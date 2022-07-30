Dora Potter devotes retirement to quilting ministry in Shallowater

There seems to be a new prank happening in Lubbock or possibly in one area of Lubbock. Either way, if you're the victim, it could end up costing you some money. According to the Nextdoor app, kids in Lubbock are going around and turning on water hoses and just letting them run until someone in the house notices and turns off the water. I'm not sure if the kids wait down the street or laugh while saying "they got hosed," but apparently it's happened more than once.

