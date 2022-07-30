Who has the winning ticket? Mega Millions giant $1.28 Billion Jackpot

wgxa.tv
Central Georgians play to win $1B Mega Millions jackpot
MACON, Ga. — After the Mega Millions drawing Friday, one person could be a $1 billion richer, but millions of people will be $2 lighter. The Mega Millions drawing on Friday was 13-36-45-57-67 and 14 as the Mega ball. Those six numbers could have made someone a billionaire. It's...
wfxg.com
Mega Millions ticket worth a million dollars sold in Grovetown
(GROVETOWN, GA) - Mega Millions was worth a billion to an Illinois ticket holder, but there's one sold in Grovetown Georgia that's worth a million dollars. The lucky ticket was sold at Food Lion located on Columbia Road. A second million dollar ticket was sold in McDonough Georgia. The tickets had all the winning numbers except for the Mega Ball.
'That's a huge step': Warner Robins agrees on $1.6M contract for land to build city center
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins is now one step closer to building a city center. Monday night, the mayor and council agreed to a contract to buy a portion of Commercial Circle's land for the project. They announced the news at the end of the council meeting, after...
WXIA 11 Alive
Two $1 million tickets purchased in Georgia in Mega Millions drawing
ATLANTA — The big $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot was not, unfortunately, won by anybody in Georgia on Friday night. But at least a couple people in the Peach State still had life-changing winnings. According to Mega Millions, there were 26 people around the country who matched all five...
Miss Georgia welcomed home in Warner Robins after pageant
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — In the city of Warner Robins, July 31 will be called "Kelsey Hollis Day" from now on. In a statement welcoming back the Miss Georgia winner, mayor Larhonda Patrick proclaimed the day dedicated to her. "Now therefore, I Larhonda Patrick, mayor of Warner Robins, Georgia,...
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (July 25-31)
MACON, Ga. — 1. Warner Robins native on a mission to stop gun violence in the place where she grew up. In light of recent violence in her hometown, a native of Warner Robins is hosting a conference Saturday to help prevent gun violence and crime. Shellita Austin was born and raised in Warner Robins, but moved to Florida as an adult to get resources for her autistic child. Austin wants others to see they don't have to choose violence, or "become a victim of your surroundings."
wgxa.tv
Local mural of Jason Aldean has sparked controversy
MACON-BIBB, COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Abstract artist, Shamika Bussey, created a mural of Middle Georgia's biggest county musicians Jason Aldean. The mural quickly grew attraction as people reacted to the mural. "For me, all comments are positive and I'm glad I put my heart and soul into it, and painted...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
ON THE MARKET: Farmhouse nestled on 5.17 acres in Jackson
This home in Jackson has room for the whole family with four large bedrooms, two of which are master suites, and 3 full baths. The main owner’s suite has a sitting room, cozy fireplace and its own private deck. You’ll have space galore to host the family Thanksgiving dinner...
41nbc.com
Emery Hwy Quick Serve robbed
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the man they say robbed the Quick Serve, located at 584 Emery Highway around 6:30 this morning. According to a press release, a male individual had been playing the store’s gaming machine. He complained to the clerk...
fox5atlanta.com
Best friend helps woman delivery baby on side of Georgia road
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. - Talk about a vacation to remember. A pregnant North Carolina woman visiting friends in Georgia over the weekend got quite a surprise when her water broke while on the road. Abby Wiseman was 24 weeks pregnant and had clearance from her doctor to travel down to...
wgxa.tv
Fatal wreck blocks Dooly County highway Monday morning
DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Motorists in Dooly County can expect delays Monday morning after a fatal wreck. The Georgia Department of Transportation says the wreck happened on Georgia Highway 90 and Main Street. According to the Georgia State Patrol, a tractor-trailer hit a pole. A few minutes after that...
wgxa.tv
Man robs Quick Serve, takes money and cigarettes
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery that happened at Quick Serve on Emery Highway. Witnesses told deputies that at around 6:30 Tuesday morning, a man had been playing the store's gaming machine and complained to the clerk that the machine took his money.
Macon Mall Memories: construction on new amphitheater continues this week
MACON, Ga. — So many of us have our favorite Macon mall memories. The county hopes a new amphitheater will help create more of them, once it's finished. This week, work will continue to make room for the amphitheater at the mall. Reporter Anthony Montalto said that on Sunday...
'I'm excited to be here': Houston County High welcomes back students
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — At Houston County High School, the Bears are roaring with joy on the first day of school. Teachers, staff, and Principal Doug Rizer greeted students in the hallways to welcome students back to school. While August 1 marks the first official school day at Houston County High School, teachers have been preparing all summer.
wgxa.tv
Warner Robins man arrested for murder of 17-year-old
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Warner Robins man has been arrested for a murder that took place last month. 21-year-old Leonard Jimmy Forrest has been charged with killing 17-year-old Jontel Williams, who Warner Robins Police found lying on the side of the road during their response to a shooting on Thomas Boulevard back on June 26. Williams died in the hospital while being treated for his wounds the next day.
wgxa.tv
Coroner: Body of deceased man found in car in Macon Kroger parking lot
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Authorities responded to a Macon Kroger shopping plaza on Friday after the body of a deceased man was discovered. According to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones, the victim, 41-year-old Donnie Pierce, was found in a car. Jones says Pierce was homeless, is from Houston County, and...
41nbc.com
Byromville man killed in morning crash
VIENNA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A deadly crash involving a tractor trailer shut down a Dooly County highway, Monday morning. According to Georgia State Patrol, the crash happened just after 6:00 Monday morning on Georgia Highway 230 at GA 90. GSP reports the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado failed to...
'My son is kind hearted, always have been': Mother hosts school giveaway in memory of son
MACON, Ga. — Last year, 13WMAZ reported Ahmori Searcy was shot and killed at Majestic Garden Apartments on Rocky Creek Road. For the first time Saturday, his mother, Felicia Marks, hosted a back-to-school giveaway to honor her 17-year-old. Marks says she decided to do this event because of how...
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Monroe County missing man FOUND
MONROE COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding 77 year old Zacky Cooley. He was last seen August 1, 2022 around 10:00pm on Old Zebulon Road, driving a 2003 Chevy Silverado Truck that is silver in color and has a Georgia license plate # ALY283. Cooley has Dementia. Anyone with information in reference to Zacky Cooley and/or his location, please call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 478-994-7010 or your local law enforcement.
Bibb Sheriff's Office investigating armed robbery at QuickServe in Macon
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery that happened early Tuesday morning. According to a press release, it happened at 6:30 a.m. at the QuickServe at 584 Emery Highway. They say a man was playing on the store's gaming machine and he complained...
