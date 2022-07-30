ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

FOX Carolina

Upstate ministry helps Kentucky flood victims

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As rescue and cleanup efforts continue in Kentucky, an Upstate ministry is working to help those hit hardest by the floods. Volunteers with Appalachian Ministries of the Carolinas delivered a truckload of donations over the weekend. “They’ve lost everything because everything is washed away. Whatever...
FOX Carolina

Pickens Police sell t-shirts in response to scam

Highlighting what's new in the area including Sunflower Nails, Kathy's Unbusted Bubbles and Gift Shop, and Healing Place of the Carolinas. Greenville bakery named best chocolate chip cookie in SC. Updated: 8 hours ago. Yelp released a list of the best chocolate chip cookie in each state according to customer...
FOX Carolina

Upstate block parties connecting people to healthcare

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A local event organizer and radio personality has been jumping around the upstate this summer hosting block parties. The goal was to give kids something to do with free food, games and music but also bring the community together. Not only do they bring the...
FOX Carolina

Unusual Upstate home makes ‘Zillow Gone Wild’

INMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A lakefront home with a unique shape is on the market in Spartanburg County - and getting some internet fame. The round house at 26 Coastline Dr. in Inman made the viral Instagram page Zillow Gone Wild, garnering tens of thousands of reactions and comments.
FOX Carolina

Upstate teacher assaulted 6-year-old in classroom, report says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A teacher in Greenwood County was arrested after being accused of assaulting a 6-year-old student, according to an incident report from the sheriff’s office. Frances Gail Hitt, a first-grade teacher at Dr. Benjamin E. Mays Elementary School, is charged with third-degree assault and battery.
FOX Carolina

Beer and wine superstore opening in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new superstore for beer, wine and spirits is opening soon near Pelham Road in Greenville County. Bottles Beverage Superstore is set to open the new location in Milestone Village Shopping Center in September. It will be the fourth store for the South Carolina company, which also has locations in Mount Pleasant, Summerville and Columbia.
FOX Carolina

Heat lightning... not actually a thing

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Heat lightning is a term tossed around a lot in the summer. But did you know, there’s not actually such a thing?. Despite the fact a storm isn’t over your head and you can’t hear the thunder, there is a storm somewhere in the area producing the lightning. When conditions are right, mainly in the evening or at night, lightning can be seen up to 100 miles away!
FOX Carolina

Suspects from 2010 homicide taken into custody in Greenville County

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office in Kansas announced that two suspects from a 2010 homicide case were taken into custody in Greenville County On Sunday. Deputies said their investigation began in early February 2010 when the victim, 19-year-old German Clerici of Wichita, Kansas,...
FOX Carolina

Anderson Co. P.A.W.S to celebrate universal birthday of rescue dogs

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s a birthday celebration paw-ty for all rescue dogs. Anderson County P.A.W.S is teaming up with North Shore Animal League America in partnership with Baby Doge to celebrate Dogust first, the universal birthday for all rescue dogs. Celebrations are being hosted in more than...
FOX Carolina

Spartanburg gun buyback event: your questions answered

SPARTABURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Spartanburg is pleased with the success of its gun, buyback program over the weekend. Drivers brought their guns, police checked to ensure they were guns, then they received $100 to $150 Visa gift cards in exchange for the firearm, depending on the type.

