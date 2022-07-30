ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Who has the winning ticket? Mega Millions giant $1.28 Billion Jackpot

By Brandon McGouirk
wgxa.tv
 3 days ago
wgxa.tv

13WMAZ

Central Georgians play to win $1B Mega Millions jackpot

MACON, Ga. — After the Mega Millions drawing Friday, one person could be a $1 billion richer, but millions of people will be $2 lighter. The Mega Millions drawing on Friday was 13-36-45-57-67 and 14 as the Mega ball. Those six numbers could have made someone a billionaire. It's...
MACON, GA
wfxg.com

Mega Millions ticket worth a million dollars sold in Grovetown

(GROVETOWN, GA) - Mega Millions was worth a billion to an Illinois ticket holder, but there's one sold in Grovetown Georgia that's worth a million dollars. The lucky ticket was sold at Food Lion located on Columbia Road. A second million dollar ticket was sold in McDonough Georgia. The tickets had all the winning numbers except for the Mega Ball.
GROVETOWN, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Two $1 million tickets purchased in Georgia in Mega Millions drawing

ATLANTA — The big $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot was not, unfortunately, won by anybody in Georgia on Friday night. But at least a couple people in the Peach State still had life-changing winnings. According to Mega Millions, there were 26 people around the country who matched all five...
GEORGIA STATE
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
City
Macon, GA
Macon, GA
Lifestyle
13WMAZ

Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (July 25-31)

MACON, Ga. — 1. Warner Robins native on a mission to stop gun violence in the place where she grew up. In light of recent violence in her hometown, a native of Warner Robins is hosting a conference Saturday to help prevent gun violence and crime. Shellita Austin was born and raised in Warner Robins, but moved to Florida as an adult to get resources for her autistic child. Austin wants others to see they don't have to choose violence, or "become a victim of your surroundings."
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Local mural of Jason Aldean has sparked controversy

MACON-BIBB, COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Abstract artist, Shamika Bussey, created a mural of Middle Georgia's biggest county musicians Jason Aldean. The mural quickly grew attraction as people reacted to the mural. "For me, all comments are positive and I'm glad I put my heart and soul into it, and painted...
GEORGIA STATE
jacksonprogress-argus.com

ON THE MARKET: Farmhouse nestled on 5.17 acres in Jackson

This home in Jackson has room for the whole family with four large bedrooms, two of which are master suites, and 3 full baths. The main owner’s suite has a sitting room, cozy fireplace and its own private deck. You’ll have space galore to host the family Thanksgiving dinner...
JACKSON, GA
41nbc.com

Emery Hwy Quick Serve robbed

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the man they say robbed the Quick Serve, located at 584 Emery Highway around 6:30 this morning. According to a press release, a male individual had been playing the store’s gaming machine. He complained to the clerk...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Best friend helps woman delivery baby on side of Georgia road

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. - Talk about a vacation to remember. A pregnant North Carolina woman visiting friends in Georgia over the weekend got quite a surprise when her water broke while on the road. Abby Wiseman was 24 weeks pregnant and had clearance from her doctor to travel down to...
MONROE COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Fatal wreck blocks Dooly County highway Monday morning

DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Motorists in Dooly County can expect delays Monday morning after a fatal wreck. The Georgia Department of Transportation says the wreck happened on Georgia Highway 90 and Main Street. According to the Georgia State Patrol, a tractor-trailer hit a pole. A few minutes after that...
DOOLY COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Man robs Quick Serve, takes money and cigarettes

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery that happened at Quick Serve on Emery Highway. Witnesses told deputies that at around 6:30 Tuesday morning, a man had been playing the store's gaming machine and complained to the clerk that the machine took his money.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

'I'm excited to be here': Houston County High welcomes back students

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — At Houston County High School, the Bears are roaring with joy on the first day of school. Teachers, staff, and Principal Doug Rizer greeted students in the hallways to welcome students back to school. While August 1 marks the first official school day at Houston County High School, teachers have been preparing all summer.
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Warner Robins man arrested for murder of 17-year-old

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Warner Robins man has been arrested for a murder that took place last month. 21-year-old Leonard Jimmy Forrest has been charged with killing 17-year-old Jontel Williams, who Warner Robins Police found lying on the side of the road during their response to a shooting on Thomas Boulevard back on June 26. Williams died in the hospital while being treated for his wounds the next day.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wgxa.tv

Coroner: Body of deceased man found in car in Macon Kroger parking lot

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Authorities responded to a Macon Kroger shopping plaza on Friday after the body of a deceased man was discovered. According to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones, the victim, 41-year-old Donnie Pierce, was found in a car. Jones says Pierce was homeless, is from Houston County, and...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Byromville man killed in morning crash

VIENNA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A deadly crash involving a tractor trailer shut down a Dooly County highway, Monday morning. According to Georgia State Patrol, the crash happened just after 6:00 Monday morning on Georgia Highway 230 at GA 90. GSP reports the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado failed to...
BYROMVILLE, GA
41nbc.com

UPDATE: Monroe County missing man FOUND

MONROE COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding 77 year old Zacky Cooley. He was last seen August 1, 2022 around 10:00pm on Old Zebulon Road, driving a 2003 Chevy Silverado Truck that is silver in color and has a Georgia license plate # ALY283. Cooley has Dementia. Anyone with information in reference to Zacky Cooley and/or his location, please call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 478-994-7010 or your local law enforcement.
MONROE COUNTY, GA

