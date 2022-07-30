ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Thousands of fans flood SRP Park to receive championship replica rings

By Ansleigh Edwards
wfxg.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wfxg.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRDW-TV

Performers announced for 36th annual Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C., (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta’s Jack-O-Lantern returns this year after a two-year hiatus. The celebration was canceled twice since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it will return this October 29 in full swing. Performers for this year’s celebration were announced at the North Augusta City...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
wfxg.com

Back to school events and giveaways Aug. 6

CSRA (WFXG) - There are several back-to-school events and school supply giveaways across the CSRA. Trenton, S.C. - Local churches are supplying a back-to school event in Trenton to help parents and children in the community. The event will take place Saturday, Aug. 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bettis Academy Park in Trenton. There will be a school supply giveaway, food, fun and live music by DJ Hot.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF.com

Arts in the Heart of Augusta Festival early tickets on sale

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – The Arts in the Heart of Augusta Festival is returning for its 40th year, and it’s planning to be bigger and better than ever. At Arts in the Heart the Augusta Commons is transformed in to festival for everyone to enjoy. This years event...
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
North Augusta, SC
Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Augusta, GA
City
North Augusta, SC
City
Edgefield, SC
Augusta, GA
Sports
WJBF

Historic monument added to Golden Blocks on Laney – Walker Boulevard

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – One of Augusta’s prominent African American leaders now lives along the Golden Blocks of the CSRA. The community unveiled the historic monument of Carrie Mays on Laney – Walker Boulevard in front of A.R. Johnson High School. Mays was the first woman elected to the Augusta City Council back in 1970 […]
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

9am Mornings: How fast can you pack a lunch?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Its that time of the year! Our morning team competed to see who can pack their lunch the fastest. We also spoke with a dietitian about how to make healthy snacks for your kids this school year.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Christian Georgia Film Festival headed to CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A small nonprofit theatre company will soon put on a comedy gospel play. Pictures of Life will put on its next play, The Devil is a Liar, at the Jabez Theater. Funds from the event will support the first-ever Christian Georgia Film Festival. The festival helps showcase talented filmmakers, musicians, and […]
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Srp Park#Braves#Championship Ring#Replica#The Augusta Green Jackets#The Myrtle Beach Pelicans#Murphy Auto Group#Fans
WJBF

Mom attacked at Augusta Little Caesars in 2021 awarded $6 million

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Augusta mom that was attacked at Little Caesars on Wrightsboro Road in Augusta is now a millionaire. Emily Broadwater was playing with her then 2-year-old daughter, D’Ani Jarma, in May of 2021when she was attacked by Brittany Kennedy. Emily was left with cuts, bruises, a black eye, and swollen face following […]
AUGUSTA, GA
247Sports

Guard Vashon Ferguson Commits to GSU

Georgia State Basketball landed one of its top targets for the 2023 class as Grovetown High School Guard Vashon Ferguson committed to the Panthers shortly after completing his official visit to GSU on Sunday afternoon. He took to Twitter to announce his decision:. Ferguson can play both Guard positions and...
GROVETOWN, GA
WRDW-TV

Suspects sought in different shootings across the CSRA

Central Savannah River Area (WRDW/WAGT) - Local law enforcement is still looking for help to find suspects wanted in the latest spree of deadly crime in our local counties. Aiken County deputies need the public’s help to identify any suspects in the investigation of a drive-by shooting in Clearwater.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wfxg.com

Mega Millions ticket worth a million dollars sold in Grovetown

(GROVETOWN, GA) - Mega Millions was worth a billion to an Illinois ticket holder, but there's one sold in Grovetown Georgia that's worth a million dollars. The lucky ticket was sold at Food Lion located on Columbia Road. A second million dollar ticket was sold in McDonough Georgia. The tickets had all the winning numbers except for the Mega Ball.
GROVETOWN, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Sports
WRDW-TV

Augusta mayor-elect hosts food truck Friday for families

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mayor-elect Garnett Johnson used to host ‘Friday Wind Down’ outside his office in Hephzibah, but he decided to change the name and theme. Now it’s a chance for families in the community to come together for a day of fun. We got a...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Aiken County woman arrested for allegedly turning in stolen lottery ticket

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WFXG) - An Aiken County woman has been arrested for allegedly cashing a stolen lottery ticket. According to her arrest warrant, 31-year-old Whitney Andrea Hart (James) of Salley, S.C. turned in a SC Education Lottery scratch-off ticket at the Enmarket on John Nunn Hwy. in Perry on July 7. That ticket has been stolen from Salley Mini Mart on Walnet St. in Salley, S.C., where Hart was previously employed.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Louisville woman killed in vehicle hit and run in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety is investigating a hit and run incident that killed a woman Sunday night. The accident happened around 9:45 p.m. in the 3800 block of Richland Avenue West, near the intersection of Dyches Street. Deputies say a woman and a man...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Bell Auditorium renovation plans moving forward

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — Coliseum Authority officials said changes to the Bell will include a new grand lobby on Seventh Street, with more concessions as well as men’s and women’s restrooms on both sides of the venue. The BMW Club will be expanded – giving people direct access to the bowl. ” It will […]
AUGUSTA, GA
wgac.com

One Killed, One Injured by Hit and Run Driver in Aiken

A deadly hit-and-run incident is under investigation in Aiken. Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables says 20-year-old Alexa Little of Louisville, Georgia and an unidentified male companion were hit by a vehicle while they were walking west on Richland Avenue around 9:45 p.m. Sunday. Little was pronounced dead at the scene. The male victim was taken to Augusta University Medical Center for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.
AIKEN, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy