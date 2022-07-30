Orange County out of appointments for monkeypox vaccine

www.wogx.com
Related
wogx.com
2 people stung by stingrays at beach in Volusia County
Stingrays stung two people who were standing in shallow water at Daytona Beach on Sunday, according to Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue. Beach Patrol said a 50-year-old man from South Carolina and a 24-year-old woman from Maryland were both in the water and seemingly stung within 30 minutes of each other.
wogx.com
Downtown Orlando shooting: City to add controlled security checkpoints near bars and restaurants, mayor says
ORLANDO, Fla. - Security checkpoints will be added to downtown Orlando – possibly as soon as this weekend – after a mass shooting early Sunday in the entertainment district left seven people injured, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said Monday. Watch his press conference in the player above. "That...
wogx.com
ULA to launch rocket mission for U.S. Space Force from Florida
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - United Launch Alliance (ULA) is putting the final touches on its Atlas V rocket ahead of a big launch for the U.S. Space Force on Thursday. Space command says the satellite will support missile warnings and provide real-time information for the government. It will reportedly be able to detect and report missile launches around the world.
wogx.com
Sheriff: Florida man 'having episode' when he murdered his own father
POLK COUNTY, Fla. - A 21-year-old Florida man is facing a murder charge for allegedly killing his father. After 10 a.m. Sunday, the Polk County Sheriff's Office received two 911 calls about the deadly shooting. According to FOX 13, a neighbor called to report the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Kyle Raemisch – was shooting a gun in the garage and the victim – later identified as his father, Christopher Raemisch – was dead.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wogx.com
TIME-LAPSE: Wicked lightning show in Orlando Monday night
Late-night storms brought quite the lightning show, as well as torrential rain and gusty winds, to parts of Central Florida on Monday night. Here is a time-lapse video from our camera overlooking International Drive.
wogx.com
Orlando Weather Forecast: More afternoon thunderstorms expected Wednesday
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tomorrow's forecast high: 93 degrees. Main weather concerns: Wednesday, we face more numerous afternoon thunderstorms. Main concerns will be torrential rain, deadly lightning and gusty winds over 60mph. One or two may go severe, but the overall chance is <30%. WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT...
wogx.com
'It was madness': Woman shot in downtown Orlando was there celebrating her birthday
Jaimy was with friends in downtown Orlando over the weekend to celebrate her 23rd birthday when someone started shooting, and Jaimy suddenly found herself among seven people who were shot, and dozens of others running. "I remember moving my foot in my shoe and it was just filled with blood," she told FOX 35.
wogx.com
UCF football: Fall camp opens with quarterback competition
It's been a while since UCF football entered fall camp without a starting quarterback. This year it's sophomore Mikey Keene and Ole Miss transfer John Rhys Plumlee, battling for the starting role under center.
Comments / 0