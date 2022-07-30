The Locker Room: TinChattin' (7/29)

www.wfft.com
2022 Countdown to Kickoff: Adams Central Jets
MONROE, Ind. (WFFT) - 2021 was a season that won't be forgotten in Monroe. The Adams Central football team finished as IHSAA Class 1A state runner-ups, falling to Indianapolis Lutheran 34-28 in their first trip to state since 2000. The Jets will have to replace top offensive threats Alex Currie,...
2022 Countdown to Kickoff: South Adams Starfires
BERNE, Ind. (WFFT) - It was business as usual for Grant Moser and the South Adams football team in 2021. In Moser's seventh season leading the team, the Starfires finished off their sixth straight winning season, which was also their third straight 10-win season, and was capped by their third straight sectional title.
Angola's Ball, Gaerte announce commitments
ANGOLA, Ind. (WFFT) - Angola standout volleyball players Mya Ball and Morgan Gaerte announced their commitments to continue their volleyball careers on Monday. Ball will continue her career in the Sunshine State at the University of Central Florida, while Gaerte will stay in-state and play at Notre Dame. The duo...
Jalen Jackson partners with ASG for NIL deal
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Former Northrop Bruin hoop star, Jalen Jackson, announced his partnership with Auburn Sports Group for his NIL deal. The new sports complex will feature 14 basketball/volleyball courts, eight turf baseball fields, and four soccer fields. Jackson plans to hold basketball camps in the future. The...
2022 Countdown to Kickoff: Heritage Patriots
MONROEVILLE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Heritage Patriots are coming off a year where they finished third in the conference (3-3). Unfortunately, the team will enter the season without running back Eric Rodgers -- who rushed for more than 90 yards a game his senior year -- but the team will return one of their star junior wide receivers Ibrahim Williams.
2022 Countdown to Kickoff: Woodlan Warriors
WOODBURN, Ind. (WFFT) - Last year Woodland finished 3-7 under Mike Smith's first year coaching. The team hasn't finished above five hundred since the 2017-2018 season, where they went 12-3. Before joining Woodlan, Smith served as the tight-ends coach at Trine University where they went 4-1 in a covid shortened season, and now he's trying to bring the winning-ways to the high school level.
'Caps down Chiefs 8-2 to close six-game series
The TinCaps concluded their nine-game road trip Sunday at Dozer Park with an 8-2 win over the Peoria Chiefs (St. Louis Cardinals affiliate). Fort Wayne split the six-game set in Central Illinois and finished July undefeated over four series.
TJC Wiffle Ball Tournament back for third year, honors three killed in 2020 crash
DECATUR, Ind. (WFFT) -- The TJC Wiffle Ball Tournament celebrated its third year at the REV Sports Complex Sunday. “Connor Brite, Jordan Fuelling, Trevor Ortiz. They died in a car crash two years ago. This is a way to remember them, bring the entire community together, everyone that loved them. We celebrate their life. We also raise some money while we’re at it," Jon Ruble said.
Some city pools to close for the season on August 6
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — City pools will begin the process of closing this week as staff prepares to go back to school. Due to this loss of seasonal staff, there will no longer be the required number of certified lifeguards needed to safely operate the pools. McMillen Park...
Fort Wayne shops aim to highlight local food and farms during Local Food Week
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - If you make your way into the Health Food Shoppe this week, Sarah Claycomb says keep your eye out for the local items. "You know they’re local because they have a star on the shelf next to them. You just make your list of our local stars, give it back to the cashier, and then you get a local treat," Claycomb said.
Monday storm chances, hot and humid through the week
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A warm front brings warm and humid air into the region Monday. There’s also a chance of a few showers in the morning. The best chance for isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are around lunchtime through the early evening hours. A washout is...
Fort Wayne AMC movie theater on Dupont Road closed
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The AMC movie theater on Dupont Road has closed for good. A sign in the door of the theater says "AMC Fort Wayne 20 has Permanently Closed. We hope to see you at our next nearest location: AMC Jefferson Point 18. Please visitAMCTheatres.com for more information."
How to keep your kids safe on the roads, at the bus stop as school starts
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- As summer vacation winds down, kids in Fort Wayne are gearing up to head back to school next week. Soon-to-be third grader Gabriel is enjoying his final days of break at Promenade Park. His favorite part of summer?. “We went to parks everyday," he said.
