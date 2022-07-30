ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Orange County out of appointments for monkeypox vaccine

 3 days ago
2 people stung by stingrays at beach in Volusia County

Stingrays stung two people who were standing in shallow water at Daytona Beach on Sunday, according to Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue. Beach Patrol said a 50-year-old man from South Carolina and a 24-year-old woman from Maryland were both in the water and seemingly stung within 30 minutes of each other.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
ULA to launch rocket mission for U.S. Space Force from Florida

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - United Launch Alliance (ULA) is putting the final touches on its Atlas V rocket ahead of a big launch for the U.S. Space Force on Thursday. Space command says the satellite will support missile warnings and provide real-time information for the government. It will reportedly be able to detect and report missile launches around the world.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
Sheriff: Florida man 'having episode' when he murdered his own father

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - A 21-year-old Florida man is facing a murder charge for allegedly killing his father. After 10 a.m. Sunday, the Polk County Sheriff's Office received two 911 calls about the deadly shooting. According to FOX 13, a neighbor called to report the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Kyle Raemisch – was shooting a gun in the garage and the victim – later identified as his father, Christopher Raemisch – was dead.
POLK COUNTY, FL
Orlando Weather Forecast: More afternoon thunderstorms expected Wednesday

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tomorrow's forecast high: 93 degrees. Main weather concerns: Wednesday, we face more numerous afternoon thunderstorms. Main concerns will be torrential rain, deadly lightning and gusty winds over 60mph. One or two may go severe, but the overall chance is <30%. WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT...
ORLANDO, FL

Community Policy