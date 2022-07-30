Governor: Search for Kentucky flood victims could take weeks

kion546.com
Missouri AG Eric Schmitt beats Greitens in GOP Senate race
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt won the Republican primary for U.S. Senate on Tuesday with surprising ease, ending months of worry among GOP leaders that scandal-scarred former Gov. Eric Greitens might win the primary but jeopardize what should be a reliably red seat in November.
Consultant pleads not guilty in ‘ghost candidate’ case
SANFORD, Fla. (AP) — A political consultant who is accused of helping put a “ghost candidate” on a ballot to siphon off votes from the Democratic candidate in a state Senate race in central Florida has pleaded not guilty to election finance-related charges during his first court appearance. James “Eric” Foglesong entered the plea Tuesday during an arraignment hearing at the Seminole County Courthouse. Last May, prosecutors filed charges against Foglesong; the candidate, Jestine Iannotti; and Seminole County GOP chairman Ben Paris. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Iannotti illegally accepted a $1,200 cash donation from Foglesong for her campaign.
Kobach looks for comeback in Kansas attorney general primary
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Immigration hardliner Kris Kobach is attempting a political comeback Tuesday in the Republican primary for Kansas attorney general. He faces state Sen. Kellie Warren and former federal prosecutor Tony Mattivi. All three Republicans have promised to file lawsuits to challenge policies from Democratic President Joe Biden’s administration. Kobach had a national profile for writing tough state and local immigration rules outside Kansas even before he was elected secretary of state in 2010. But he lost his bid for governor in 2018 to Democrat Laura Kelly and lost the Republican primary for U.S. Senate in 2020, raising questions about his viability in a statewide race.
Newspaper: Families of Haley, Clyburn got casino shares
The Wall Street Journal reports that the husband of former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and brother of U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn were given shares of a company that leased slot machines to a North Carolina tribal casino. The casino run by the Catawba Indian Nation in South Carolina needed political help to open last year. The newspaper reported that John Clyburn introduced backers of the project to people he knew and never discussed it with his brother. The newspaper reported that Michael Haley’s company did physical and cybersecurity consulting for the project in 2018. A spokesperson for Nikki Haley told the newspaper she did not advocate for casino.
Authorities say that two more bodies have been found within a California wildfire burn zone, raising the death toll to 4
YREKA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say that two more bodies have been found within a California wildfire burn zone, raising the death toll to 4. KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our...
High, Clouds!
We are in the middle of our dry season, but we’ve been talking about moisture an awful lot lately! Monsoon moisture has been the main event, sending clouds and even a few showers through our area on recent days. However on Tuesday, we’ll see moisture from a different source: Frank. Frank is a tropical cyclone in the Eastern Pacific. It was a hurricane at one point but as of Monday evening is now a tropical storm. Frank is NOT expected to “make landfall” on the California Coast. Frank is heading over cold water and will dissipate. However, its moisture will begin to stream in high over our area Tuesday. We’ll likely just see scattered to broken high clouds and that’s about it. Boy, that was a big explanation just to talk about some extra clouds on Tuesday, but you won’t get that from your app! Heh.
