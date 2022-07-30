Campers evacuated as wildfire near Elmo spreads

www.montanarightnow.com
Elmo Fire grows to over 16,226 acres; evacuations in place
The Tuesday morning update from the Elmo Fire shows the blaze has grown to an estimated 16,226 acres.
Elmo 2 fire reaches houses amid extreme fire weather
ELMO — Just outside the evacuation zone for the Elmo 2 fire near Dayton, Jeremy Combs waited inside a pickup truck with his girlfriend’s daughter Amaja. The family briefly returned to their Lake Mary Ronan home after getting evacuated on Friday, but a sudden mandatory evacuation at 3 p.m. Monday forced the family to leave the area, likely until the fire runs its course.
Fire near Flathead Lake continues to rage, remains 0 percent contained
The Elmo Fire near Flathead Lake is still 0 percent contained and grew in size to more than 12,000 acres during the weekend, according to the incident report updated Monday morning, with weather conditions ripe for the fire to keep burning. The Elmo Fire, first sparked Friday afternoon with a cause that is still being […] The post Fire near Flathead Lake continues to rage, remains 0 percent contained appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Weasel Fire measures 146 acres on Kootenai National Forest, roads/campgrounds closed
MISSOULA, Mont. — A fire burning on the Kootenai National Forest, near the Canadian border, was measured at 146 acres early Tuesday morning by infrared flight. The flight log notes the following about data collected in the first flight to go over the Weasel Fire: " There were two areas of intense heat; one along the northern edge near the junction of Rd 539 and Trail 5113, and the other along the whole southern edge of the fire. Scattered heat is spread throughout the remainder of the inside of the main heat perimeter. There is one island perimeter east of Rd 539 which also had scattered heat throughout."
Firefighters on Elmo Fire Expecting Continued Hot, Dry, Windy Conditions
A wildfire that ignited on the afternoon of Friday, July 29, near the Lake County town of Elmo, was estimated to be nearly 13,000 acres in size by Monday morning and zero percent contained. As of 2 p.m. Monday the incident management team on the fire was recommending to the...
Fire Near Lolo – New High Temperature Records Set in Missoula
Just after 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Missoula Rural Fire was dispatched to a possible structure fire near Neil Drive in Lolo. The caller reported hearing a loud ‘pop’ and a power line had fallen causing smoke and flames. However, while crews were responding, the dispatch was changed to...
Southeast Montana’s Burger Trail and Badlands
The roads less traveled through Southeast Montana are filled with delicious flavors and stunning sights that have gone mostly undiscovered. The wagon trains of tourists making their way west often head to the state’s better-known attractions, Yellowstone and Glacier national parks. It’s an area known well to the local...
Official confirms multiple structures lost to Elmo Fire
Officials have confirmed with MTN News that several structures have been lost to the Elmo Fire which has grown to 16,226 acres.
Montana enters critical fire weather
Portions of Montana in the northern and eastern areas of Montana are now considered to be in the CRITICAL Fire Weather zone, according to the National Weather Service. Expect dry, hot and windy conditions to continue. A combination of low relative humidity, dry fuels and breezy conditions create the critical fire weather.
Montana Mountain Lion Makes a Fatal Crash Into a Home’s Basement
With a policy that does not allow for relocation, you can probably anticipate that this story does not end well. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks reports that yesterday (Sunday), game wardens responded to a call in Great Falls from distraught homeowners about a mountain lion that had sought refuge under the home's deck. This was not an off-the-grid rural home in the "vicinity" of Great Falls. It was a residential area within the city limits.
Small wildfire breaks out near Missoula's Rattlesnake Creek
MISSOULA, Mont. -- Multiple fire agencies responded early Sunday evening to a small wildfire in the upper Rattlesnake area of Missoula. The Duncan Fire is located north of the dead-end of Duncan Drive near Rattlesnake Creek. According to the Lolo National Forest, the fire is less than an acre in size, and is slow-moving through grass and timber.
New hoot owl restrictions for southwest, west-central Montana rivers
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials announced new hoot owl restrictions starting Tuesday at 2 p.m. on several southwest and west-central Montana rivers. The restrictions will be implemented on sections of the Shields, Madison, Ruby, East Gallatin, Clark Fork and Bitterroot rivers and Silver Bow Creek.
Big Arm State Park reopening Sunday
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has announced that Big Arm State Park is reopening on Sunday morning.
Elmo Fire grows to nearly 13,000 acres; public meeting set
The Monday morning update from what is now being called the Elmo Fire shows the blaze has grown to an estimated 12,975 acres.
Sheriff investigating the start of 5 small fires in Flathead County
KALISPELL, Mont. - The sheriff is investigating the ignition of five small fires that were burning in Flathead County Sunday and Monday. The Flathead County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) is looking for any possible information related to the fires. FCSO said in a release all five fires were extinguished. Fire A...
One of the Worst Fire Seasons in Montana History Revisited
Multiple wildfires are burning in the west. After a slow start, it seems that this year's fire season is officially upon us, but how does this year compare to one of the worst fire seasons in Montana history?. There are currently three active wildfires in Montana. The largest of the...
Hard work, cooperation creates Polebridge Merc's Flathead cherry bear claw pastries
POLSON, MISSOULA and POLEBRIDGE — The famous sweet-and-juicy Flathead cherries form the epicenter of a partnership between three different businesses in western Montana, and the final result of their cooperation is a sweet treat that delights visitors to the remote Polebridge Mercantile on the border of Glacier National Park.
Wildfire Burning in Western Montana Forces Evacuations
ELMO, Montana (AP) — A wildfire burning in western Montana spread to 2,000 acres on Friday night, forcing evacuations and road closures. The fire broke out Friday near the town of Elmo near Flathead Lake, Montana Right Now reported. CSKT Fire Officer C.T. Camel told the station that three...
Redhorn Fire burning near St. Ignatius
ST. IGNATIUS, Mont. - A fire caused by lightning is burning northeast of St. Ignatius. The Redhorn Fire is located 7-air miles northeast of St. Ignatius, is sized at 37 acres and is 0% contained at this time. It is located in dense forest fuels and in steep rough terrain....
Crews knock down small wildfire in the Rattlesnake
Crews worked to knock down a Sunday evening wildfire that has broken out at the end of Duncan Drive in the upper Rattlesnake.
