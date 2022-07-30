Thousands of fans flood SRP Park to receive championship replica rings

CSRA (WFXG) - There are several back-to-school events and school supply giveaways across the CSRA. Trenton, S.C. - Local churches are supplying a back-to school event in Trenton to help parents and children in the community. The event will take place Saturday, Aug. 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bettis Academy Park in Trenton. There will be a school supply giveaway, food, fun and live music by DJ Hot.

