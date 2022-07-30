How Luis Castillo Trade Impacts Mariners' Chances in MLB Playoff Race

Few teams were under more of a spotlight than the Chicago Cubs as Tuesday's 6 p.m. ET trade deadline approached. After all, the rebuilding Cubs are nowhere near contention and featured a number of veterans who could contribute elsewhere in a playoff race and bring back prospects for a rebuilding club. That made them a natural seller with catcher Willson Contreras and outfielder Ian Happ as their primary trade candidates.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 HOURS AGO