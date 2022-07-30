ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Activists protest Chicago teen curfew, say exceptions for events like Lollapalooza are unfair

 3 days ago
Checking in on local twins, 3 years after complex and rare birth

CHICAGO — The WGN Medical Watch team has a follow up to a remarkable birth story. We first introduced you to Janessa and Genesis three years ago. The local twins endured a complex and rare delivery. At the time, it was only the second known procedure of its kind on twins – a partial delivery and an immediate surgery – at just 29 week.
CHICAGO, IL
Man inside vehicle fatally shot in Galewood

A man was fatally shot Monday night in Galewood on the Northwest Side. The man, 18, was inside a vehicle about 7:35 p.m. in the 2100 block of North Natchez Avenue when he was struck in the chest by gunfire, Chicago police said. He was taken to the Loyola University...
CHICAGO, IL
5 kids, 2 adults killed in head-on car crash in Illinois, police say

An early-morning car crash Sunday on an Illinois highway left seven people dead, including five children between the ages of 5 and 13, police said. The collision occurred shortly after 2 a.m. on Interstate 90 in McHenry County when an Acura TSX that was driving in the wrong lane struck the front of a Chevrolet full-size van, Illinois State Police said late Sunday.
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
nypressnews.com

Teen arrested following video that shows him beaten by Oak Lawn police

OAK LAWN, Ill. — A teen hospitalized after video showed him being beaten by police in Oak Lawn now faces two felony charges after being arrested upon release. The juvenile offender, identified by family members as 17-year-old Hadi Abuatellah, is charged with one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, one count of felony resisting arrest, two counts of misdemeanor resisting arrest and one count of possession of cannabis by a passenger in a motor vehicle.
OAK LAWN, IL
nypressnews.com

72-year-old man among 2 shot in South Shore

A 72-year-old man was among two people shot Sunday evening in the South Shore neighborhood. Two men, 18 and 72, were near a sidewalk about 6:55 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Bennett Avenue when they were struck by gunfire, Chicago police said. The older man was struck in...
CHICAGO, IL

