Dora Potter devotes retirement to quilting ministry in Shallowater

Story of Strength: ‘Sister K’ helps Catholic Charities
LUBBOCK, Texas (KJTV) - For the Catholic Charities Diocese of Lubbock, one of the group’s many ministries is found in the food pantry. With the help of a volunteer from St. Francis Mission Sisters, it’s able to run efficiently. Since she became the pantry’s coordinator in January 2021,...
‘Team Luke,’ Last Thursday marked 7-year anniversary of golf cart accident
LUBBOCK, Texas — On July 28, 2015, the parents of then 9-year-old Luke Siegel received a call that marked a day the family would never forget. It was also a day that impacted an entire community. Tim Siegel, Luke’s father, took to Facebook in remembrance of his son and the trial he faced. “I want […]
Community Health Center to host free Back to School Fun Fest
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - In honor of National Health Center Week, the Community Health Center of Lubbock will host a Back to School Summer Fun Fest from Aug 7 through Aug 13. The event will be located at the Wellness Center at 1609 5th St. and will run from...
Vinyl stickers available to support Lubbock nonprofit Kat’s Alley Cats
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - HubCity Graphics has partnered with local nonprofit Kat’s Alley Cats to help support the feral cat community in Lubbock. KAC is dedicated to reducing the overpopulation of street cats in Lubbock. The organization uses the Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) method to humanely decrease the amount of feral cats in the city over time.
CASA recruiting volunteers to help children in foster care
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - CASA Of The South Plains is looking for advocates for children who have been removed from their homes due to neglect or abuse. Volunteers are trained to represent the interests of children during court hearings. Stacy Kelley, Director of Marketing and Events for CASA of the South Plains, says they make a massive difference in these children’s lives.
17th Annual Hub City Beach Party on Saturday, August 6
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Foster*A*Life, a local nonprofit organization that serves children involved with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, will host the 17th Annual Hub City Beach Party on Saturday, August 6, 2022. The ever popular Landsharks will return to headline the event. This band has played for our event every year and they continually put on a fantastic show. The event includes Lubbock’s only beach complete with sand, water, beach umbrellas and sharks! A live and silent auction is also take place.
Lubbock Back to School Supply Drive & Skate Night
Looking for something fun to do and help others? Check out this awesome event coming to Lubbock. With how much school supplies cost, this event is helping raise supplies for others. "We are proud to be able to put this event together. We have worked with the community for years...
Littlefield community honors Lubbock murder victim with balloon release
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Littlefield community released balloons Monday night to honor Thomas Richardson, who was murdered in Lubbock Saturday. His family says the 29-year-old grew up in Littlefield, alongside Julio Gutierrez, 31, who confessed to killing him. Richardson’s family and friends say he lived free. While Littlefield is...
City of Lubbock to host National Night Out events
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department is hosting three National Night Out events this evening. The Patterson Library is also hosting a National Night Out event from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. There will be more than 50 vendors on site and Texas Tech’s Masked Rider. The Lubbock Public Health Department will also be there offering back-to-school immunizations.
32 Children Went Missing in Texas in July, Including One From Lubbock
Summer is supposed to be a fun season for kids. Hanging out with friends, playing sports, jumping in the pool and even getting to relax without thinking too much about having to go back to school. And while that may be how all families want to spend their Summer, not all get to.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Tina
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Tina, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She’s a 2-year-old pit mix who’s been at the shelter for five months and is waiting for her forever home. Staff says Tina is a sweet, tall girl. She gets along well...
10th Annual Texas South Plains Honor Flight Golf Tournament Aug. 15
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Tenth Annual Texas South Plains Honor Flight Golf Tournament sponsored by Texas Mutual Insurance and the United Super Markets will be held Monday, August 15, 2022, at the Rawls Golf Course on the Texas Tech University campus. The Texas South Plains Honor Flight will...
City gearing up for Hub City BBQ Cookoff
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for its annual Hub City BBQ Cookoff in October. The cookoff will be presented by the West Texas Land Guys on October 6 at the South Plains Fairgrounds. Those who are interested in entering a team in this...
Lubbock’s Favorite Noodle Bar Is Getting a Second Location
I'm so excited about this news and this business. How do freshly-made noodles sound? And I mean, made fresh every day. Or maybe some hot soup on a cold Lubbock day? This place doesn't need much explanation because it completely took Lubbock by storm when they opened. If you've never...
This ‘Prank’ Happening in Lubbock Could Cost You a Ton of Money
There seems to be a new prank happening in Lubbock or possibly in one area of Lubbock. Either way, if you're the victim, it could end up costing you some money. According to the Nextdoor app, kids in Lubbock are going around and turning on water hoses and just letting them run until someone in the house notices and turns off the water. I'm not sure if the kids wait down the street or laugh while saying "they got hosed," but apparently it's happened more than once.
Art Dirt: A Visit to the Texas Panhandle, Part 1
Jessica Fuentes and William Sarradet discuss the museums, galleries, and art you should see in Lubbock, Albany, and Abilene. “Texas art isn’t as simple as ‘all of the best museums are in Dallas and all of the best nonprofits are in Houston’ — there’s always some standout in other parts of the state.”
Lubbock Walmart Parking Lot Painters Had ONE Job
I can see how an accident like this could happen. Well, at least if the letters are all separate stencils. I'm sure you could get busy enough for something like this to happen and be so busy you'd never even notice it. We Can't Verify. I'd love to jump in...
Divorce Attorneys in Lubbock, Texas, Specialize in Child Custody and Child Support
Divorce attorneys in Lubbock, Texas, have a wide range of expertise and experience. Some focus on certain types of cases, while others specialize in one particular area of law. Some are members of Super Lawyers or the Rising Stars list, which are influenced by peer evaluations. Both lists are compiled by independent research, and only five percent of the nation’s attorneys qualify for membership.
Overnight stabbing near Executive Inn in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department responded to an overnight stabbing at approximately 2:00 a.m. in the 4400 block of Avenue Q. According to LPD desk, there was one moderate injury and no one had been taken into custody yet. This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Scooby Doo
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Scooby Doo, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He’s a 3-year-old retriever/pitbull mix who’s been at the shelter for more than six months. Staff says he’s shy at first, but once he knows you he brightens up. Scooby Doo...
