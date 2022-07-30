2022 Countdown to Kickoff: Jay County Patriots

www.wfft.com
2022 Countdown to Kickoff: Churubusco Eagles
Churubusco, Ind. (WFFT) - After finishing second in the conference (Northeast Corner) last year the Churubusco Eagles are walking into the season with high expectations. In a year where they finished 7-3, the team wracked up more than 2,200 rushing yards -- a big part of that coming from running back Wyatt Marks and quarterback Riley Buroff.
2022 Countdown to Kickoff: South Adams Starfires
BERNE, Ind. (WFFT) - It was business as usual for Grant Moser and the South Adams football team in 2021. In Moser's seventh season leading the team, the Starfires finished off their sixth straight winning season, which was also their third straight 10-win season, and was capped by their third straight sectional title.
Jalen Jackson partners with ASG for NIL deal
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Former Northrop Bruin hoop star, Jalen Jackson, announced his partnership with Auburn Sports Group for his NIL deal. The new sports complex will feature 14 basketball/volleyball courts, eight turf baseball fields, and four soccer fields. Jackson plans to hold basketball camps in the future. The...
2022 Countdown to Kickoff: Woodlan Warriors
WOODBURN, Ind. (WFFT) - Last year Woodland finished 3-7 under Mike Smith's first year coaching. The team hasn't finished above five hundred since the 2017-2018 season, where they went 12-3. Before joining Woodlan, Smith served as the tight-ends coach at Trine University where they went 4-1 in a covid shortened season, and now he's trying to bring the winning-ways to the high school level.
Macenko Gets It Done At Anderson
ANDERSON, Ind. — After years of waiting for a win at Anderson Speedway, Ohio driver Jack Macenko accomplished the feat. Macenko the current Kenyon Midget point leader won for the third time this season during the Gene Nolen Classic night presented by the Tin Plate and CB Fabricating. Kyle...
'Caps down Chiefs 8-2 to close six-game series
The TinCaps concluded their nine-game road trip Sunday at Dozer Park with an 8-2 win over the Peoria Chiefs (St. Louis Cardinals affiliate). Fort Wayne split the six-game set in Central Illinois and finished July undefeated over four series.
FWCS opens AMP Lab for tours ahead of first school year
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - One part of the new Electric Works campus is now officially open, just in time for the school year. The Fort Wayne Community Schools AMP Lab opened its doors for an open house Tuesday. Families of incoming juniors and seniors toured the new school ahead...
Dupont Road AMC theater permanently closed
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The AMC theater along Dupont Road is now closed for good. A sign was posted on the doors of the movie theater at 3930 E Dupont Rd. on Sunday evening, reading “AMC Fort Wayne 20 will cease all business operations after 7/31/22″. The google listing for the business on Monday now says “permanently closed”.
Fort Wayne has lowest cost of living according to Niche study
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Niche has named Fort Wayne the city with the lowest cost of living in America. The study looks at consumer price index (CPI) and access to affordable housing based on census data. South Bend came in at number four, and Evansville ranked seventh. Dayton and...
‘Gustnado’ caused Madison Co. damage, not tornado
MADISON COUNTY, Ind. – Severe storms caused damage across central Indiana on Monday knocking over large trees and knocking out power. As the storm passed through Madison County, authorities received damage reports that consisted of down trees and power lines, as well as power outages. While the original thought,...
Monday storm chances, hot and humid through the week
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A warm front brings warm and humid air into the region Monday. There’s also a chance of a few showers in the morning. The best chance for isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are around lunchtime through the early evening hours. A washout is...
Police investigating after body found in Dayton
The Montgomery County Coroner's Office confirmed that they were called to the scene.
Some city pools to close for the season on August 6
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — City pools will begin the process of closing this week as staff prepares to go back to school. Due to this loss of seasonal staff, there will no longer be the required number of certified lifeguards needed to safely operate the pools. McMillen Park...
Fort Wayne shops aim to highlight local food and farms during Local Food Week
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - If you make your way into the Health Food Shoppe this week, Sarah Claycomb says keep your eye out for the local items. "You know they’re local because they have a star on the shelf next to them. You just make your list of our local stars, give it back to the cashier, and then you get a local treat," Claycomb said.
Stand off ends with man in custody
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man is now in custody after a standoff with police. Saturday evening, officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the 8000 block of Hessen Castle Road for a domestic battery investigation. When officers arrived, they were informed that an armed man was inside the residence.
National Night Out returns to Fort Wayne, fosters community-police relationships
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Hundreds of people filled Freimann Square Tuesday afternoon for this year’s National Night Out. It’s been over two decades since Fort Wayne Police held the event with the whole city. Kids got the chance to learn about Fort Wayne Police specialty teams, fire...
Fort Wayne AMC movie theater on Dupont Road closed
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The AMC movie theater on Dupont Road has closed for good. A sign in the door of the theater says "AMC Fort Wayne 20 has Permanently Closed. We hope to see you at our next nearest location: AMC Jefferson Point 18. Please visitAMCTheatres.com for more information."
Fire causes heavy damage to mobile home on Country Forest Drive in northwest Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A mobile home in northwest Fort Wayne is heavily damaged after a fire early Monday morning. The Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to the 200 block of Country Forest Drive around 4 a.m. and found the front of the house engulfed in flames. They got...
No one injured in overnight hotel fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – No one was hurt after an overnight fire at a hotel early Saturday morning. Police responded to 3320 W Coliseum Boulevard around 2:00 a.m. on reports of a structure fire. When they arrived, crews on the scene said they found a fire on the first floor of the building. Residents […]
Wapakoneta Troopers recover kidnapped boy from Michigan
According to the Wapakoneta post, the Federal Bureau of Investigations out of Grand Rapids Michigan called them on Tuesday to be on the lookout for 58-year-old Gordon Green, Jr. and 44-year-old Angela Etts, the couple kidnapped their 4-year-old son during a supervised visit. The FBI believed that Green was in the area after they pinged his cell phone. They found the vehicle and did a traffic stop. They found the young boy and took Green and Etts into custody on federal kidnapping warrants out of Michigan. Both will be extradited back to Michigan to face their charges.
