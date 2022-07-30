ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

How Luis Castillo Trade Impacts Mariners' Chances in MLB Playoff Race

By Paul Kasabian
Bleacher Report
 3 days ago
bleacherreport.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bleacher Report

Noah Syndergaard Reportedly Traded to Phillies from Angels for Mickey Moniak, More

Veteran starter Noah Syndergaard is on the move again. The Los Angeles Angels have traded the 29-year-old to the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday for Mickey Moniak and outfield prospect Jadiel Sanchez, per The Athletic's Jayson Stark. He had signed a one-year deal with L.A. this offseason after spending the first seven years of his career with the New York Mets.
ANAHEIM, CA
Bleacher Report

Padres' Updated 2022 Lineup, Payroll After Reported Juan Soto, Josh Bell Trade

The San Diego Padres reportedly provided a massive boost to their World Series chances with a blockbuster deal to acquire superstar outfielder Juan Soto and first baseman Josh Bell from the Washington Nationals ahead of Tuesday's MLB trade deadline. ESPN's Jeff Passan provided details of the agreement, which is still...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Bleacher Report

Julio Rodriguez Placed on Mariners IL with Hand Injury from Getting Hit by Pitch

The Seattle Mariners placed rookie sensation Julio Rodriguez on the injured list Sunday. General manager Jerry Dipoto told reporters X-rays on Rodriguez's injured wrist came back negative. Manager Scott Servais said the team will be cautious with its young outfielder:. Rodriguez was named to the American League All-Star team after...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
Bleacher Report

Mets Trade Rumors: Darin Ruf Acquired from Giants Prior to Deadline

The New York Mets have added another slugger ahead of MLB's 6 p.m. ET trade deadline, acquiring Darin Ruf from the San Francisco Giants, per Joel Sherman of the New York Post. In exchange, the Mets are sending JD Davis and pitching prospects Thomas Szapucki, Carson Seymour and Nick Zwack to the Giants.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bleacher Report

Brandon Drury Traded to Padres from Reds for Victor Acosta

The San Diego Padres aren't done making moves just yet. The Cincinnati Reds announced they traded infielder Brandon Drury to the San Diego Padres for shortstop prospect Victor Acosta ahead of Tuesday's 6 p.m. ET deadline. Ken Rosenthal and C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic and Robert Murray of FanSided...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
Bleacher Report

Druw Jones, Diamondbacks' Top Draft Pick, to Undergo Surgery on Shoulder Injury

Arizona Diamondbacks prospect Druw Jones, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 MLB draft, will have shoulder surgery on Wednesday. Diamondbacks farm director Josh Barfield told reporters that Jones will have an arthroscopic posterior labral repair procedure done by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles. ESPN's Kiley McDaniel reported...
PHOENIX, AZ
Bleacher Report

David Robertson Traded to Phillies from Cubs for Prospect Ben Brown

The Philadelphia Phillies bolstered their bullpen ahead of the stretch run. The National League East club announced it landed relief pitcher David Robertson in a deal with the Chicago Cubs prior to Tuesday's 6 p.m. ET trade deadline. Pitching prospect Ben Brown is headed back to the Cubs. ESPN's Jeff...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bleacher Report

Report: Brett Phillips Traded to Orioles After OF was DFA'd by Rays

The Baltimore Orioles are acquiring outfielder Brett Phillips from the Tampa Bay Rays, according to Roch Kubatko of MASN. The Rays announced Monday they were designating Phillips for assignment. The Star-Ledger's Brendan Kuty reported the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies had all shown initial interest in adding the 28-year-old.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cincinnati Reds
Bleacher Report

Biggest Winners and Losers of the 2022 MLB Trade Deadline

The 2022 MLB trade deadline has officially passed, and as expected, it was a wild day of wheeling and dealing. The big deal of the summer—and arguably one of the biggest in MLB history—came early on Tuesday. The Washington Nationals traded Juan Soto to the San Diego Padres in exchange for a massive return of young talent.
MLB
Bleacher Report

Willson Contreras, Ian Happ Not Traded by Cubs at 2022 MLB Deadline

Few teams were under more of a spotlight than the Chicago Cubs as Tuesday's 6 p.m. ET trade deadline approached. After all, the rebuilding Cubs are nowhere near contention and featured a number of veterans who could contribute elsewhere in a playoff race and bring back prospects for a rebuilding club. That made them a natural seller with catcher Willson Contreras and outfielder Ian Happ as their primary trade candidates.
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

Yankees News: Jordan Montgomery Traded to Cardinals for Harrison Bader

Major League Baseball's trade deadline is often about non-contending teams trading their notable players to contenders so they can rebuild for the future, but two playoff contenders made a deal just before Tuesday's 6 p.m. ET deadline. The New York Yankees announced they sent left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery to the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy