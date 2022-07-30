ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky Day Lotto’ game

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Illinois Lottery’s “Lucky Day Lotto” game were:

03-25-28-29-36

(three, twenty-five, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $450,000

