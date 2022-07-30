ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local man to walk with bishop this weekend

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The first person to settle with the Albany Roman Catholic Diocese out of the hundreds of sexual abuse cases filed under the child victims act in New York is taking a simple yet profound step. On Sunday, Stephen Mittler will come full circle to where he says it all started.

Almost exactly 34 years to the day, Stephen says he met his abuser. He will publicly walk with Bishop Scharfenberger at the very same church.

“Throughout his press releases he’s talked about the fact that willing to walk with survivors, so I thought let me reach out to him and see if he’d be willing to truly walk in public with a survivor,” said Mittler.

It was 1988 and Mittler was 12 years old when he says then Bishop Howard Hubbard introduced him to Father Michael Haight. Who is accused of sexually abusing a number of boys over more than a decade.

“Mark Haight and Bishop Howard Hubbard spent time in my family home together so, the fact that Howard Hubbard knew that Mark Haight had been treated for pedophilia yet was hanging out with the Mittler boys is astonishing to me,” said Mittler.

The New York Child Victims Act made it possible for Mittler to file a lawsuit years later by temporarily lifting the statute of limitations. But Mittler has questions about his $750,000 payout compared to higher amounts in past decades. And the bishop’s support of victims.

“My question remains for the diocese and specifically for Scharfenburger who is the boss at the diocese and has to sign off on these checks. Why was my abuse valued less than the payouts from the 1990s?” said Mittler

Stephen Mittler says he is now on a crusade to bring about transparency and awareness so that this type of abuse doesn’t happen again.

“I hope that by forcing the diocese to be more transparent that they’re realizing the true accountability they have,” said Mittler.

We reached out the Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany and they tell News10 they are focusing on the victim at this time and that their focus is on his benefit. Otherwise, they have no further comment at this time.

