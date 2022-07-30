LSU Health Shreveport doctors conclude summer program

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a fantastic weekend as we did pick up some needed showers and storms across the region. As we kick off a new week while we are tracking more intense heat and humidity we are also expecting multiple chances of showers and storms, especially later in the week as tropical moisture tries to push into the region from out of the southeast. Temperatures, even with the potential showers and storms, will still average in the mid and upper 90s. But the prospect of rainfall will likely take multiple days of 100 degree highs off the table. Even looking ahead to the weekend on Saturday we will see more scattered showers and storms for the ArkLaTex.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO