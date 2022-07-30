Where to Watch and Stream The Blackcoat's Daughter Free Online

Ah, Bullet Train.I’ve been looking forward to Bullet Train because Kotaro Isaka’s book of that name (from which it is adapted) is a straight-up banger, a delightfully twisted page-turner. One of its major characters is a ruthless assassin who obsessively (and knowledgeably) quotes Thomas the Tank Engine, for goodness’ sake. That’s wonderfully warped. When I got to Lemon’s first chapter – Lemon is the character’s name – I was hooked. And there’s plenty more besides that to like about it. The problem with the film, however, is obvious even in advance of its release next week. It just looks wrong....

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO