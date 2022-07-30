Carolina Blends and Brews: Swamp Rabbit Brewery

www.wspa.com
Garland Ferrell wins Greenville County Amateur at Fox Run Country Club
Simpsonville – Former Greenville High and Furman golfer Garland Ferrell shoots a final round 65 to win the Greenville County Amateur at Fox Run Country Club. Ferrell birdied 5 of his first 7 holes to take the lead and made a 10-foot par putt on 18 to defeat Robbie Biershenk by one shot at -17. […]
Larry M. Greer Invitational Golf Tournament to be held at two Greenville golf courses
The Larry M. Greer Invitational Golf Tournament presented by Liberty Mutual Insurance has expanded to two Greenville golf courses, event organizers announced July 25. The tournament will take place Sept. 12 at Cherokee Valley Course and Club and Green Valley Country Club. Event proceeds will benefit the Larry M. Greer Charity Foundation’s mission to support families in need of food.
Volcano Korean BBQ and Hot Pot to open in Greenville
A new Korean barbecue spot is slated to open in Greenville. Volcano Korean BBQ and Hot Pot will open in a building next to Fuddruckers on Woodruff Road. An opening date for the restaurant has not been announced.
Anderson Co. hosts 2022 Dixie Youth Baseball Division II World Series
Anderson County hosts 2022 Dixie Youth Baseball Division II World Series
South Carolina New Play Festival
GREENVILLE, S.C. — South Carolina New Play Festival is coming to Greenville August 12 through 14.
Unusual Upstate home makes ‘Zillow Gone Wild’
INMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A lakefront home with a unique shape is on the market in Spartanburg County - and getting some internet fame. The round house at 26 Coastline Dr. in Inman made the viral Instagram page Zillow Gone Wild, garnering tens of thousands of reactions and comments.
Ingles Open Road at Pisgah Forest Stables
The following is paid content produced by Ingles Markets. I’m Chris Bainbridge inviting you to take a ride with me. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes. Ingles sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature music, and more… all affordable, and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.
Asheville to host longest running folk festival
Fun festivities are coming to Asheville this weekend during the 95th annual Mountain Dance and Folk Festival.
Markee Anderson, 4-star offensive lineman from Dorman, announces commitment
ROEBUCK, S.C. — Dorman offensive lineman Markee Anderson, a 4-star offensive lineman in the 2023 recruiting class, announced his commitment to South Carolina on Sunday afternoon. Anderson is the No. 2 overall recruit from the state. He chose the Gamecocks over Clemson, North Carolina and LSU. Anderson said South...
Calling All Writers For Southern Author Expo
Calling all writers! Are you a local author interested in submitting your work for consideration for the Southern Author Expo? We have Rachel Inabinet here with us this morning from the Greenville County Library to tell us all about the expo and how you can submit your work.
Kid Venture 2.0 in Anderson, SC is Full of Playful Structures and Has a Brand New Splash Pad!
We got a sneak peek at the brand new Kid Venture 2.0 playground in Anderson we are here to tell you all about it because families are going to really love it!. Kid Venture 2.0 has been in the works for several years and cost about $3.5 million. I learned that it has really been a lesson in bureaucracy done right. Everything from the funding to the planning to the implementation has been local counties and governments working together in a way that has produced something so beneficial to the community.
Big honor for Klubnik
Clemson's highly touted freshman quarterback collected a big honor this past weekend. Cade Klubnik repeated as national Offensive Football Player of the Year during the 2022 USA TODAY High School (...)
Local business owner captures nostalgic feel with handcrafted 'Buggy Pops'
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Since 2019, the popsicle stand 'Buggy Pops' has been a Western North Carolina favorite. Owner Neomi Negron tells News 13 she created the company after simply enjoying a popsicle. “I had a little hiatus in Florida where I was eating a lot of popsicles and...
Sugar white sandy beach and floating obstacle course await at the Shores of Asbury on Lake Hartwell, SC
The new aqua park at the Shores of Asbury in Anderson, SC is the only one of its kind in the Upstate and less than an hour from Greenville, SC. We checked it out and have all the information for you and your family to have a blast on this floating obstacle course.
The Guy’s Guide to Maggie Valley
Searching for the ultimate man-cation? Where you and the guys can go out and just be dudes doing dude things? It’s time to check out Maggie Valley. Our local outdoor and dining activities will be sure to spark a bromance. Pitch Your Tents and Setup Camp. Whether you enjoy...
New to the Street: Caliber Collision
Caliber Collision offers a variety of auto body repairs including, hail damage, fender, paint and auto glass services. For more information: Call 864-900-5150 or visit caliber.com/find-a-location/greenville-e-butler.
4 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina
There is no doubt that Americans love a good steak and luckily there are plenty of places where you can eat excellent steaks. While it is true that you can easily prepare one at home and enjoy a nice meal with your family and friends, we all like to go out from time to time and treat ourselves at a nice restaurant. With that in mind, I have put together a list of four great steakhouses in South Carolina that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy a good steak.
Spartanburg collects over 150 firearms in ‘Gun Take Back’ event
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Police Department announced the collection of 164 firearms during the city’s ‘Gun Take Back’ event in late July. The event was held on July 30 with the backing of the City of Spartanburg, which created an opportunity for local citizens to safely dispose of their unwanted firearms.
Bullington Gardens offers Fairy Market, Trail
Bullington Gardens, located at 95 Upper Red Oak Trail in Hendersonville, is a public botanical garden that provides hands-on education in horticultural and other sciences. On Saturday, August 13, the gardens will hold a Fairy Market! During the family-friendly event, you can take a stroll through the Fairy Trail, get your face painted, and shop hand-crafted fairy wings, crowns, and more!
Clemson's toughest receiver to cover? Freshman DB has two
Sherrod Covil got his first up-close look at Clemson’s receiving corps earlier this year. And as a defensive back, the Tigers’ freshman safety did more than take a glance. Covil, a four-star signee (...)
