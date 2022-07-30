How Luis Castillo Trade Impacts Mariners' Chances in MLB Playoff Race

bleacherreport.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bleacher Report
Noah Syndergaard Reportedly Traded to Phillies from Angels for Mickey Moniak, More
Veteran starter Noah Syndergaard is on the move again. The Los Angeles Angels have traded the 29-year-old to the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday for Mickey Moniak and outfield prospect Jadiel Sanchez, per The Athletic's Jayson Stark. He had signed a one-year deal with L.A. this offseason after spending the first seven years of his career with the New York Mets.
Bleacher Report
MLB Twitter Bashes Mike Rizzo, Nationals for Trade Package for Juan Soto, Josh Bell
The San Diego Padres pulled it off. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the Padres are acquiring Juan Soto and Josh Bell from the Washington Nationals. Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Eric Hosmer will be heading to Washington as well. Depending on whether they re-sign Soto,...
Bleacher Report
Padres' Updated 2022 Lineup, Payroll After Reported Juan Soto, Josh Bell Trade
The San Diego Padres reportedly provided a massive boost to their World Series chances with a blockbuster deal to acquire superstar outfielder Juan Soto and first baseman Josh Bell from the Washington Nationals ahead of Tuesday's MLB trade deadline. ESPN's Jeff Passan provided details of the agreement, which is still...
Bleacher Report
Julio Rodriguez Placed on Mariners IL with Hand Injury from Getting Hit by Pitch
The Seattle Mariners placed rookie sensation Julio Rodriguez on the injured list Sunday. General manager Jerry Dipoto told reporters X-rays on Rodriguez's injured wrist came back negative. Manager Scott Servais said the team will be cautious with its young outfielder:. Rodriguez was named to the American League All-Star team after...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bleacher Report
Dodgers Trade Rumors: Cubs' Ian Happ, David Robertson Eyed After Padres' Soto Deal
The Los Angeles Dodgers are pivoting to their secondary trade targets after the San Diego Padres lined up a deal for Washington Nationals star Juan Soto. MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported the Dodgers "are looking at" the Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ and David Robertson. This comes after ESPN's Jeff Passan reported...
Bleacher Report
Phillies' Updated Starting Rotation, Payroll After Noah Syndergaard Trade with Angels
The Philadelphia Phillies made a significant addition to their rotation ahead of Tuesday's MLB trade deadline by acquiring starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard from the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for Mickey Moniak and prospect Jadiel Sanchez. With the Angels falling out of contention in the AL West with a 43-59...
Bleacher Report
Mets Trade Rumors: Darin Ruf Acquired from Giants Prior to Deadline
The New York Mets have added another slugger ahead of MLB's 6 p.m. ET trade deadline, acquiring Darin Ruf from the San Francisco Giants, per Joel Sherman of the New York Post. In exchange, the Mets are sending JD Davis and pitching prospects Thomas Szapucki, Carson Seymour and Nick Zwack to the Giants.
Bleacher Report
Brandon Drury Traded to Padres from Reds for Victor Acosta
The San Diego Padres aren't done making moves just yet. The Cincinnati Reds announced they traded infielder Brandon Drury to the San Diego Padres for shortstop prospect Victor Acosta ahead of Tuesday's 6 p.m. ET deadline. Ken Rosenthal and C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic and Robert Murray of FanSided...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bleacher Report
Druw Jones, Diamondbacks' Top Draft Pick, to Undergo Surgery on Shoulder Injury
Arizona Diamondbacks prospect Druw Jones, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 MLB draft, will have shoulder surgery on Wednesday. Diamondbacks farm director Josh Barfield told reporters that Jones will have an arthroscopic posterior labral repair procedure done by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles. ESPN's Kiley McDaniel reported...
Bleacher Report
MLB Rumors: Eric Hosmer Traded to Red Sox After Rejecting Nationals Move in Soto Deal
San Diego Padres general manager A.J. Preller is still busy making trades, as he found a home for Eric Hosmer on Tuesday. Per Jeff Sanders of the San Diego Union-Tribune, the Boston Red Sox will acquire the 32-year-old first baseman. Alex Speier of the Boston Globe reported the Padres will...
Bleacher Report
David Robertson Traded to Phillies from Cubs for Prospect Ben Brown
The Philadelphia Phillies bolstered their bullpen ahead of the stretch run. The National League East club announced it landed relief pitcher David Robertson in a deal with the Chicago Cubs prior to Tuesday's 6 p.m. ET trade deadline. Pitching prospect Ben Brown is headed back to the Cubs. ESPN's Jeff...
Bleacher Report
Report: Brett Phillips Traded to Orioles After OF was DFA'd by Rays
The Baltimore Orioles are acquiring outfielder Brett Phillips from the Tampa Bay Rays, according to Roch Kubatko of MASN. The Rays announced Monday they were designating Phillips for assignment. The Star-Ledger's Brendan Kuty reported the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies had all shown initial interest in adding the 28-year-old.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bleacher Report
Biggest Winners and Losers of the 2022 MLB Trade Deadline
The 2022 MLB trade deadline has officially passed, and as expected, it was a wild day of wheeling and dealing. The big deal of the summer—and arguably one of the biggest in MLB history—came early on Tuesday. The Washington Nationals traded Juan Soto to the San Diego Padres in exchange for a massive return of young talent.
MLB・
Bleacher Report
Willson Contreras, Ian Happ Not Traded by Cubs at 2022 MLB Deadline
Few teams were under more of a spotlight than the Chicago Cubs as Tuesday's 6 p.m. ET trade deadline approached. After all, the rebuilding Cubs are nowhere near contention and featured a number of veterans who could contribute elsewhere in a playoff race and bring back prospects for a rebuilding club. That made them a natural seller with catcher Willson Contreras and outfielder Ian Happ as their primary trade candidates.
Bleacher Report
Brandon Marsh Traded to Phillies from Angels Ahead of Deadline for Logan O'Hoppe
The Philadelphia Phillies have acquired outfielder Brandon Marsh from the Los Angeles Angels for catching prospect Logan O'Hoppe, the team announced Tuesday. ESPN's Jeff Passan and The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal first reported the news. Marsh should help address the Phillies' need for defensive upgrades in the outfield. The Phillies have...
Bleacher Report
Yankees News: Jordan Montgomery Traded to Cardinals for Harrison Bader
Major League Baseball's trade deadline is often about non-contending teams trading their notable players to contenders so they can rebuild for the future, but two playoff contenders made a deal just before Tuesday's 6 p.m. ET deadline. The New York Yankees announced they sent left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery to the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bleacher Report
How Padres' Pursuit of Juan Soto Is Impacted by Reported Josh Hader Trade
The San Diego Padres have already made the biggest deal on the penultimate day before the MLB trade deadline expires at 6 p.m. ET Tuesday, and they still might have enough left over to reel in the biggest fish on the market. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Monday that the Padres...
Bleacher Report
Yankees Trade Rumors: NYY Checked on Marlins' Pablo Lopez, 'Found the Price High'
The New York Yankees reportedly checked on the availability of Miami Marlins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez ahead of Tuesday's 2022 MLB trade deadline. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported the Yanks "found the price high" on Lopez, who's compiled a 3.41 ERA across 21 starts for the Marlins this season.
Padres see big World Series odds movement after trades
The San Diego Padres sprang into the highest stratum of World Series contenders by landing megastar Juan Soto in a
Graham Ashcraft flirts with complete game as Reds top Marlins
Graham Ashcraft pitched a career-high 8 1/3 innings, and Aristides Aquino stroked a two-run single and unleashed a 101-mph throw
Comments / 0