4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
3 affordable weekend getaways in South CarolinaAlina Andras
This SC Town Is Considered One of the “Best Small Towns” in AmericaKennardo G. James
Five charming small towns in South Carolina that are considered a must-visitJoe Mertens
Five Seafood restaurants in South Carolina that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe Mertens
FOX Carolina
Greenville Homeless Alliance gives statement following attacks on homeless camps
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Homeless Alliance released a statement on the recent attacks on people in Upstate homeless camps that the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. The alliance shared the statement via Twitter on Tuesday afternoon. This statement comes days after four men were...
FOX Carolina
‘Living Undeterred Tour’ takes mental health mission across Carolinas, country
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - By the time Jeff Johnston rolled the “Living Undeterred Tour” bus into Greenville, he had already traveled thousands of miles across the country to raise awareness and money for mental health. The tour started in Johnston’s home state of Iowa after his personal journey of grief and despair.
FOX Carolina
Upstate ministry helps Kentucky flood victims
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As rescue and cleanup efforts continue in Kentucky, an Upstate ministry is working to help those hit hardest by the floods. Volunteers with Appalachian Ministries of the Carolinas delivered a truckload of donations over the weekend. “They’ve lost everything because everything is washed away. Whatever...
FOX Carolina
Pickens PD selling ‘scam proof’ t-shirts to benefit victims of scams
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens Police Department made their own “scam proof” t-shirts in response to recent attempts to scam the community using the department’s logo and name. The department said it will be selling the shirts for $20 to raise money for its Victim...
FOX Carolina
Pickens Police sell t-shirts in response to scam
Highlighting what's new in the area including Sunflower Nails, Kathy's Unbusted Bubbles and Gift Shop, and Healing Place of the Carolinas. Greenville bakery named best chocolate chip cookie in SC. Updated: 8 hours ago. Yelp released a list of the best chocolate chip cookie in each state according to customer...
FOX Carolina
Upstate block parties connecting people to healthcare
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A local event organizer and radio personality has been jumping around the upstate this summer hosting block parties. The goal was to give kids something to do with free food, games and music but also bring the community together. Not only do they bring the...
FOX Carolina
Unusual Upstate home makes ‘Zillow Gone Wild’
INMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A lakefront home with a unique shape is on the market in Spartanburg County - and getting some internet fame. The round house at 26 Coastline Dr. in Inman made the viral Instagram page Zillow Gone Wild, garnering tens of thousands of reactions and comments.
FOX Carolina
Upstate teacher assaulted 6-year-old in classroom, report says
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A teacher in Greenwood County was arrested after being accused of assaulting a 6-year-old student, according to an incident report from the sheriff’s office. Frances Gail Hitt, a first-grade teacher at Dr. Benjamin E. Mays Elementary School, is charged with third-degree assault and battery.
WYFF4.com
Man dragged during carjacking while looking at house for sale in Spartanburg, report says
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A 52-year-old man says he was dragged while holding on to his door handle during a carjacking on Sunday, according to a report from Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office. The man told deputies that he was checking out a home on Dillard Street that he found on...
PHOTOS: Women trapped inside South Carolina home after tree falls on it
POWDERSVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A large tree fell on a Powdersville mobile home trapping two women inside, according to the Powdersville Fire Department. The fire department and EMS were on the scene Saturday on Jesse Drive. Authorities said two women were on opposite ends of the home when the tree fell. When firefighters arrived on […]
FOX Carolina
Beer and wine superstore opening in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new superstore for beer, wine and spirits is opening soon near Pelham Road in Greenville County. Bottles Beverage Superstore is set to open the new location in Milestone Village Shopping Center in September. It will be the fourth store for the South Carolina company, which also has locations in Mount Pleasant, Summerville and Columbia.
FOX Carolina
Car valued at over $105,000 stolen from Upstate dealership, suspect charged
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office announced that a suspect from Alabama was recently charged for a burglary that occurred at a Seneca area car dealership last winter. Deputies said 33-year-old Dexter Sherrod Pearch was charged with one count of Second Degree Burglary and...
FOX Carolina
Heat lightning... not actually a thing
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Heat lightning is a term tossed around a lot in the summer. But did you know, there’s not actually such a thing?. Despite the fact a storm isn’t over your head and you can’t hear the thunder, there is a storm somewhere in the area producing the lightning. When conditions are right, mainly in the evening or at night, lightning can be seen up to 100 miles away!
FOX Carolina
Suspects from 2010 homicide taken into custody in Greenville County
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office in Kansas announced that two suspects from a 2010 homicide case were taken into custody in Greenville County On Sunday. Deputies said their investigation began in early February 2010 when the victim, 19-year-old German Clerici of Wichita, Kansas,...
Spartanburg Co. man with close to 96 warrants found hiding inside sofa
A man with dozens of warrants is now in the custody of the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.
my40.tv
"Dangers of the natural world" Two weekend incidents, one fatal, prompt warnings
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — National Forest service rangers are sounding the alarm about potential dangers at some area hot spots. The warning comes after a recent fatality and serious injuries at waterfalls and swimming locations across Western North Carolina. According to a release from the National Forest Service,...
FOX Carolina
Anderson Co. P.A.W.S to celebrate universal birthday of rescue dogs
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s a birthday celebration paw-ty for all rescue dogs. Anderson County P.A.W.S is teaming up with North Shore Animal League America in partnership with Baby Doge to celebrate Dogust first, the universal birthday for all rescue dogs. Celebrations are being hosted in more than...
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg gun buyback event: your questions answered
SPARTABURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Spartanburg is pleased with the success of its gun, buyback program over the weekend. Drivers brought their guns, police checked to ensure they were guns, then they received $100 to $150 Visa gift cards in exchange for the firearm, depending on the type.
fox5ny.com
South Carolina men arrested for 'horrific' planned and filmed attacks on homeless: police
Four men in South Carolina are facing criminal charges, including attempted murder, after videos surfaced showing them brutally beating homeless people, according to authorities. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, which released the video to the public, says the four men committed the beatings over a nine-month period and discovered the...
1 dead after shooting at birthday party in South Carolina
One person is dead following a shooting at a birthday party early Saturday morning in Greenville.
