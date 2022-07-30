Thousands of fans flood SRP Park to receive championship replica rings

www.wfxg.com
WRDW-TV
Performers announced for 36th annual Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C., (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta’s Jack-O-Lantern returns this year after a two-year hiatus. The celebration was canceled twice since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it will return this October 29 in full swing. Performers for this year’s celebration were announced at the North Augusta City...
wfxg.com
Back to school events and giveaways Aug. 6
CSRA (WFXG) - There are several back-to-school events and school supply giveaways across the CSRA. Trenton, S.C. - Local churches are supplying a back-to school event in Trenton to help parents and children in the community. The event will take place Saturday, Aug. 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bettis Academy Park in Trenton. There will be a school supply giveaway, food, fun and live music by DJ Hot.
WJBF.com
Arts in the Heart of Augusta Festival early tickets on sale
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – The Arts in the Heart of Augusta Festival is returning for its 40th year, and it’s planning to be bigger and better than ever. At Arts in the Heart the Augusta Commons is transformed in to festival for everyone to enjoy. This years event...
Elite 2024 Prospect Donnie Freeman Updates His Recruitment After Peach Jam
Peach Jam has been one of the premier events in AAU basketball for over two decades. The best teams in the Nike EYBL head to North Augusta, South Carolina to showcase their talent and compete for the Peach Jam title. 2024 Forward Donnie Freeman was one of the elite players competing in Peach Jam ...
Historic monument added to Golden Blocks on Laney – Walker Boulevard
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – One of Augusta’s prominent African American leaders now lives along the Golden Blocks of the CSRA. The community unveiled the historic monument of Carrie Mays on Laney – Walker Boulevard in front of A.R. Johnson High School. Mays was the first woman elected to the Augusta City Council back in 1970 […]
Vigil held for Keisha Chanel Geter who was killed at the Knights Inn
A family’s fight for justice after losing their loved one to what they say is a hate crime.
wfxg.com
9am Mornings: How fast can you pack a lunch?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Its that time of the year! Our morning team competed to see who can pack their lunch the fastest. We also spoke with a dietitian about how to make healthy snacks for your kids this school year.
Christian Georgia Film Festival headed to CSRA
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A small nonprofit theatre company will soon put on a comedy gospel play. Pictures of Life will put on its next play, The Devil is a Liar, at the Jabez Theater. Funds from the event will support the first-ever Christian Georgia Film Festival. The festival helps showcase talented filmmakers, musicians, and […]
Mom attacked at Augusta Little Caesars in 2021 awarded $6 million
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Augusta mom that was attacked at Little Caesars on Wrightsboro Road in Augusta is now a millionaire. Emily Broadwater was playing with her then 2-year-old daughter, D’Ani Jarma, in May of 2021when she was attacked by Brittany Kennedy. Emily was left with cuts, bruises, a black eye, and swollen face following […]
247Sports
Guard Vashon Ferguson Commits to GSU
Georgia State Basketball landed one of its top targets for the 2023 class as Grovetown High School Guard Vashon Ferguson committed to the Panthers shortly after completing his official visit to GSU on Sunday afternoon. He took to Twitter to announce his decision:. Ferguson can play both Guard positions and...
WRDW-TV
Suspects sought in different shootings across the CSRA
Central Savannah River Area (WRDW/WAGT) - Local law enforcement is still looking for help to find suspects wanted in the latest spree of deadly crime in our local counties. Aiken County deputies need the public’s help to identify any suspects in the investigation of a drive-by shooting in Clearwater.
wfxg.com
Mega Millions ticket worth a million dollars sold in Grovetown
(GROVETOWN, GA) - Mega Millions was worth a billion to an Illinois ticket holder, but there's one sold in Grovetown Georgia that's worth a million dollars. The lucky ticket was sold at Food Lion located on Columbia Road. A second million dollar ticket was sold in McDonough Georgia. The tickets had all the winning numbers except for the Mega Ball.
WRDW-TV
Augusta mayor-elect hosts food truck Friday for families
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mayor-elect Garnett Johnson used to host ‘Friday Wind Down’ outside his office in Hephzibah, but he decided to change the name and theme. Now it’s a chance for families in the community to come together for a day of fun. We got a...
wfxg.com
Aiken County woman arrested for allegedly turning in stolen lottery ticket
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WFXG) - An Aiken County woman has been arrested for allegedly cashing a stolen lottery ticket. According to her arrest warrant, 31-year-old Whitney Andrea Hart (James) of Salley, S.C. turned in a SC Education Lottery scratch-off ticket at the Enmarket on John Nunn Hwy. in Perry on July 7. That ticket has been stolen from Salley Mini Mart on Walnet St. in Salley, S.C., where Hart was previously employed.
WRDW-TV
Louisville woman killed in vehicle hit and run in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety is investigating a hit and run incident that killed a woman Sunday night. The accident happened around 9:45 p.m. in the 3800 block of Richland Avenue West, near the intersection of Dyches Street. Deputies say a woman and a man...
Bell Auditorium renovation plans moving forward
AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — Coliseum Authority officials said changes to the Bell will include a new grand lobby on Seventh Street, with more concessions as well as men’s and women’s restrooms on both sides of the venue. The BMW Club will be expanded – giving people direct access to the bowl. ” It will […]
The Post and Courier
Charmaine Wilson: Retired USC Aiken professor misses teaching but continues service
When Charmaine Wilson first came to USC Aiken more than 30 years ago, she was looking for a colleague, a friend, a fellow communications professional, maybe someone to have coffee or lunch with and talk. She found all that but also a 28-year career teaching and advising hundreds, if not...
The Post and Courier
Tomato Pie Festival: Boondock Farms features popular new event
The first ever Tomato Pie Festival was held on Saturday, July 9, at Boondock Farm in Jackson. Attendees could enjoy three types of tomato pies, browse a variety of vendors and listen to music.
wgac.com
One Killed, One Injured by Hit and Run Driver in Aiken
A deadly hit-and-run incident is under investigation in Aiken. Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables says 20-year-old Alexa Little of Louisville, Georgia and an unidentified male companion were hit by a vehicle while they were walking west on Richland Avenue around 9:45 p.m. Sunday. Little was pronounced dead at the scene. The male victim was taken to Augusta University Medical Center for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.
Aiken County woman arrested after attempting to cash in a stolen lottery scratch off ticket
AIKEN, South Carolina (WJBF) – A woman is behind bars after trying to cash in on a stolen lottery scratch-off ticket. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Whitney Andrea Hart, 31, of Salley, was charged with the Intent to Defraud, Counterfeit Game Tickets. According to authorities, Hart unlawfully passed off a South […]
