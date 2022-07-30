TinCaps fall short on Friday night in Peoria

www.wfft.com
'Caps down Chiefs 8-2 to close six-game series
The TinCaps concluded their nine-game road trip Sunday at Dozer Park with an 8-2 win over the Peoria Chiefs (St. Louis Cardinals affiliate). Fort Wayne split the six-game set in Central Illinois and finished July undefeated over four series.
2022 Countdown to Kickoff: Eastside Blazers
BUTLER, Ind. (WFFT) - In just 17 days the Eastside Blazers will begin their 2022-2023 season. The Blazers are coming off a dominant year where they finished with only one loss going 12-1 -- finishing first in the NECC (Northeast Corner Conference). In the 2021-2022 campaign, the program scored more...
Jalen Jackson partners with ASG for NIL deal
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Former Northrop Bruin hoop star, Jalen Jackson, announced his partnership with Auburn Sports Group for his NIL deal. The new sports complex will feature 14 basketball/volleyball courts, eight turf baseball fields, and four soccer fields. Jackson plans to hold basketball camps in the future. The...
2022 Countdown to Kickoff: Churubusco Eagles
Churubusco, Ind. (WFFT) - After finishing second in the conference (Northeast Corner) last year the Churubusco Eagles are walking into the season with high expectations. In a year where they finished 7-3, the team wracked up more than 2,200 rushing yards -- a big part of that coming from running back Wyatt Marks and quarterback Riley Buroff.
2022 Countdown to Kickoff: South Adams Starfires
BERNE, Ind. (WFFT) - It was business as usual for Grant Moser and the South Adams football team in 2021. In Moser's seventh season leading the team, the Starfires finished off their sixth straight winning season, which was also their third straight 10-win season, and was capped by their third straight sectional title.
Angola's Ball, Gaerte announce commitments
ANGOLA, Ind. (WFFT) - Angola standout volleyball players Mya Ball and Morgan Gaerte announced their commitments to continue their volleyball careers on Monday. Ball will continue her career in the Sunshine State at the University of Central Florida, while Gaerte will stay in-state and play at Notre Dame. The duo...
2022 Countdown to Kickoff: Adams Central Jets
MONROE, Ind. (WFFT) - 2021 was a season that won't be forgotten in Monroe. The Adams Central football team finished as IHSAA Class 1A state runner-ups, falling to Indianapolis Lutheran 34-28 in their first trip to state since 2000. The Jets will have to replace top offensive threats Alex Currie,...
2022 Countdown to Kickoff: Heritage Patriots
MONROEVILLE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Heritage Patriots are coming off a year where they finished third in the conference (3-3). Unfortunately, the team will enter the season without running back Eric Rodgers -- who rushed for more than 90 yards a game his senior year -- but the team will return one of their star junior wide receivers Ibrahim Williams.
TJC Wiffle Ball Tournament back for third year, honors three killed in 2020 crash
DECATUR, Ind. (WFFT) -- The TJC Wiffle Ball Tournament celebrated its third year at the REV Sports Complex Sunday. “Connor Brite, Jordan Fuelling, Trevor Ortiz. They died in a car crash two years ago. This is a way to remember them, bring the entire community together, everyone that loved them. We celebrate their life. We also raise some money while we’re at it," Jon Ruble said.
2022 Countdown to Kickoff: Woodlan Warriors
Last year Woodland finished 3-7 under Mike Smith's first year coaching. The team hasn't finished above five hundred since the 2017-2018 season, where they went 12-3.
Monday storm chances, hot and humid through the week
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A warm front brings warm and humid air into the region Monday. There’s also a chance of a few showers in the morning. The best chance for isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are around lunchtime through the early evening hours. A washout is...
Fort Wayne shops aim to highlight local food and farms during Local Food Week
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - If you make your way into the Health Food Shoppe this week, Sarah Claycomb says keep your eye out for the local items. "You know they’re local because they have a star on the shelf next to them. You just make your list of our local stars, give it back to the cashier, and then you get a local treat," Claycomb said.
FWCS opens AMP Lab for tours ahead of first school year
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - One part of the new Electric Works campus is now officially open, just in time for the school year. The Fort Wayne Community Schools AMP Lab opened its doors for an open house Tuesday. Families of incoming juniors and seniors toured the new school ahead...
Fort Wayne AMC movie theater on Dupont Road closed
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The AMC movie theater on Dupont Road has closed for good. A sign in the door of the theater says "AMC Fort Wayne 20 has Permanently Closed. We hope to see you at our next nearest location: AMC Jefferson Point 18. Please visitAMCTheatres.com for more information."
Fire causes heavy damage to mobile home on Country Forest Drive in northwest Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A mobile home in northwest Fort Wayne is heavily damaged after a fire early Monday morning. The Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to the 200 block of Country Forest Drive around 4 a.m. and found the front of the house engulfed in flames. They got...
How to keep your kids safe on the roads, at the bus stop as school starts
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- As summer vacation winds down, kids in Fort Wayne are gearing up to head back to school next week. Soon-to-be third grader Gabriel is enjoying his final days of break at Promenade Park. His favorite part of summer?. “We went to parks everyday," he said.
Teachers spend hundreds of dollars out-of-pocket on classroom supplies
PIERCETON, Ind. (WFFT) -- “I don’t really hesitate if a student needs something. I’m gonna make sure that they get it,” Kindergarten teacher Trenton Osborn said. The average teacher spends about $750 of their own money on classroom supplies every year. Osborn is no exception. “Since...
