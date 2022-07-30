WKU opens fall camp with ‘stiff’ competition on offense

www.wbko.com
Where to donate locally towards Eastern Kentucky relief efforts
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With aid and recovery efforts in high demand for Eastern Kentucky, many are searching for places to donate locally. Former WKU basketball player Justin Johnson is collecting items behind Crossland Community Church. ”Baby items, which is diapers, formula, wipes. Anything that a baby can use....
VIDEO: Local Golf Scramble Tournament to support law enforcement
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation (FLEMF) is hosting a golf scramble tournament Aug. 22. The tournament will be at the Crosswinds Golf Course on 1031 Wilkinson Trace. The mission of KLEMF is to support Kentucky law enforcement families through emergency assistance funds, educational scholarships...
Warren County Public Schools helping schools in Eastern Kentucky
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Public Schools are doing their part to assist relief and recovery efforts for schools affected by the floods in Eastern Kentucky. Rob Clayton, Superintendent of Warren County Public Schools, said he has been in close contact with the superintendents of those schools to talk about their needs during this time.
Glasgow Police deploys officers to assist in Eastern Kentucky
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department has sent several officers to Eastern Kentucky to assist with both policing and recovery efforts. In a Facebook post, GPD said the department in Whitesburg lost its cruisers. “Their police department lost cruisers and reached out to agencies for help,” the post...
Hotter for Wednesday!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday featured typical early August heat and humidity, but nothing too oppressive. Wednesday will be hotter and more humid, though. Tonight will be warm and muggy, ahead of a hot and humid Wednesday. Heat indices will top out close to 105 Wednesday afternoon. Keep hydrated if you must work outdoors.
BGFD personnel return from search and rescue operations in Eastern Kentucky
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Fire Department sent 10 members to Jackson, in Breathitt County to assist in search and rescue operations after the deadly floods that struck Eastern Kentucky. The flooding has claimed 28 lives and an unknown number unaccounted for. This is the second time in...
Tours at Lost River Cave resume following concerns of suds in the water
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tours at Lost River Cave will resume this week following concerns of large suds in the water. Several weeks ago, the cave reported that large suds were developing in the cave, which caused concern for an environmental issue. As recently as Thursday, environmental manager Matt...
Members of Glasgow PD hand out supplies, help with policing in Eastern Kentucky
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - As recovery and aid efforts continue in Eastern Kentucky, many communities outside of the devastated areas are sending what they can in supplies and volunteers to help those in need. “Pretty much all the town is completely flooded, besides Main Street,” said Recruit Officer Jacob Kersey,...
Storms Possible Late Tonight
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Welcome to August! We’re still very much in the “Dog Days of Summer”, and the weather will resemble that throughout the week. Storms are possible tonight ahead of a cold front. Locally damaging wind would be the main severe threat, in addition to heavy rain and lightning. The best chance for the strongest storms is north of Bowling Green after sunset.
Bowling Green Habitat for Humanity working to build 10 homes in 10 weeks
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Realtor.com estimates it takes anywhere from three to six months to build a house, Habitat for Humanity is hoping to build 10 houses in just 10 weeks. “It’s not the brightest idea I’ve ever had, but we wanted to get get one give the community...
August Arrives with a Chance for Rain/Storms
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We closed out July with cooler than average temperatures, but we’re heating back up today. Storms are expected to develop later today through tonight ahead of a cold front. Locally damaging wind would be the main severe threat, in addition to heavy rain and lightning. The rest of the week remains hot and humid, with scattered showers possible into the second half of the work week!
Bowling Green man arrested after Glasgow drug search
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man has been charged after Glasgow police searched a vehicle on South Broadway Street. Antre Devon Davidson, 21, was charged with reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance, license to be in possession, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, possession of drug paraphernalia and trafficking in marijuana.
A few more showers/storms could linger today
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was a gorgeous start to the day as lower humidity briefly moved in. \. An isolated stronger thunderstorm is possible today with locally heavy rain, lightning, and strong wind. The rain will provide a cooling relief from the 90s. Tonight will be warm and muggy, ahead of a hot and humid Wednesday. We stay rain and storm free tomorrow, before scattered showers and storms returns Thursday and Friday. Unsettled weather may linger into the weekend.
Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society works to “Clear the Shelter”
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - August is “Clear the Shelter” month, an event presented by Hill’s pet food. The goal? Just that, to have all pets adopted and completely clear the shelter. On top of participating in the event, the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society is...
UPDATE: Alleged home intruder shot in Logan County
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - WBKO News is learning more information about a Logan County shooting. Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened in Logan County early Monday morning. On Monday around 9:35 a.m., authorities received a call about a home invasion on Deerlick Road. When officials arrived on scene...
Mount Zion Baptist Church hold 2nd annual Back to School Block Party
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was burgers, backpacks, and balloons at Mount Zion Baptists Church this evening. “This event is designed to get kids ready for back to school, they’ve got backpacks are given away,” said BGPD Public Information Officer, Ronnie Ward. “Inside those backpacks are a lot of school supplies. So hopefully that’ll help the families that are struggling financially, especially in this day and time.”
Logan County Humane Society asking for help as they care for dogs from mill
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Logan County Humane Society of Kentucky is asking for help as they continue to care for dogs from a mill found in the county. According to social media posts, the dogs are all currently safe at the shelter but supplies are needed to help care for the more than 100 dogs.
Speed and alcohol believed to have caused deadly crash
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed and one was seriously injured Sunday night when a vehicle drove off the road and collided with a tree Sunday night. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. the crash occurred on Adventist Blvd. near Oakwood University. The Huntsville...
Hardin County Sheriff’s Office to deliver supplies, gift cards to Eastern Kentucky
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that donations of bottled water and gift cards are currently being accepted to benefit those affected by disastrous flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Those interested in donating bottled water can do so by visiting a drop-off site located at...
KYTC releases traffic impact report for first week of August
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The expected traffic impacts in the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 area for July 31 through Aug. 5 are listed below. All work is subject to change. Interstate 65. A rehabilitation and resurfacing project on I-65 from mile point 0.0 to 14 continues. Motorists should...
