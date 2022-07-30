Family Dispute Results In Three Structures Burned & About 30 Acres Brush Fire Near Silverwood Lake

paininthepass.info
Todd
3d ago
I thought this property was abandoned whenever I drove by it so doesn't surprise me that something like this went down to put entire communities and people at risk.
Reply(1)
2
Related
foxla.com
Elderly couple killed in San Bernardino County house fire
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - A community is in mourning after a fire claims the lives of an elderly couple. The tragic incident comes not long after they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. The fire broke out in the 1100 block of Holly Vista Boulevard in San Bernardino a little...
L.A. Weekly
Multiple Injured in Traffic Crash on Bear Valley Road [Victorville, CA]
Vehicle Accident on Ridgecrest Road Left Several Injured, One Airlifted. According to the police, the collision happened around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Bear Valley Road and Ridgecrest Road. Furthermore, investigators said the involved red Dodge Charger with three people inside and a gray Jeep Liberty were occupied by...
3 killed in massive pileup in San Bernardino Co.
Three people were killed and several others were injured in an eight-car crash in Rialto Monday evening. The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Riverside Avenue and Valley Boulevard. According to the Rialto Police Department, three people were pronounced dead at the scene and two others were transported to local hospitals with […]
zachnews.net
Big River, CA: Deputies determined alcohol contributed to boat crash that injured driver and passenger near Bass Point during the evening last Saturday.
Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station (Information and Press Release) Pictures: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station (Courtesy) Big River, California: Deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station have determined alcohol contributed to a boat crash that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Three-Vehicle Crash on 60 Freeway Identified
A man killed in a three-vehicle collision on the Pomona (60) Freeway in Jurupa Valley was identified Monday as a 56-year-old Moreno Valley resident. Santos Alvarez was fatally injured about 4:20 a.m. Sunday on the eastbound 60, just west of Valley Way, according to the California Highway Patrol. Sgt. Scott...
mynewsla.com
CHP: Blowout On Big Rig Triggers Deadly Rollover In Menifee
A blowout on a big rig traveling on Interstate 215 in Menifee Monday caused a smaller vehicle to swerve out of control and overturn on the freeway, killing an occupant. The fatal crash occurred at 5:55 a.m. on southbound I-215, just north of McCall Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.
foxla.com
Teen rescued after getting hand stuck in mall escalator
SANTA ANA, Calif. - Orange County Fire Authority firefighters and paramedics worked over an hour Sunday evening to free a girl whose hand became stuck in the handrail of an escalator at the Main Place Mall in Santa Ana. The OCFA was called at 6:30 p.m. to the mall at...
zachnews.net
News Alert: San Bernardino County, CA: Multiple roads in the Mojave National Preserve closed due to debris and washouts from storms.
Source: National Park Service and Mojave National Preserve (Information) Pictures: National Park Service and Mojave National Preserve (Courtesy) San Bernardino County, California: Multiple roads in the Mojave National Preserve closed due to debris and washouts from storms. The picture (posted above) was taken today at Mile 17 along North Kelbaker...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Three dead, two injured in high-speed crash in Rialto involving eight cars
A grizzly crash involving at least eight vehicles resulted in three fatalities and two injuries late Monday evening in Rialto. The crash was reported at around 6:30 p.m. on Riverside Avenue and Valley Boulevard. According to Rialto police, the crash was caused by one vehicle, said to be traveling at an extremely high rate of speed, that collided with the other cars involved — all of which were stopped at a light at the intersection. Three people were pronounced dead at the scene, while two were rushed to a nearby hospital with what authorities called moderate injuries. One of the three was the driver that crashed into the other vehicles. Their identities were withheld pending notification of next of kin.
1 Trapped in Vehicle Rollover Crash on 60 Freeway
City of Industry, Los Angeles County, CA: California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call around 2:15 p.m. Saturday, July 30, of a vehicle rollover with one person trapped on the 60 Freeway East at Crossroads Parkway in the City of Industry. CHP arrived and reported...
foxla.com
Teen found shot in car after crash in San Bernardino County dies from injuries
HIGHLAND, Calif. - A 17-year-old boy who was found shot in his car last week following a two-vehicle crash in Highland has died from his injuries, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Logan Goudreault of Riverside County was found in his car following a crash on July 28...
foxla.com
Homicide investigation launched in Victorville after man's mysterious autopsy findings
VICTORVILLE, Calif. - Detectives with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department launched a homicide investigation after an autopsy revealed a man found dead on a dirt access road died from a gunshot wound. On Saturday, July 2 just after 3:10 p.m., deputies were called to an area near Gas...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fontana Herald News
Three people are displaced by fire which damaged two homes in Upland
Three people were displaced by a fire which damaged two homes in Upland on July 31, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department. At 3:52 a.m., crews were dispatched to a reported house on fire in the 200 block of South 2nd Avenue. Firefighters quickly arrived on scene to...
foxla.com
Riverside PD sergeant killed in off-duty crash
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A sergeant with the Riverside Police Department was killed while off-duty in a crash Monday night, officials said. The fallen officer was identified by the Riverside Police Department as Sgt. Matt Lewis. He grew up in Riverside and was a 25-year veteran of the force. According...
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Homer, CA: Crash involving 2 vehicle that overturned along westbound Interstate 40 just east of Water Road.
Sources: San Bernardino County Fire District and California Highway Patrol (Information) Homer, California: A crash involving 2 vehicle that overturned along westbound Interstate 40 just east of Water Road. The crash was reported at 3:13 p.m. PT on Sunday, July 31st, 2022. Medical Engine 32 from San Bernardino County Fire...
OCFA Firefighters Free Boy's Hand from Main Place Escalator
Orange County Fire Authority firefighters and paramedics worked tonight to free a boy whose hand became stuck in an escalator at the Main Place Mall in Santa Ana.
One dead after Sunday morning collision In La Quinta
One person died in the hospital following a two-vehicle collision in La Quinta, authorities said today. Deputies responded to the intersection of Seeley Drive and Miles Avenue at about 9:40 a.m. Sunday to a report of a two-vehicle major injury traffic collision, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Two people suffered major injuries and The post One dead after Sunday morning collision In La Quinta appeared first on KESQ.
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Klinefelter, CA: Crash involving a vehicle that flipped over along eastbound Interstate 40 near Mile Marker 129.
Sources: San Bernardino County Fire District and California Highway Patrol (Information) Klinefelter, California: A crash involving a vehicle that flipped over along eastbound Interstate 40 just east of Mile Marker 129. The crash was reported at 4:06 p.m. PT on Sunday, July 31st, 2022. Medical Engine 32 from San Bernardino...
foxla.com
Over 40 lbs. of cocaine worth $700,000 seized in San Bernardino County
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - A suspected drug dealer was arrested after deputies seized over 40 pounds of suspected cocaine worth an estimated $700,000 in San Bernardino County. Deputies in Grand Terrace contacted the suspect, 40-year-old Ulises Solis-Diaz, who had active warrants and was in possession of illegal drug paraphernalia,...
Bear seen roaming residential neighborhood in east L.A. County
A black bear has some residents on edge after its been spotted roaming around neighborhoods in La Verne. Courtney Kerchner lives near the border of La Verne and Pomona and said she’s seen the bear on several occasions, last spotting it near the Pomona Metrolink station on Fulton Road. Kerchner said it was headed toward a […]
Comments / 2