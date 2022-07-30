www.nbcrightnow.com
Weekend Water Deaths Highlight Need For Summer Safety
UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore.- Marine Deputies with the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office responded to a boating accident at McKay Reservoir on Friday, July, 29th. Around 6:13 p.m. 8 occupants of a boat were tubing when one, a 41 year old Milton-Freewater man, was unable to get back into the boat. The...
FACT CHECK: No deaths at Watershed Festival 2022
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - Following a slew of rumors regarding 2022's Watershed Festival, the Grant County Sheriff's Office posted a clarification. Stories began spreading that multiple people died, that someone lost an ear and even that someone was giving out antifreeze for people to drink. GCSO confirmed all of these stories are false.
Man drowns in 'Rock and Roll' rapids of Wenatchee River
WENATCHEE RIVER, Wash. — A 60-year-old man from Walla Walla died on July 30 after drowning in the Wenatchee River, according to Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett. He had been floating the river with a group of family and friends, nearing an area of rapids called “Rock and Roll,” near Dryden.
Understanding Fire Evacuation Levels
VANTAGE, Wash.- READY. SET. GO. Similar to running a race, those are the three things to remember when it comes to the different evacuation levels for fires. Level 1: This means fire danger is present and the news should be monitored for updates and any evacuation notices. Be aware of the current fire danger. Be READY.
Head-On Collision on Interstate 84 Kills 1, Seriously Injures Another
A head-on collision on Interstate 84 Friday night left one person dead and another seriously injured. The Oregon State Police responded just after 8 p.m. to a report of a two-vehicle collision on I-84 near milepost 216. A preliminary investigation revealed that a Dodge 3500 pickup operated by Gabriel Madrid...
Sunnyside police looking for shooting suspect
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Officers with the Sunnyside Police Department responded to reports of shots fired on August 1 to find a 19-year-old male who had been shot in the shoulder. Angel Rodriguez-Chavez, from Toppenish, was found around the 1300 block of S 6th Street before being taken to a nearby hospital. There, he was stabilized then flown to a high-level trauma center, according to SPD Commander Scott Bailey.
UPDATE: Vantage Highway Fire Now 8,000 acres, 10% Contained
The Vantage Highway fire is currently expanding to the north and is now 8,000 acres and is still 10% contained. Fire activity is expected to increase around midday as temperatures and wind speeds pick up. Vantage remains under a Level 2 evacuation order: BE PREPARED to leave and be alert...
Coroner reports first heat-related death in Tri-Cities
RICHLAND, Wash. - Benton County Coroner William Leach has reported the first heat-related death in the Tri-Cities of 2022. He said 38-year-old Sean Aaberg died of hyperthermia around 4 p.m. on August 1. Aaberg was reportedly homeless and collapsed from dehydration around the 1500 block of Thayer Drive. A witness...
Medics respond to more than a dozen heat-related emergencies
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — First responders stayed busy over the weekend – responding to more than a dozen heat-related emergencies. During Water Follies weekend, Pasco and Kennewick Fire stationed several crews along the shoreline in preparation of the heat. In Kennewick, Fire Chief Chad Michael said they responded to...
Emergency evacuation of Fed Building in Richland. What the bomb squad found
It houses federal courtrooms, a VA clinic and offices for Hanford nuclear reservation workers.
Fatal Crash, Wrong Way Driver Umatilla Co., August 1
On Friday July 29, 2022, at about 8:05 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 near milepost 216. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Dodge 3500 pickup operated by Gabriel Madrid Velasquez, age 55, from Kennewick, Washington, was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes and collided head on with a Ford Fiesta, operated by Kari Ann Lindeman, age 49, from La Grande. Lindeman was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. Velasquez suffered serious injuries and was flown via life flight to St. Mary’s Hospital in Walla Walla. The westbound lanes were closed for about six hours during the investigation. OSP was assisted by Umatilla Tribal Fire Department, Umatilla Tribal Police Department and ODOT.
One killed, three injured in rollover outside Moses Lake
One person was killed and three others injured Saturday morning when they were thrown from a vehicle during a rollover outside Moses Lake. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier was traveling west on South Frontage Road East about 6:30 a.m. when the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve near Hiawatha Road and left the roadway.
NCWLIFE Evening News August 1st, 2022
A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, A motorcycle accident near Coulee City yesterday marked the sixth serious motorcycle crash in the region during July and the fourth fatality. A Walla Walla man is dead after a weekend tubing accident on the Wenatchee River. One person was killed and three others injured Saturday morning when they were thrown from a vehicle during a rollover outside Moses Lake and A Moses Lake clinic nurse who diverted morphine from medical supplies for her own personal use was sentenced today to 18 months in federal custody.
Repeat burglar at Walmart in Kennewick faces felony charge, per KPD
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Walmart banned a Kennewick man from all its locations in the Tri-Cities area for repeated attempts at shoplifting and burglary. When he returned to steal again in spite of their warnings, the man was arrested on an upgraded felony charge. According to the Kennewick Police Department,...
Old school in Hermiston serves as police training site
HERMISTON — Oregon State Police led local officers on training that mimicked real-world situations, including working in blazing heat. The training took place Friday and Saturday, July 29 and 30, in Hermiston at the former Rocky Heights Elementary School. Hermiston Police Chief Jason Edmiston said the plan was to allow the OSP SWAT team to what training it could do, then state police would oversee training for local patrol officers that would serve as a reminder to how to respond to certain situations, such as a building alarm or even an active shooter.
Wildfire near Vantage estimated at 5,000 acres; Level 2 evacuations issued
UPDATE (2:55 p.m.) — A wildfire burning west of Vantage is now estimated at about 5,000 acres. The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Level 2 evacuation notice for the entire town of Vantage. Several fire districts and air support are on scene. A strike team from...
Kennewick Police Searching For Weekend Assault Suspect
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police responded to an assault with weapons call in the 8600 block of W. Imnaha Avenue around 4:30 Saturday morning. The victim of the assault sustained a gunshot wound to the foot and a cut to the head. The cut was the result of being struck with the gun.
Crews respond to fast-moving fire in wheat fields
Walla Walla County – Wheat fields north of Walla Walla caught fire Friday afternoon, producing a plume of smoke visible all the way to the Tri-Cities. Walla Walla County Fire District #8 officials say the fire burned more than 1,200 acres and destroyed a wheat combine. It is unclear how the fire started. During the course of the afternoon it...
Flames burn 2 neighboring Pasco houses early Saturday
The first house was previously damaged in a fire.
Rural Franklin County Burglary Suspect Sought, Red SUV
The bold burglary occurred during the daytime hours. There are actually multiple suspects, but one of them happened to walk back and forth in front of a Ring Doorbell camera. Franklin County Deputies say this woman is one of several suspects sought from a Friday, July 29th rural burglary at a home on Dogwood Road, about four miles southwest of Eltopia.
