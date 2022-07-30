ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish seeks land purchase, sales tax extension for new jail

WKYC
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Cleveland.com

Dog park, drone program, Forest Hills Park and more part of Cuyahoga County’s $9 million in newly proposed ARPA funding: Stimulus Watch

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County Councilmembers are set to introduce $9 million in new projects funded by federal COVID-19 stimulus dollars. The proposed American Rescue Plan Act projects include revitalizing parks, investing in arts, boosting public services, construction projects and more. The proposed funds are part of Cuyahoga County’s $66 million Community Grant Funds, which have drawn controversy from critics who say the funding model gives individual council members too much say over how money is spent.
The Associated Press

Senator Brown, Mayor Bibb Take First Look at Vía Sana, Cleveland’s Newest Affordable Housing Complex, Spearheaded by MetroHealth & The NRP Group

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 2, 2022-- Government officials and community members today got a firsthand look at Vía Sana in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood – which will feature 72 affordable, high-quality residences and a community services hub – that is being developed jointly by The MetroHealth System and The NRP Group. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220802005373/en/ From left to right: Armond Budish, Cuyahoga County Executive; Sherrod Brown, U.S. Senator; Michael Baston, President, Cuyahoga Community College; Justin Bibb, Mayor of Cleveland; Dr. Akram Boutros, President and CEO, The MetroHealth System; Jasmin Santana, Councilwoman, Ward 14, Cleveland; Scott Skinner, Vice President of Development, The NRP Group; Shontel Brown, Congresswoman, Ohio’s 11th District; Shawn Smith, Executive Director, Ohio Housing Finance Agency; J. David Heller, President and CEO, The NRP Group (Photo: Business Wire)
Cleveland Scene

Cleveland Extends Registration for Curbside Recycling Program

The City of Cleveland announced this weekend that it has extended the registration period for its curbside recycling program. Long dormant and the subject of early-Covid-era controversy under former Mayor Frank Jackson— who can forget when Fox 8 broke the story that Cleveland's recycling contract had lapsed, and that the city was sending all the recyclables it collected from residents' blue bins to the landfill—the program has been resuscitated under Mayor Justin Bibb and is, according to the administration, showing early signs of success.
Cleveland.com

Third strike: House that asks ‘Where’s My Guardrail’ hit again in Cleveland Heights

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- For the little brick house on Fairmount Boulevard at South Taylor Road, the hits just keep coming. Last November, a sedan fleeing police down South Taylor went airborne, crashing through the front wall of John Gall’s home and landing in his kitchen, all while he was in the next room nodding off on the couch around 12:30 a.m.
beckerspayer.com

Cleveland Clinic, Anthem BCBS agree on new contract

Cleveland Clinic and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio have reached a deal on a multiyear contract. The agreement will keep Anthem's Medicaid, Medicare Advantage and employer-sponsored health plan members in network when receiving care from Cleveland Clinic doctors, hospitals and ancillary facilities, according to a July 31 news release from the provider.
point2homes.com

2957 West 14th St, Cleveland, Cuyahoga County, OH, 44113

The year 1900 was a glamourous time on West 14th Street! And all that turn of the Century elegance is back better than ever in the Tremont of 2021 and a gorgeous, restored mansion and the fun of living here today. A beautifully painted lady on the outside, a top to bottom renovation on the inside. New roof, full repair and repainting of the wood siding, and all windows replaced in the last 10 years, electrical updated with extensive rewiring, and new furnace and AC in the last 5. The hardwood floors are all beautifully refinished. A fabulous new kitchen with gorgeous custom built cabinetry, loads of storage and work space, and a huge - moveable - center island was just completed last year. Wonderfully large rooms throughout, all updated for a bright, open living space, with lots of natural light. The second floor has 3 large bedrooms, a 4th with it's own sun-porch, perfect as an office or craft room. And the third floor is a big, open space with a tongue and groove wooden ceiling and plenty of light from the windows in the Victorian gables. A large wet-bar and cozy stone fireplace are perfect for a party or a separate suite, along with a newly remodeled full bath, and a room-sized cedar closet. Large basement has high ceilings, a work-room, a workout area, a basement kitchen, another full bath, and a walkout to the backyard. A charming cedar deck is off the kitchen, and a patio at the back of the large, fully fenced yard with a double garage. Lincoln Park is a 5 minute walk!
