Kidd on the same weekend as Geek’d Con alongside several other events for a weekend of geekiness.
At least 2 in custody following brief chase
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — At least two people are in custody following a brief chase involving a stolen vehicle, authorities say. It began as a traffic stop at 5:26 p.m. Sunday, July 31 on Ford Street between Boisseau and Webster streets in Shreveport, Caddo 911 dispatch records show. Then...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: SPD seeking pair connected to burglary
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two people connected to a burglary at an apartment complex. It happened on July 10 at the Woodlawn Terrace Apartments in the 6600 block of Central Street. Investigators were able to obtain security...
3 wounded, 1 critically, when gunfire erupts during trail ride
WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Three people were wounded, one critically, by gunfire that erupted Saturday night during a large gathering off Louisiana Highway 160 in Webster Parish. The critically injured person has been flown to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport for treatment. Two others have been taken to...
Rain chances pick up this week
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a fantastic weekend as we did pick up some needed showers and storms across the region. As we kick off a new week while we are tracking more intense heat and humidity we are also expecting multiple chances of showers and storms, especially later in the week as tropical moisture tries to push into the region from out of the southeast. Temperatures, even with the potential showers and storms, will still average in the mid and upper 90s. But the prospect of rainfall will likely take multiple days of 100 degree highs off the table. Even looking ahead to the weekend on Saturday we will see more scattered showers and storms for the ArkLaTex.
