AP sources: Musgrove, Padres close to $100M, 5-year deal

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Reaction to the death of Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully, who entertained and informed Dodgers fans in Brooklyn and Los Angeles for 67 years. Scully, the longest tenured broadcaster with a single team in pro sports history, died Tuesday night at 94. ___ “The greatest broadcaster of baseball and other sports is gone. I lost the architect of my professional life, a dear friend: Vin Scully. I now find myself on the most difficult task to articulate my thoughts and I can only say peace in his grave, we will see each other soon.” — Jamie Jarrin, Hall of Fame broadcaster and Spanish voice of the Dodgers. ___

