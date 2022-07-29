Johnson Announces Signings of Five Division I Transfers

lsusports.net
Two LSU Golfers Start Play In Western Am
BATON ROUGE – Two LSU Tiger golfers will take part in the prestigious 2022 Western Amateur which begins on Tuesday at the Exmoor Country Club in Highland Park, Illinois. LSU’s Garrett Barber and Cohen Trolio will be taking part in this national championship that dates back to 1899 with 156 players invited from across the world. The pair will play 18 holes of stroke play on Tuesday and Wednesday after which the field is cut to the low 44 scores and ties. The remaining players play 36 holes of stroke play on Thursday to determine the final 16 to compete in match play on Friday and Saturday to decide a champion.
LSU GOLD streaming live today
LSU GOLD, the all-new, on-demand content streaming service of LSU Athletics, has officially launched today. Fans can join now with a 7-day free trial by signing up at lsu.gold, and the first 500 members to sign up for GOLD through the one-time payment option will be entered for a chance to win two sideline passes and tickets for LSU’s home football contest vs. Alabama on Nov. 5.
