Clemson, SC

FOX Carolina

Pickens Police sell t-shirts in response to scam

Highlighting what's new in the area including Sunflower Nails, Kathy's Unbusted Bubbles and Gift Shop, and Healing Place of the Carolinas. Greenville bakery named best chocolate chip cookie in SC. Updated: 8 hours ago. Yelp released a list of the best chocolate chip cookie in each state according to customer...
PICKENS, SC
FOX Carolina

Unusual Upstate home makes ‘Zillow Gone Wild’

INMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A lakefront home with a unique shape is on the market in Spartanburg County - and getting some internet fame. The round house at 26 Coastline Dr. in Inman made the viral Instagram page Zillow Gone Wild, garnering tens of thousands of reactions and comments.
INMAN, SC
FOX Carolina

Beer and wine superstore opening in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new superstore for beer, wine and spirits is opening soon near Pelham Road in Greenville County. Bottles Beverage Superstore is set to open the new location in Milestone Village Shopping Center in September. It will be the fourth store for the South Carolina company, which also has locations in Mount Pleasant, Summerville and Columbia.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Heat lightning... not actually a thing

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Heat lightning is a term tossed around a lot in the summer. But did you know, there’s not actually such a thing?. Despite the fact a storm isn’t over your head and you can’t hear the thunder, there is a storm somewhere in the area producing the lightning. When conditions are right, mainly in the evening or at night, lightning can be seen up to 100 miles away!
GREENWOOD, SC
FOX Carolina

LIVE: Joe Cunningham holds campaign kickoff event in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham is holding a campaign kickoff event in Greenville on Monday where he will formally announce his selection for lieutenant governor. Cunningham confirmed to the Associated Press prior to the event that he has chosen Tally Parham Casey as...
GREENVILLE, SC
Clemson, SC
South Carolina State
FOX Carolina

Suspects from 2010 homicide taken into custody in Greenville County

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office in Kansas announced that two suspects from a 2010 homicide case were taken into custody in Greenville County On Sunday. Deputies said their investigation began in early February 2010 when the victim, 19-year-old German Clerici of Wichita, Kansas,...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies 17-year-old victim from Greenville shooting

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the person who died following a shooting in Greenville on Tuesday night. The Greenville Police Department said officers responded to Mulberry Street at around 4:00 p.m. after the shooting was reported. The Coroner’s Office said the victim was...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Spartanburg gun buyback event: your questions answered

SPARTABURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Spartanburg is pleased with the success of its gun, buyback program over the weekend. Drivers brought their guns, police checked to ensure they were guns, then they received $100 to $150 Visa gift cards in exchange for the firearm, depending on the type.
FOX Carolina

First Alert Forecast August 1st

South Carolina's tax-free weekend starts friday. Jarvis Robertson takes a look at how the new walking bridge in Mauldin is coming along. A man accused of firing shots at Greenville Police is in jail. Lindsey Gibbs has the details.
MAULDIN, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate ministry helps Kentucky flood victims

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As rescue and cleanup efforts continue in Kentucky, an Upstate ministry is working to help those hit hardest by the floods. Volunteers with Appalachian Ministries of the Carolinas delivered a truckload of donations over the weekend. “They’ve lost everything because everything is washed away. Whatever...
FOX Carolina

Conestee Park reopens after deputies find missing person in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said Conestee Park shut down temporarily on Saturday afternoon while deputies searched for a missing person who was possibly in danger. Deputies said the person was reported missing at 11:09 a.m. They soon learned that he was last seen...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Burglary leads to arrest of 4 in Laurens County

CLINTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said four men are in custody after a burglary investigation. Deputies were called to a burglary at a home on Charlottes Road on July 24. Two days later, they were called back to another burglary at the same location that was caught on the homeowner’s security cameras. Deputies also posted the security footage online and asked for help identifying the suspects.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Anderson Co. P.A.W.S to celebrate universal birthday of rescue dogs

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s a birthday celebration paw-ty for all rescue dogs. Anderson County P.A.W.S is teaming up with North Shore Animal League America in partnership with Baby Doge to celebrate Dogust first, the universal birthday for all rescue dogs. Celebrations are being hosted in more than...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

NCDOT: Overturned 18-wheeler shuts down highway in Polk Co.

POLK COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation said an overturned tractor trailer has caused U.S. 74 west to shut down Tuesday morning. Officials said the driver of the 18-wheeler was trapped but crews were able to get them out. The driver was flown to a hospital in Spartanburg County.
FOX Carolina

Upstate teacher assaulted 6-year-old in classroom, report says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A teacher in Greenwood County was arrested after being accused of assaulting a 6-year-old student, according to an incident report from the sheriff’s office. Frances Gail Hitt, a first-grade teacher at Dr. Benjamin E. Mays Elementary School, is charged with third-degree assault and battery.
GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies: Oconee Co. man admitted to inappropriately touching child

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man is being held in the Oconee County Detention Center after deputies say he admitted to a child sex crime. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office began investigating on Saturday after deputies say 56-year-old Donald Kevin Earle stated he touched a child inappropriately. They...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC

