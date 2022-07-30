Mercedes engineers get caught driving a new EQE SUV prototype, pretend to work at Tesla to avert suspicion

www.notebookcheck.net
How much money people in San Francisco need to make to rent an apartmentJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Absent-minded burglar returns to to donut shop after forgetting keysJason Weiland
Five Reasons You Need to add San Carlos, Colombia, to your Must-See ListSara BSan Carlos, CA
Lake Chalet highlights the beauty, and promise, of OaklandClay KallamOakland, CA
Apple reportedly taps veteran Lamborghini talent for its own Car project
Apple may be best known for its mostly mobile consumer tech, yet is now widely tipped to break into the vehicle market with its first-gen, likely ultra-high-tech, Car within the next few years. The California-based behemoth is said to have acquired the staff members it needs to realize this dream from companies ranging from Volvo and Waymo to those such as Porsche and McLaren. Now, the resulting team has reportedly added a new former employer to its collective CV: Lamborghini.
If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately
If you find money on your windshield, your car may be a target for thieves. Click here to see how to respond to this situation! The post If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
San Francisco genetic tech company Invitae will lay off 1,000 employees, including over 700 local employees
The "realignment" was announced weeks ago, with scant details of the upcoming layoffs.
Rogbid King Android smartwatch arrives with dual cameras and face unlock feature
The Rogbid King smartwatch has been launched and is shipping globally from China. The gadget has a 1.75-in IPS screen with a 320 x 385 px resolution. The wearable runs on Android 9.1, has a nano-SIM card slot, and supports 4G. The device has dual cameras, with a 5 MP front-facing camera and an 8 MP side camera. The camera enables features such as 0.1-second face unlock and video calling.
Oracle, once headquartered in Bay Area, reportedly undergoing mass layoffs
The company reportedly talked about cutting its costs by $1 billion.
Elon Musk says lithium refiners 'print money' as the largest producer breaks ground on a huge solid-state battery factory
During Tesla's latest quarterly results press conference, Elon Musk said that lithium mining companies need to go into refining as well, since the activity is currently a "license to print money." While this was a bit of an exaggeration, since refining sill needs huge capital outlays and a number of permits, the premise was that there is such a dearth of companies that can refine lithium to EV battery grade, that they can charge whatever they want and get away with it.
4 Advantages of Buying a 2022 BMW i4 Over a Tesla Model 3
The 2022 BMW i4 compares well with the Tesla Model 3. Here are four advantages that the German hybrid has over the Tesla. The post 4 Advantages of Buying a 2022 BMW i4 Over a Tesla Model 3 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
A man burglarizing the office of a California doughnut shop returned to the scene of the crime because forgot his keys, police say
San Rafael Police asked the community for assistance in locating the suspect who stole multiple sites from Johnny Doughnuts last weekend
Oakland’s Hotbird restaurant hit with early morning burglary: 'It is frustrating as a small business owner'
The burglary happened around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Review verdict on the Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro: Strong smartphone can improve in one area
The Poco X4 Pro builds well on the X3 Pro and impresses with one of the best displays for under US$300. However, the smartphone from Xiaomi does not improve in all areas. Are you a techie who knows how to write? Then join our Team!. Buyers looking for a light...
iQOO Neo7 with the top-end Dimensity 9000 Plus SoC is tipped to launch soon
5G Android Chinese Tech Gaming Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Touchscreen. iQOO launched its 10 series with an arsenal of the most cutting-edge specs known to the Android flagship-refresh genre around. Then again, some fans might have been slightly disappointed when the line failed to produce the Dimensity 9000+ variant to which it had beome linked in its pre-launch rumors. However, it now seems this device might be on the way after all, just under a different name than rumored.
15 W Syncwire 2-in-1 Mag360 wireless charging stand now on sale for $39 USD
There is a plethora of wireless chargers out there now that smartphones supporting the feature are becoming common. Some are basic and inexpensive while others can charge multiple devices at a time at higher rates. Syncwire recently sent us its basic Mag360 2-in-1 wireless charging stand for our honest impressions.
One-netbook presents the ONEXPLAYER mini Pro with an Intel Core i7-1260P, LPDDR5 RAM and an 800p display
One-netbook has refreshed the ONEXPLAYER mini series, which started as an Intel Core i7-1195G7-powered machine. Subsequently, One-netbook presented an RX-78-2 Gundam special edition model with the Core i7-1260P, as well as AMD-powered models running the Ryzen 7 5800U. For one reason or another, One-netbook decided against selling the RX-78-2 Gundam special edition model globally.
Uber coddles drivers with more trip options, guaranteed fares, and bigger perks
Ever since Uber was able to exploit the idea of federating the taxi service from badged drivers to independent contractors, it hasn't been a pretty financial picture. The company itself only recently turned profits after more than a decade burning venture capital and a lot of drivers who have resorted to living off of the gig are struggling to stay afloat. Coming out of a pandemic-induced labor crisis, Uber is trying to make things more predictable, ergo, appealing for drivers to get them back into the game on a larger scale.
Samsung's inventive cases for the Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4 leak
A retailer has revealed numerous cases for the Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4, Samsung's next flagship smartphones. Both due on August 10, the pair should also feature Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipsets, up from the Snapdragon 888 powering the Galaxy Z Flip3 and Galaxy Z Fold3. Incidentally, Galaxus also briefly listed screen protectors for this year's Galaxy Z devices, which remain viewable via Google Cache.
Samsung Galaxy Watch5 series configuration options and special edition models leak
Samsung is continuing to prepare its systems for the arrival of the Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro, its second generation of smartwatches since transitioning from Tizen to Wear OS. As we discussed previously, Samsung has already added the Galaxy Watch5 series in the Galaxy Wearable app, which all Samsung wearables use to communicate with a paired smartphone. Incidentally, Samsung also added the Galaxy Buds2 Pro, European and US prices of which leaked last month too.
2022 Vaio FE 14 is new on the inside but old on the outside
Vaio has refreshed its 14.1-inch FE14 this year with Intel 12th gen Core-U CPUs to replace last year's 11th gen options. The update is largely internal as the external design remains the same year-over-year. However, we think it's about time for the manufacturer to introduce a full-fledged chassis refresh for several reasons.
Fitbit Charge 5 and Fitbit Luxe receive new clock faces
Fitbit has announced what it calls 'exciting new features' for the Charge 5 and Luxe, two fitness trackers that the company released last year. To recap, Fitbit introduced software version 1.171.50 last month for both devices. Fundamentally featuring the same changelog, Fitbit claimed that software version 1.171.50 also addressed a battery drain issue for some Charge 5 units when undertaking GPS-enabled exercises.
Motorola XT2243-2: Future S30 Pro and Edge 30 Fusion arrives on Geekbench sporting Snapdragon 888 Plus and 12 GB of RAM
Details on another high-end Motorola smartphone have emerged online, courtesy of a Geekbench listing. As the screenshot below shows, the device in question is the XT2243-2, the model number for what is expected to launch in China as the S30 Pro. By contrast, Motorola is rumoured to have rebranded the S30 Pro's global variant as the Edge 30 Fusion, mirroring last year's S30 and Moto G200.
Xiaomi Mijia Glasses Camera unveiled as AR wearable with micro-OLED and periscope camera
Virtual Reality (VR) / Augmented Reality (AR) Wearable. Xiaomi has revealed the Mijia Glasses Camera wearable. The gadget features a 50 MP primary camera and an 8 MP periscope camera, capable of up to 15 times zoom, capturing the image as you see it. The wearable lets you quickly grab an image or video without reaching for your smartphone.
