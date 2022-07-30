ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

SPLENDORA PURSUIT

340PM-Splendora Police have just concluded a pursuit on I-69. An officer attempted to stop a vehicle on I-69 southbound at FM 2090. The driver refused to stop and a pursuit was initiated. As they got to SH 99 Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables were waiting and were able to box him in and stop him.
SPLENDORA, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MCTXSheriff Seeks Information about UTV Thefts

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate two closed single-cabin 2020 Kubuta utility vehicles, model RTV-X1100 (pictured below). They were taken from the Longmire Road area on or about July 11, 2022. Anyone with information about this theft is urged to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
tornadopix.com

Suspects storm 24 stores along Kingwood Drive in Houston, Texas

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is investigating after dozens of businesses were stormed last weekend along part of Kingwood Drive in Kingwood. The 24 intrusions occurred within a few hours at businesses in malls. Investigators said that only one of 24 companies had a valid alarm system that alerted the police. While HPD investigates intrusions, it also urges companies to register their alerts with HPD.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

HPD searching for shooting suspect at southeast Houston taco stand

HOUSTON (CW39) — Police are looking for a suspect involved in a shooting of a man at a taco stand in southeast Houston in June. Eduardo Antonio Lopez is accused of shooting a man in the chest more than a month ago at a taco stand on Rittenhouse near Airline. Police charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Monday.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Humble, TX
Montgomery County, TX
Crime & Safety
Humble, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Montgomery County, TX
CBS DFW

More potential child victims sought after Jeffrey Hitchcock arrest

MONTGOMERY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office are searching for more potential victims of accused child sex predator Jeffrey Hitchcock. Law enforcement officials arrested Hitchcock on July 28. Their investigation of Hitchcock, who's from Magnolia, Texas allegedly revealed multiple offenses of continuous sexual assault of children. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office worked in conjunction with the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office to arrest Hitchcock. He is currently in the Montgomery County Jail with a $150,000 bond.If anyone has information about other potential victims or about the criminal activities of Hitchcock, please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 936-760-5800 or Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP [7867].Montgomery County is 3 hours south of Dallas near Houston. 
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

MANHUNT IN THE WOODLANDS AREA

9 PM-About 6 pm Montgomery County Deputies stopped a vehicle in traffic in The Woodlands. The driver fled on foot. K-9 units and deputies have been searching the area of the Village of Panther Creek. He is not believed to be a threat. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/manhunt-in-the-woodlands-area/
THE WOODLANDS, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

LAKE RESCUE IN PROGRESS

10PM-Fire units and Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable Lake Patrol units are responding to the Adkins Creek area of Lake Conroe where a person is reporting a capsized boat with debris in the water near the boat ramp. 11pm-The John Boat has been removed from the water and a search...
CONROE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
KIII TV3

Massive catalytic converter bust: Court documents reveal more about how alleged theft operation worked

HOUSTON — New details are revealing more about how an extensive catalytic converter theft operation was working. Charging documents show the operation was being handled and promoted through Instagram. The documents identified Armando Martinez Sr. as a “mid-level” or "mid-tier" buyer who was part of the sophisticated organized crime ring that stole, purchased and sold the stolen converters.
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

SHOP BURNS DOWN IN BENNETTE ESTATES

At 10:40 pm Caney Creek Fire was dispatched to a reported large building on fire in the 13000 block of McGreggor Road in the Bennette Estates area. The first truck arrived on the scene with a building fully involved with several vehicles and the woods starting to burn. Additional units from East Montgomery County Fire and Porter Fire responded. The fire was quickly extinguished but firefighters will spend several hours removing tin and overhauling the scene. The owner had been working on his vehicle and had gone inside to cool off. When he came out the building was in flames. He had just seconds to get his truck out of the way but the fire was too intense to move the cars. The Montgomery County Fire Marshal will investigate. The homeowner felt it had been some lighting and extension cord that ignited the blaze. There were no injuries.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
East Texas News

Arrest made in 2005 double homicide

AUSTIN — The arrest of 41-year-old Freeport woman put to rest a double murder case committed in Cleveland in 2005. Shelley Susan Thompson-Lemoine was arrested on July 8 at the parole office in Angleton by Texas Rangers and detectives from the Cleveland Police Department. She was charged with capital murder in connection with the deaths of Antonio and Luz Rodriguez.
CLEVELAND, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

FATAL CRASH ON I-45

Officials said the driver of the red Mercedes who was killed was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown out of the car after losing control and rear-ending the Jeep. The North Freeway has reopened after a deadly crash in north Harris County early Sunday, according to deputies. Harris County...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Man stabbed while helping brother being chased by red pickup

HOUSTON - A man has been stabbed after helping his brother fight men who chased him in a red pickup truck that he crashed into earlier in southwest Houston. According to Houston Police, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 6700 block of De Moss Dr. around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday. They found it was actually a stabbing and not a shooting.
HOUSTON, TX
truecrimedaily

Missing 7-year-old Texas boy found dead in washing machine

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (TCD) -- A 7-year-old boy was reportedly found dead in his home's garage washing machine hours after his parents called police and reported him missing. According to the Harris County Constable Precinct 4, Troy Khoeler was reported missing from the 4400 block of Rosegate Drive in the Birnamwood Subdivision in the early hours of July 28. About an hour and a half after announcing he was missing, the Harris County Constable said Khoeler was found deceased.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
nypressnews.com

More than $1M stolen catalytic converts seized in Houston raid, 6 arrested

HOUSTON — Investigators seized 477 catalytic converters in an early morning raid Thursday. Seven locations throughout the Houston area, including a warehouse, were hit. KHOU 11 reporter Anayeli Ruiz worked with her law enforcement sources and got an exclusive inside look at the months-long investigation that stemmed from the death of Deputy Darren Almendarez, who was shot while trying to stop thieves from taking his catalytic converter. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation was personal.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy