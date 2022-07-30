montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
SPLENDORA PURSUIT
340PM-Splendora Police have just concluded a pursuit on I-69. An officer attempted to stop a vehicle on I-69 southbound at FM 2090. The driver refused to stop and a pursuit was initiated. As they got to SH 99 Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables were waiting and were able to box him in and stop him.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MCTXSheriff Seeks Information about UTV Thefts
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate two closed single-cabin 2020 Kubuta utility vehicles, model RTV-X1100 (pictured below). They were taken from the Longmire Road area on or about July 11, 2022. Anyone with information about this theft is urged to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office...
tornadopix.com
Suspects storm 24 stores along Kingwood Drive in Houston, Texas
HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is investigating after dozens of businesses were stormed last weekend along part of Kingwood Drive in Kingwood. The 24 intrusions occurred within a few hours at businesses in malls. Investigators said that only one of 24 companies had a valid alarm system that alerted the police. While HPD investigates intrusions, it also urges companies to register their alerts with HPD.
cw39.com
HPD searching for shooting suspect at southeast Houston taco stand
HOUSTON (CW39) — Police are looking for a suspect involved in a shooting of a man at a taco stand in southeast Houston in June. Eduardo Antonio Lopez is accused of shooting a man in the chest more than a month ago at a taco stand on Rittenhouse near Airline. Police charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Monday.
More potential child victims sought after Jeffrey Hitchcock arrest
MONTGOMERY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office are searching for more potential victims of accused child sex predator Jeffrey Hitchcock. Law enforcement officials arrested Hitchcock on July 28. Their investigation of Hitchcock, who's from Magnolia, Texas allegedly revealed multiple offenses of continuous sexual assault of children. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office worked in conjunction with the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office to arrest Hitchcock. He is currently in the Montgomery County Jail with a $150,000 bond.If anyone has information about other potential victims or about the criminal activities of Hitchcock, please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 936-760-5800 or Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP [7867].Montgomery County is 3 hours south of Dallas near Houston.
Two stolen vehicles have been recovered, followed by two arrests
JACKSON COUNTY, Texas – On Monday, Aug. 1 at approximately 12:05 a.m., a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy and a Texas Highway Patrolman recovered two stolen vehicles and made two arrests. A JCSO deputy initiated a traffic stop for a traffic violation on a Chevy Silverado while patrolling...
mocomotive.com
MANHUNT IN THE WOODLANDS AREA
9 PM-About 6 pm Montgomery County Deputies stopped a vehicle in traffic in The Woodlands. The driver fled on foot. K-9 units and deputies have been searching the area of the Village of Panther Creek. He is not believed to be a threat. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/manhunt-in-the-woodlands-area/
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
LAKE RESCUE IN PROGRESS
10PM-Fire units and Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable Lake Patrol units are responding to the Adkins Creek area of Lake Conroe where a person is reporting a capsized boat with debris in the water near the boat ramp. 11pm-The John Boat has been removed from the water and a search...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
Deputies searching for missing 15-year-old girl last seen in northwest Harris County
Harris County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who may be with male in the Killeen, Texas area. Lydia Byrd was last seen on Saturday, July 30 around 1 a.m. in the 10700 block of Tryon Drive in the White Oak Landing subdivision in northwest Harris County.
KIII TV3
Massive catalytic converter bust: Court documents reveal more about how alleged theft operation worked
HOUSTON — New details are revealing more about how an extensive catalytic converter theft operation was working. Charging documents show the operation was being handled and promoted through Instagram. The documents identified Armando Martinez Sr. as a “mid-level” or "mid-tier" buyer who was part of the sophisticated organized crime ring that stole, purchased and sold the stolen converters.
HCSO: Teen shoots himself after shooting 15-year-old in the head
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two teenagers were taken to the hospital in critical condition Tuesday after they were both found shot in the head in an apparent attempted murder-suicide, according to investigators. This happened at about 3 a.m. in the 6000 block Round Rose Court near Albany Park Lane,...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
SHOP BURNS DOWN IN BENNETTE ESTATES
At 10:40 pm Caney Creek Fire was dispatched to a reported large building on fire in the 13000 block of McGreggor Road in the Bennette Estates area. The first truck arrived on the scene with a building fully involved with several vehicles and the woods starting to burn. Additional units from East Montgomery County Fire and Porter Fire responded. The fire was quickly extinguished but firefighters will spend several hours removing tin and overhauling the scene. The owner had been working on his vehicle and had gone inside to cool off. When he came out the building was in flames. He had just seconds to get his truck out of the way but the fire was too intense to move the cars. The Montgomery County Fire Marshal will investigate. The homeowner felt it had been some lighting and extension cord that ignited the blaze. There were no injuries.
East Texas News
Arrest made in 2005 double homicide
AUSTIN — The arrest of 41-year-old Freeport woman put to rest a double murder case committed in Cleveland in 2005. Shelley Susan Thompson-Lemoine was arrested on July 8 at the parole office in Angleton by Texas Rangers and detectives from the Cleveland Police Department. She was charged with capital murder in connection with the deaths of Antonio and Luz Rodriguez.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
FATAL CRASH ON I-45
Officials said the driver of the red Mercedes who was killed was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown out of the car after losing control and rear-ending the Jeep. The North Freeway has reopened after a deadly crash in north Harris County early Sunday, according to deputies. Harris County...
fox26houston.com
Man stabbed while helping brother being chased by red pickup
HOUSTON - A man has been stabbed after helping his brother fight men who chased him in a red pickup truck that he crashed into earlier in southwest Houston. According to Houston Police, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 6700 block of De Moss Dr. around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday. They found it was actually a stabbing and not a shooting.
2 dead, 2 in custody after shooting and carjacking at gas station in southeast Houston
Police said there was a transaction between two cars before the shooting. At one point, a bunch of cash was scattered, and the shooter grabbed it before taking off.
One man shot, another thrown from Mercedes during deadly carjacking, police say
HOUSTON — Two men died when police say one of them was shot during a carjacking and the other was thrown from a car early Monday morning. Houston police said two men were taken into custody in connection to the deadly series of events. This all started at about...
Missing 7-year-old Texas boy found dead in washing machine
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (TCD) -- A 7-year-old boy was reportedly found dead in his home's garage washing machine hours after his parents called police and reported him missing. According to the Harris County Constable Precinct 4, Troy Khoeler was reported missing from the 4400 block of Rosegate Drive in the Birnamwood Subdivision in the early hours of July 28. About an hour and a half after announcing he was missing, the Harris County Constable said Khoeler was found deceased.
Man in stolen ambulance crashes head-on into driver in W. Houston Whataburger drive-thru, police say
"He came flying around the corner and both of us said, 'You know, he's moving a little fast,'" the driver said. "And then the next thing I know, he's in my hood."
nypressnews.com
More than $1M stolen catalytic converts seized in Houston raid, 6 arrested
HOUSTON — Investigators seized 477 catalytic converters in an early morning raid Thursday. Seven locations throughout the Houston area, including a warehouse, were hit. KHOU 11 reporter Anayeli Ruiz worked with her law enforcement sources and got an exclusive inside look at the months-long investigation that stemmed from the death of Deputy Darren Almendarez, who was shot while trying to stop thieves from taking his catalytic converter. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation was personal.
