Aspen Music Festival Review: A puzzling debut by the Van Cliburn winner

The tax on short-term rentals (STR) proposed for the November ballot is too high and casts far too wide a net. It goes far beyond VRBO and the lawless, nontraditional rentals at the center of the STR debate. This tax will impact every property, large or small, that rents short term in Aspen. Hotels are the only exemption. Intended to address the perception of unmitigated growth and alleviate negative impacts of rogue rentals on local neighborhoods, the proposed tax is Aspen City Council’s way of saying they “did something” but it completely overshoots the target.

ASPEN, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO