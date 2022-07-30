Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish seeks land purchase, sales tax extension for new jail

www.wkyc.com
Central Booking opens at Cuyahoga County jail, but is not yet being used as intended
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The long-awaited Central Booking facility at the Cuyahoga County jail has officially opened, but it will be at least another month before the county sees any benefits. The jail started bringing crime suspects through the newly renovated space on July 22 and, as of Friday, had...
Once-secret study does little to answer questions about rehabilitating Cuyahoga County jail
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Had Cuyahoga County started making $236 million in capital repairs recommended eight years ago, it might have extended the physical life of the aging Justice Center through 2039, a recently released assessment shows, but it doesn’t appear that would have eliminated talks of building a new jail.
Dog park, drone program, Forest Hills Park and more part of Cuyahoga County’s $9 million in newly proposed ARPA funding: Stimulus Watch
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County Councilmembers are set to introduce $9 million in new projects funded by federal COVID-19 stimulus dollars. The proposed American Rescue Plan Act projects include revitalizing parks, investing in arts, boosting public services, construction projects and more. The proposed funds are part of Cuyahoga County’s $66 million Community Grant Funds, which have drawn controversy from critics who say the funding model gives individual council members too much say over how money is spent.
Senator Brown, Mayor Bibb Take First Look at Vía Sana, Cleveland’s Newest Affordable Housing Complex, Spearheaded by MetroHealth & The NRP Group
CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 2, 2022-- Government officials and community members today got a firsthand look at Vía Sana in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood – which will feature 72 affordable, high-quality residences and a community services hub – that is being developed jointly by The MetroHealth System and The NRP Group. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220802005373/en/ From left to right: Armond Budish, Cuyahoga County Executive; Sherrod Brown, U.S. Senator; Michael Baston, President, Cuyahoga Community College; Justin Bibb, Mayor of Cleveland; Dr. Akram Boutros, President and CEO, The MetroHealth System; Jasmin Santana, Councilwoman, Ward 14, Cleveland; Scott Skinner, Vice President of Development, The NRP Group; Shontel Brown, Congresswoman, Ohio’s 11th District; Shawn Smith, Executive Director, Ohio Housing Finance Agency; J. David Heller, President and CEO, The NRP Group (Photo: Business Wire)
Cleveland city attorneys say consent decree monitoring team wrong about challenging arbitrator’s ruling in cop’s firing
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland city attorneys on Monday pushed back against a federal monitor’s assessment that the city must challenge an arbitrator’s decision that reinstated a fired police officer’s job. Gary Singletary, an assistant Cleveland law director, wrote in a court filing that city officials believe...
Cleveland Scene
Cleveland Extends Registration for Curbside Recycling Program
The City of Cleveland announced this weekend that it has extended the registration period for its curbside recycling program. Long dormant and the subject of early-Covid-era controversy under former Mayor Frank Jackson— who can forget when Fox 8 broke the story that Cleveland's recycling contract had lapsed, and that the city was sending all the recyclables it collected from residents' blue bins to the landfill—the program has been resuscitated under Mayor Justin Bibb and is, according to the administration, showing early signs of success.
cleveland19.com
Neighbors want plan from city for landmark Cleveland street that’s in disrepair
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Hessler Court, the last wooden street in Cleveland, has fallen into disrepair and neighbors are asking the city for a timeline to get it fixed. “I feel sad,” said Laura Cyrocki, who’s lived on the street for 24 years. “I feel said, I feel frustrated and angry.”
Fairfax senior living facility gets a $34 million makeover, and a new name
CLEVELAND, Ohio - A 46-year-old seniors living high-rise on the East Side has a new name and much, much more - like updated kitchens and bathrooms - after a mulit-year renovation with the help of millions of dollars from the federal government. National Church Residences, a Christian-based organization aimed at...
