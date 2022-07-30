2022 Countdown to Kickoff: Southern Wells Raiders

www.wfft.com
Related
wfft.com
2022 Countdown to Kickoff: South Adams Starfires
BERNE, Ind. (WFFT) - It was business as usual for Grant Moser and the South Adams football team in 2021. In Moser's seventh season leading the team, the Starfires finished off their sixth straight winning season, which was also their third straight 10-win season, and was capped by their third straight sectional title.
wfft.com
2022 Countdown to Kickoff: Adams Central Jets
MONROE, Ind. (WFFT) - 2021 was a season that won't be forgotten in Monroe. The Adams Central football team finished as IHSAA Class 1A state runner-ups, falling to Indianapolis Lutheran 34-28 in their first trip to state since 2000. The Jets will have to replace top offensive threats Alex Currie,...
wfft.com
2022 Countdown to Kickoff: Woodlan Warriors
Last year Woodland finished 3-7 under Mike Smith's first year coaching. The team hasn't finished above five hundred since the 2017-2018 season, where they went 12-3.
wfft.com
Jalen Jackson partners with ASG for NIL deal
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Former Northrop Bruin hoop star, Jalen Jackson, announced his partnership with Auburn Sports Group for his NIL deal. The new sports complex will feature 14 basketball/volleyball courts, eight turf baseball fields, and four soccer fields. Jackson plans to hold basketball camps in the future. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Northrop grad Jackson agrees to NIL deal with Auburn Sports Group
The Northrop High School grad will begin his college hoops career this fall at the University of Illinois Chicago.
wfft.com
'Caps down Chiefs 8-2 to close six-game series
The TinCaps concluded their nine-game road trip Sunday at Dozer Park with an 8-2 win over the Peoria Chiefs (St. Louis Cardinals affiliate). Fort Wayne split the six-game set in Central Illinois and finished July undefeated over four series.
wfft.com
TJC Wiffle Ball Tournament back for third year, honors three killed in 2020 crash
DECATUR, Ind. (WFFT) -- The TJC Wiffle Ball Tournament celebrated its third year at the REV Sports Complex Sunday. “Connor Brite, Jordan Fuelling, Trevor Ortiz. They died in a car crash two years ago. This is a way to remember them, bring the entire community together, everyone that loved them. We celebrate their life. We also raise some money while we’re at it," Jon Ruble said.
963xke.com
Indiana distillery introduces nostalgic toasted marshmallow bourbon
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (ADAMS) – One Indiana distillery with local ties has a playful new take on bourbon. Hotel Tango Distillery just unveiled its latest offering – a nostalgic toasted marshmallow-flavored bourbon. Hotel Tango Distillery, a veteran-owned brand that creates “premium, disciplined” spirits launched its ‘Shmallow Toasted Marshmallow Bourbon....
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfft.com
Monday storm chances, hot and humid through the week
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A warm front brings warm and humid air into the region Monday. There’s also a chance of a few showers in the morning. The best chance for isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are around lunchtime through the early evening hours. A washout is...
wfft.com
Some city pools to close for the season on August 6
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — City pools will begin the process of closing this week as staff prepares to go back to school. Due to this loss of seasonal staff, there will no longer be the required number of certified lifeguards needed to safely operate the pools. McMillen Park...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne has lowest cost of living according to Niche study
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Niche has named Fort Wayne the city with the lowest cost of living in America. The study looks at consumer price index (CPI) and access to affordable housing based on census data. South Bend came in at number four, and Evansville ranked seventh. Dayton and...
WANE-TV
Fire heavily damages mobile home in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Just before 4 a.m. the Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to a reported fire in the 200 block of Country Forest Drive. That’s located in the Countryside Village neighborhood. Heavy damage to the mobile home could be seen. It took firefighters about 20 minutes to get the fire under control.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wfft.com
Fort Wayne shops aim to highlight local food and farms during Local Food Week
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - If you make your way into the Health Food Shoppe this week, Sarah Claycomb says keep your eye out for the local items. "You know they’re local because they have a star on the shelf next to them. You just make your list of our local stars, give it back to the cashier, and then you get a local treat," Claycomb said.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne sunflower passes U.S. record
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Alex Babich can’t believe it. He just likes growing giant sunflowers. He never imagined he’d get his name in the record books. “Every morning I make my coffee and look at it. I feed it every couple of days and here we are,” Babich said.
WOWO News
Stand off ends with man in custody
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man is now in custody after a standoff with police. Saturday evening, officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the 8000 block of Hessen Castle Road for a domestic battery investigation. When officers arrived, they were informed that an armed man was inside the residence.
wfft.com
Fort Wayne AMC movie theater on Dupont Road closed
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The AMC movie theater on Dupont Road has closed for good. A sign in the door of the theater says "AMC Fort Wayne 20 has Permanently Closed. We hope to see you at our next nearest location: AMC Jefferson Point 18. Please visitAMCTheatres.com for more information."
WANE-TV
How much does a FWCS back to school list cost?
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Prices of back to school shopping are expected to rise due to inflation in the weeks to come. On Monday, WANE 15 printed out a back to school list from Price Elementary, a Fort Wayne Community School, to see how much it would cost to check everything off the list.
Fox 59
Officials: Small tornado may have passed through Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — A small tornado may have passed through Madison County during a severe storm Monday morning, the Madison County Emergency Management Agency & Department of Homeland Security Office announced. At about 9:30 a.m., Madison County EMA tracked a severe storm across the southern half of the...
wfft.com
How to keep your kids safe on the roads, at the bus stop as school starts
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- As summer vacation winds down, kids in Fort Wayne are gearing up to head back to school next week. Soon-to-be third grader Gabriel is enjoying his final days of break at Promenade Park. His favorite part of summer?. “We went to parks everyday," he said.
WANE-TV
Indiana police officer killed during a traffic stop
ELWOOD, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left an Elwood Police Department officer dead. It happened just after 2 a.m. Sunday morning in Elwood. That’s about 80 miles southwest of Fort Wayne. An Elwood Police officer was conducting a traffic stop near...
Comments / 0