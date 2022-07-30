Police release timeline from response to shooting in Loveland home that killed 2

DENVER — July 2022 was the second hottest July ever recorded at Denver International Airport, with an average temperature of 78.0 degrees. DIA happens to be the official climate station for the city of Denver. It gets a lot of criticism from citizens and local meteorologists because it doesn't seem to often represent the weather for the rest of the city on a given day, but the average temperature and the average precipitation are not too different from the other official weather station in Denver at Central Park.

DENVER, CO ・ 22 HOURS AGO