Nonprofits reach ‘agreement in principle’ on acquiring Shaker Square out of foreclosure
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The local nonprofits working toward acquisition of Shaker Square announced a breakthrough in negotiations late last week, reaching an “agreement in principle” to bring the landmark out of court-appointed receivership. “I am pleased to announce Cleveland Neighborhood Progress and Burten Bell Carr Development have made...
cleveland19.com
72 affordable housing units coming soon to Cleveland’s Clark Fulton neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Clark Fulton neighborhood of Cleveland is expanding affordable housing options for residents. According to a news release, 72 units will soon be available off West 25th Street at Vía Sana, a development by The NRP Group and MetroHealth. Also on site will be an...
spectrumnews1.com
Cleveland food delivery business claims less regulations for large chains
CLEVELAND — Dave Umina has owned DeliverMeFood in the Cleveland area since 1996. Since then, all of his drivers must keep the food in special delivery bags. Recently, he required them to keep cleaning supplies in the back of a delivery car. “The state of Ohio requires us to...
OSHA hits Dollar Tree with $1.2 million fine for violations in Maple Heights, Columbus
MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — OSHA is proposing a $1.2 million fine for Dollar Tree, which also owns Family Dollar, because of hazards at stores in Maple Heights and Columbus. The agency sent a news release Monday announcing the fines. A reporter has reached out to Dollar Tree for comment.
Third strike: House that asks ‘Where’s My Guardrail’ hit again in Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- For the little brick house on Fairmount Boulevard at South Taylor Road, the hits just keep coming. Last November, a sedan fleeing police down South Taylor went airborne, crashing through the front wall of John Gall’s home and landing in his kitchen, all while he was in the next room nodding off on the couch around 12:30 a.m.
Date extended to sign up for Cleveland’s new recycling program
After more than two years of not recycling, the city of Cleveland is finally implementing a permanent program for its residents.
Sewer district approach to Horseshoe Lake is all about bulldozing, not creating a park
I want to thank Steven Litt for his even-handed commentary on the Horseshoe Lake dam, acknowledging as he did the beauty of the former lake and its importance to the history of the cities around it. But no matter how much lipstick the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District’s nine contractors apply, their plan is a pig from its birth.
beckerspayer.com
Cleveland Clinic, Anthem BCBS agree on new contract
Cleveland Clinic and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio have reached a deal on a multiyear contract. The agreement will keep Anthem's Medicaid, Medicare Advantage and employer-sponsored health plan members in network when receiving care from Cleveland Clinic doctors, hospitals and ancillary facilities, according to a July 31 news release from the provider.
WKYC
Clear the Shelters 2022: Meet Quinn from the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter!
Since Clear the Shelters began in 2015, more than 700,000 pets have been adopted. We're hoping to make Quinn one of them!
Cleveland police thwart illegal street ride takeover
Over the weekend, Cleveland Police say a planned street takeover by illegal riders was thwarted thanks to a tip to police.
point2homes.com
2957 West 14th St, Cleveland, Cuyahoga County, OH, 44113
The year 1900 was a glamourous time on West 14th Street! And all that turn of the Century elegance is back better than ever in the Tremont of 2021 and a gorgeous, restored mansion and the fun of living here today. A beautifully painted lady on the outside, a top to bottom renovation on the inside. New roof, full repair and repainting of the wood siding, and all windows replaced in the last 10 years, electrical updated with extensive rewiring, and new furnace and AC in the last 5. The hardwood floors are all beautifully refinished. A fabulous new kitchen with gorgeous custom built cabinetry, loads of storage and work space, and a huge - moveable - center island was just completed last year. Wonderfully large rooms throughout, all updated for a bright, open living space, with lots of natural light. The second floor has 3 large bedrooms, a 4th with it's own sun-porch, perfect as an office or craft room. And the third floor is a big, open space with a tongue and groove wooden ceiling and plenty of light from the windows in the Victorian gables. A large wet-bar and cozy stone fireplace are perfect for a party or a separate suite, along with a newly remodeled full bath, and a room-sized cedar closet. Large basement has high ceilings, a work-room, a workout area, a basement kitchen, another full bath, and a walkout to the backyard. A charming cedar deck is off the kitchen, and a patio at the back of the large, fully fenced yard with a double garage. Lincoln Park is a 5 minute walk!
Death penalty upheld for George Brinkman in fatal shooting of Stark County couple
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Supreme Court has upheld the death penalty for a man who shot and killed a couple whose house and dog he was caring for while they were away on vacation. Death row inmate George Brinkman pleaded guilty to the 2017 deaths of Rogell and...
